Fernley, NV

KOLO TV Reno

BLM issues trespass notice to mining company

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management has issued a trespassing notice to Ioneer Rhyolite Ridge over unauthorized use of the habitat of Tiehm’s Buckwheat. The BLM says the area was being used as a laydown area for geotechnical drilling operations associated with collection of subsurface data.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County deactivates flooding call center

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County has deactivated its flooding call center that was first set up to deal with potential flooding from storms last week. The county has set up a damage assessment tool for residents to report damage to infrastructure and property. That tool can be accessed here.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Reno's new chief of police knows how to overcome barriers

Reno, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The new Reno police chief is just about a month from starting her new job. But she's already making history. Kathryn Nance is the first female police chief to head the Reno Police Department. But this is not the first time she's broken barriers and taken on challenges.
RENO, NV
kdnk.org

Northern Nevada lithium mine draws Native resistance from across the West

On an icy January morning, a crowd of Native American activists, environmentalists and allies marched to the U.S. District Court in downtown Reno. They were rallying in support of a lawsuit seeking to block the proposed mine at Thacker Pass, near the Nevada-Oregon border. Plaintiffs want the court to overturn...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Lyon County Reduces Emergency Operations Center to "Monitor and Ready" Status

Lyon County will reduce Emergency Operations Center to “monitor and ready” status and resume normal business operations beginning Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The National Weather Service forecasts a cold weather system this week followed by milder weather patterns through the end of January. Lyon County officials will continue to monitor weather forecasts and are prepared for potential flooding in the future, if the need arises.
LYON COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Douglas County launches online damage assessment tool

STATELINE, Nev. – As an aid to Douglas County residents who’ve seen damage to their property in the first weeks of 2023, an assessment tool has been posted online allowing them to report damage to structures and infrastructure at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/a652d61ac29c43e9884b530d55800523. Residents can report property damage, upload photos, geotag...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Health District: Kimchi from Sparks store should be avoided

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Health District has advised the public to not eat certain kimchi from Yim’s Produce and Seafood in Sparks. The spicy fermented cabbage made between Dec. 1, 2022, and Jan. 13, 2023, was not inspected, the health district said. It was sold in quarter-gallon,...
SPARKS, NV
Nevada Appeal

Residential and rental real estate expected to slow

All signs are pointing to a cooling off period in 2023 for residential and rental real estate. According to the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors, home sales in December declined north of 35 percent from the previous year. The 232 homes that sold in Reno for the final month of 2022 represented an even bigger dip – 37.5 percent – from the same month in 2021. Sparks, meanwhile, saw a 31 percent drop in home sales for the month.
RENO, NV
rosevilletoday.com

Reno Public Market Food Hall Grand Opening January 20th

Weekend of food and fun for Reno locals and West Coast foodies. Reno, Nev.- Reno Public Market, home to one of the largest food halls on the West Coast, is opening its doors on January 20, with Grand Opening activities planned throughout the weekend. Reno Public Market’s Grand Opening Weekend activities include performances from local musicians, family-friendly activities, and eats from 17 food hall vendors.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Jan. 18, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — I wager a water flow alarm at 5:10 a.m. at Minden-Tahoe Airport had something to do with a broken pipe, seeing as the temperature was 1 degree there. We are experiencing a testing cold. If anything is going to freeze, that will happen today. If anything,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When Jennifer Schneider moved to a home in the horse friendly neighborhood of Rancho Haven three years ago, she looked forward to the rural lifestyle. She didn’t expect a sudden plunge into the pioneer woman experience. “No heat,” she says. “I’m living in one little...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Recent storms put a dent in Sierra drought levels

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A drought has plagued the Sierra for the past three years, but with recent storms, the end could be in sight. “We’re not out yet, but we’ve had very significant improvements in our area,” said Tim Bardsley, a hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Reno.
RENO, NV
Popculture

Jeremy Renner Face Bruises Removed From 'Mayor of Kingstown' Poster After Snowplow Accident

Paramount+ changed up the artwork for Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 following star Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident. The original poster featured the actor with a bruised and bloodied face, but the injuries have since been digitally removed, reports Variety. Renner, 52, was hospitalized on Jan. 1 after he was run over by his large snowcat, which he was using to clear a road near his Reno, Nevada home. He is now recovering at home after over two weeks in the hospital.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Minor arrested after bringing gun onto campus in Yerington

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - A minor was arrested after police said they brought a gun onto the campus of Yerington High School. Around noon Tuesday, the Yerington Police Department was dispatched to the school for reports of a person that possibly had a firearm. Officers recovered a handgun that was...
YERINGTON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Suspect allegedly pepper sprayed arresting officers in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect who allegedly led authorities on chases three time allegedly used pepper spray and a collapsible baton on detectives before his arrest in downtown Reno. Jason Pierce, 40, was booked into the Washoe County jail Wednesday on charges that include four counts of battery on a...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Second wettest water year on record reported for Reno already

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Just three and a half months into the water year, Reno has seen the second wettest on record. Since October 1, Reno has seen 7.4 inches of liquid which surpasses the annual average of 7.35 inches. The best year on record...
RENO, NV
963kklz.com

Landslide Will Shut Down Nevada Highway For Months

A major landslide in Western Nevada near the town of Yerington will leave a state highway closed to through traffic for the next few months. According to an article written by the Associated Press and posted on KTNV.com, Nevada Department of Transportation officials report that approximately 400 feet of State Highway 208 is now covered by debris. This section is in the Wilson Canyon between the towns of Yerington and Smith Valley. The AP article quotes NDOT spokesperson Meg Ragonese describing the situation in an article from the Reno Gazette Journal: “This is essentially an entire face of the roadside cliff that has come down, with not just boulders but earth as well.”
YERINGTON, NV

