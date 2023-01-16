Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOLO TV Reno
BLM issues trespass notice to mining company
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management has issued a trespassing notice to Ioneer Rhyolite Ridge over unauthorized use of the habitat of Tiehm’s Buckwheat. The BLM says the area was being used as a laydown area for geotechnical drilling operations associated with collection of subsurface data.
Auditors wary of child health, safety in Nevada care centers
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A yearlong inspection of child care centers across Nevada in 2022 uncovered a pattern of lax oversight and weak policies at five facilities, according to a report released this month. The review comes just three months after a U.S. Justice Department investigation that...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County deactivates flooding call center
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County has deactivated its flooding call center that was first set up to deal with potential flooding from storms last week. The county has set up a damage assessment tool for residents to report damage to infrastructure and property. That tool can be accessed here.
fernleyreporter.com
Northern Nevada ‘industrial eco-system’ moving east of Reno/Sparks, developer Tolles says
Northern Nevada “industrial eco-system” is shifting east of the Reno/Sparks area, a leading Nevada developer said on Nevada Newsmakers last week. In Southern Nevada, Par Tolles of the Tolles Development Company, added industrial growth could come south of Las Vegas on the Interstate-15 corridor, although that may hinge on federal legislation.
mynews4.com
Reno's new chief of police knows how to overcome barriers
Reno, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The new Reno police chief is just about a month from starting her new job. But she's already making history. Kathryn Nance is the first female police chief to head the Reno Police Department. But this is not the first time she's broken barriers and taken on challenges.
kdnk.org
Northern Nevada lithium mine draws Native resistance from across the West
On an icy January morning, a crowd of Native American activists, environmentalists and allies marched to the U.S. District Court in downtown Reno. They were rallying in support of a lawsuit seeking to block the proposed mine at Thacker Pass, near the Nevada-Oregon border. Plaintiffs want the court to overturn...
2news.com
Lyon County Reduces Emergency Operations Center to "Monitor and Ready" Status
Lyon County will reduce Emergency Operations Center to “monitor and ready” status and resume normal business operations beginning Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The National Weather Service forecasts a cold weather system this week followed by milder weather patterns through the end of January. Lyon County officials will continue to monitor weather forecasts and are prepared for potential flooding in the future, if the need arises.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Douglas County launches online damage assessment tool
STATELINE, Nev. – As an aid to Douglas County residents who’ve seen damage to their property in the first weeks of 2023, an assessment tool has been posted online allowing them to report damage to structures and infrastructure at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/a652d61ac29c43e9884b530d55800523. Residents can report property damage, upload photos, geotag...
KOLO TV Reno
Health District: Kimchi from Sparks store should be avoided
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Health District has advised the public to not eat certain kimchi from Yim’s Produce and Seafood in Sparks. The spicy fermented cabbage made between Dec. 1, 2022, and Jan. 13, 2023, was not inspected, the health district said. It was sold in quarter-gallon,...
Nevada Appeal
Residential and rental real estate expected to slow
All signs are pointing to a cooling off period in 2023 for residential and rental real estate. According to the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors, home sales in December declined north of 35 percent from the previous year. The 232 homes that sold in Reno for the final month of 2022 represented an even bigger dip – 37.5 percent – from the same month in 2021. Sparks, meanwhile, saw a 31 percent drop in home sales for the month.
rosevilletoday.com
Reno Public Market Food Hall Grand Opening January 20th
Weekend of food and fun for Reno locals and West Coast foodies. Reno, Nev.- Reno Public Market, home to one of the largest food halls on the West Coast, is opening its doors on January 20, with Grand Opening activities planned throughout the weekend. Reno Public Market’s Grand Opening Weekend activities include performances from local musicians, family-friendly activities, and eats from 17 food hall vendors.
Record-Courier
The Jan. 18, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — I wager a water flow alarm at 5:10 a.m. at Minden-Tahoe Airport had something to do with a broken pipe, seeing as the temperature was 1 degree there. We are experiencing a testing cold. If anything is going to freeze, that will happen today. If anything,...
KOLO TV Reno
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When Jennifer Schneider moved to a home in the horse friendly neighborhood of Rancho Haven three years ago, she looked forward to the rural lifestyle. She didn’t expect a sudden plunge into the pioneer woman experience. “No heat,” she says. “I’m living in one little...
KOLO TV Reno
Recent storms put a dent in Sierra drought levels
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A drought has plagued the Sierra for the past three years, but with recent storms, the end could be in sight. “We’re not out yet, but we’ve had very significant improvements in our area,” said Tim Bardsley, a hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Reno.
Popculture
Jeremy Renner Face Bruises Removed From 'Mayor of Kingstown' Poster After Snowplow Accident
Paramount+ changed up the artwork for Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 following star Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident. The original poster featured the actor with a bruised and bloodied face, but the injuries have since been digitally removed, reports Variety. Renner, 52, was hospitalized on Jan. 1 after he was run over by his large snowcat, which he was using to clear a road near his Reno, Nevada home. He is now recovering at home after over two weeks in the hospital.
KOLO TV Reno
Minor arrested after bringing gun onto campus in Yerington
YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - A minor was arrested after police said they brought a gun onto the campus of Yerington High School. Around noon Tuesday, the Yerington Police Department was dispatched to the school for reports of a person that possibly had a firearm. Officers recovered a handgun that was...
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect allegedly pepper sprayed arresting officers in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect who allegedly led authorities on chases three time allegedly used pepper spray and a collapsible baton on detectives before his arrest in downtown Reno. Jason Pierce, 40, was booked into the Washoe County jail Wednesday on charges that include four counts of battery on a...
mynews4.com
Second wettest water year on record reported for Reno already
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Just three and a half months into the water year, Reno has seen the second wettest on record. Since October 1, Reno has seen 7.4 inches of liquid which surpasses the annual average of 7.35 inches. The best year on record...
Sierra residents digging out from historic, early snow
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Snow in the Sierra is a common and welcome part of living above 5,000 ft. The series of storms hammering California has literally buried portions of homes and locals have to dig out just to get in. Cold storms started early and often, and...
963kklz.com
Landslide Will Shut Down Nevada Highway For Months
A major landslide in Western Nevada near the town of Yerington will leave a state highway closed to through traffic for the next few months. According to an article written by the Associated Press and posted on KTNV.com, Nevada Department of Transportation officials report that approximately 400 feet of State Highway 208 is now covered by debris. This section is in the Wilson Canyon between the towns of Yerington and Smith Valley. The AP article quotes NDOT spokesperson Meg Ragonese describing the situation in an article from the Reno Gazette Journal: “This is essentially an entire face of the roadside cliff that has come down, with not just boulders but earth as well.”
