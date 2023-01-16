Read full article on original website
The Babylon Scene Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Shot 36 Times
"Babylon," the most recent film from "La La Land" and "Whiplash" filmmaker Damien Chazelle, is an epic three-hour-plus period drama about the transition in Hollywood from silent films to sound films in the 1920s. Written and directed by Chazelle, the film features an ensemble cast and follows multiple characters through a pivotal moment in the entertainment industry.
Neverending Story Author Michael Ende's Momo Is Finally Becoming A Movie
Deadline reported early this morning that another of Michael Ende's beloved works will be made into a major motion picture. Ende, of course, is the German author whose 1979 fantasy novel "The Neverending Story" was adapted for the silver screen in 1984 by writer-director Wolfgang Petersen (of "Das Boot" and "Air Force One" fame). Costing over $25 million USD, it was — at the time — the most expensive German film ever made (via People).
Is Love Actually A Christmas Movie? Bill Nighy Weighs In
"Love Actually," the ensemble holiday romantic comedy written and directed by Richard Curtis, came out a full two decades ago in 2003 — and has remained a part of the cultural zeitgeist ever since. The film follows numerous characters through ten different storylines involving love during the holidays. For example, Karen (Emma Thompson), a stay-at-home mom who finds out that her husband, Harry (Alan Rickman), is having an affair. Then, there's Mark (Andrew Lincoln), who is grappling with his romantic feelings for his best friend Peter's (Chiwetel Ejiofor) new wife, Juliet (Keira Knightley). Additionally, the cast also includes Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Lúcia Moniz, Martin Freeman, Thomas Sangster, and Laura Linney, amongst others, in various other storylines.
Pain Hustlers - What We Know So Far
2023 is already proving to be another big year for Netflix on the cinematic front. The service has announced that roughly 49 original movies will be premiering on the platform over the course of the year, including major flagship projects like "Luther: The Fallen Sun" and "Extraction 2" (via Deadline). However, amid the vast sea of films Netflix is set to release over the incoming months, one surprising entry has managed to stand out among the crowd: the crime-drama "Pain Hustlers."
Why Adding Meryl Streep To Only Murders In The Building Is A Bad Idea, Actually
You know Meryl Streep, right? A Hollywood legend? Regarded as one of the best — if not the best — actresses of her generation? Three-time Academy Award winner, eight-time Golden Globe winner, and holder of 21 and 32 nominations at those ceremonies, respectively? Yeah, no, you get it. We all know Meryl Streep, and though mileage may vary on this grand dame of Hollywood for some moviegoers, there's no denying that Streep is one of the biggest stars on the entire planet. What comes with Meryl's title as the reigning champ of Hollywood is, naturally, widespread excitement any time she's cast in a role, which is exactly what happened with the Oscar winner's latest casting news.
Ironically, American Horror Story's Leslie Grossman Is Not A Big Fan Of The Genre
There are plenty of faces that are recognized as fixtures in the "American Horror Story" pantheon, and Leslie Grossman is surely one of them. Since first appearing in Season 7's "Cult," she has appeared in every season, playing a spoiled wannabe influencer turned witch in "Apocalypse," a vicious and depraved camp owner in "1984," and other memorable characters.
The Last Of Us Made Viewership History With Its HBO Premiere
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Episode 1, "When You're Lost in the Darkness" HBO's "The Last of Us" adaptation takes Naughty Dog's legendary video game and brings its dark tone to glorious live action. The game's writer and creative director Neil Druckmann and "Chernobyl's" Craig Mazin are a good team to bring the Cordyceps apocalypse's visually distinct aftermath to a new medium, and Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay do a great job as grizzled survivor Joel and the irreverent, immune Ellie.
New Amsterdam Fans Are Outraged With The Writers Over The Direction Of Helen's Character In Season 5
Freema Agyeman debuted as Dr. Helen Sharpe in the pilot of NBC's medical drama "New Amsterdam" upon its premiere in September of 2018. Agyeman's career prior to "New Amsterdam" consisted of roles in shows like "Doctor Who" and "Law & Order: UK," so by the time her casting as Dr. Sharpe came around, Agyeman was plenty experienced as a TV actor.
Ryan Coogler Knew That Black Panther 2's Riverbank Scene Was The Most Important Of The Film
Making "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was a herculean effort from all those involved. Even from the start, the team had to follow up on one of the most critically and financially successful Marvel movies of all time, which also just so happened to go on to win several Oscars. However, tragedy would soon rear its head in August 2020 when "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman sadly passed away at the age of 43. The character's future was thrown up in the air, with Coogler and company ultimately deciding not to recast the character and instead pick up where Boseman's T'Challa left off.
Marvel Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus Hints That Thunderbolts Will Show A New Side To Val
There's no question that Julia Louis-Dreyfus remains to this day one of the most iconic actors of her generation. The former "Saturday Night Live" star became a household name following her role as Elaine Benes in "Seinfeld," and in more recent years, she's earned an absolutely ludicrous number of awards as the lead of HBO's "Veep" (via IMDb).
Rian Johnson Is Already Working On The Next Knives Out Movie
Rian Johnson surprised the world with "Knives Out" in 2019. Although the filmmaker had proven himself numerous times before, having directed the incredibly-titled time-travel movie "Looper" and some of the best episodes of "Breaking Bad," his murder mystery elevated him to a premiere filmmaker in the industry. To no one's...
Italian Screen Icon Gina Lollobrigida Dead At 95
Legendary actress Gina Lollobrigida has passed away at the age of 95. While at press time her cause of death remains undetermined, Reuters reports she died in a Roman clinic, citing her former lawyer Giulia Citani. Lollobrigida's grandnephew, Italian Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, tweeted to confirm her death. He did not give further details about her passing, but paid tribute to her legacy. Lollobrigida called his great aunt "one of the brightest stars of Italian cinematography and culture," per CNN.
Brendan Fraser Takes Home The Critic's Choice Award For Best Actor (& Why That's Huge For His Oscars Chances)
As he'd stated before the event, Brendan Fraser was conspicuously missing from the 2023 Golden Globes despite his nomination as best actor for "The Whale." As Looper's Golden Globe coverage pointed out, Fraser quite predictably didn't win, but it appears that he's still very much on track to acquire some serious conversation pieces for his mantelpiece this awards season.
In An Era Of Biopics, Michael Jackson Is Next With Antoine Fuqua Set To Direct
Hollywood can't stop and won't stop making biopics about legendary musicians that are no longer with us. While movies focusing on the life story of world-famous musicians aren't a novel concept, as many great and some not-so-great biopics have hit theaters in the last 20 years, it certainly feels like there's been a drastic increase in recent years. The late great Chadwick Boseman starred as legendary singer James Brown in 2014's "Get on Up." The following year gave audiences the criminally-underrated N.W.A. biopic "Straight Outta Compton," and the trend seemed to take off from there.
James Gunn Is Ready To Poach His Guardians Of The Galaxy Cast For The DCU
James Gunn has caused a flurry of casting chaos ever since he stepped in as co-CEO of DC Studios, alongside Peter Safran. In December, they sacked Henry Cavill as Superman, even after Cavill had announced his return to the role. Then Gunn and Safran axed "Wonder Woman 3" and, effectively, director Patty Jenkins, thus leaving Gal Gadot's future in the DC Universe uncertain. Finally, Gunn confirmed that there would be no more Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Black Adam in the immediate future of the DC Universe. Of course, "The Flash" is still slated to premiere this June — and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" will premiere next fall — but even Jason Momoa isn't sure if he'll return as Aquaman after that.
Brendan Fraser Details Why He Took A Break From Acting Before The Whale
As Hollywood career trajectories go, Brendan Fraser's up, down, then up-again chart plotting the number of characters played wasn't all that unique. After major big-screen success in high-profile films like "The Mummy" franchise and "George of the Jungle," Fraser's activity dialed down in later years, with only periodic film appearances leading up to TV series' roles in 2018 that saw him taking on parts such as Nathan Fowler in the "Condor" and Fletcher Chace in "Trust."
The Vikings: Valhalla Props Department Got Creative With Their 'Cannonballs'
"Vikings: Valhalla" has had big shoes to fill, with its predecessor "Vikings" being a major success for the History channel. As that network's first-ever scripted fiction series, "Vikings" marked a turning point for History and brought in huge viewership. While the show ended in 2020, it still spawned another success in the Netflix sequel series "Vikings: Valhalla," which has continued to please fans with its big narrative swings, thrilling action sequences, and real-life characters plucked from history.
Eve Best Says It's 'Really Scary' That House Of The Dragon Themes Are Prevalent Today
Part of what makes George R. R. Martin's world from "A Song of Ice and Fire" so captivating is how the series captures themes and ideas that remain prevalent to this day. While a good chunk of shows like "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon" deal with fantastical concepts like dark magic and dragons, at their core, they are really about the human beings who inhabit Westeros — and how those people scheme and betray and war with one another, something which is very much prevalent in the world today.
How Susan Sarandon Feels About Amanda Seyfried's Thelma & Louise Musical
Amanda Seyfried's career continues to soar, and she is racking up accolades this awards season thanks to her riveting portrayal of the Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Anne Holmes in Hulu's eight-episode drama, "The Dropout." In fact, Seyfried is fresh off her Golden Globe victory for best actress in a limited series, but that latest piece of hardware appears to be taking a backseat to a very popular 1991 road film.
Brian Geraghty Doesn't Have Fond Memories Of Preparing For 1923
Taylor Sheridan has worked on numerous excellent entertainment projects over the years, but at this stage in the game, he's best known for his work on one title above all others: "Yellowstone." Since the program arrived in 2018, it has become nothing short of a television phenomenon. In only a few short years, it has amassed five seasons, secured several awards and nominations, and now boasts a massive fanbase. Not to mention, it has spawned a handful of spin-offs that have kept the momentum going by finding standout success themselves.
