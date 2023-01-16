ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia

Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
2023 Travel Guide To Europe

The number on the calendar may change each January, but there's one thing that you can count on year in, year out: Europe will be the world's most popular region to visit. Home to five nations (France, Spain, Italy, United Kingdom and Germany) in the world's top ten most visited destinations—six if you include Asia-straddling Turkey—Europe has paced international travel's post-pandemic recovery and is expected to see its 2023 numbers equal or exceed the lofty levels of 2019.
The 7 cities you 'must visit before you die,' according to 50 travel experts—only one is in the U.S.

Traveling is one of the most meaningful experiences you can have in life. It's an opportunity to see the world differently and learn about new cultures. But what are the cities you must visit before you die? It can be hard to narrow down. As travel journalist of over 20 years, I recently interviewed more than 50 travel enthusiasts, experts and agents. I asked each of them for their No. 1 picks.
Priscilla Presley’s Massive Australian Home Hits the Market

Priscilla Presley’s massive six-bedroom, six-bathroom heritage-style home has hit the market in Australia. The price tag sits at a cool $3 million. The heritage-listed property is located in Bendigo, Victoria. Presley stayed in this home while she was in Australia last year. She chose to purchase the sprawling property...
Most Intoxicated Country in the World, According to Global Survey

I bet you’ll be just as surprised as I was. Who do you expect the drunkest country in the world to be?. I’m guessing you’re just as prejudiced as I am and are thinking of Russia, Ireland, or France (if we’re talking wine for the latter). Well, you’re wrong and so was I.
7 Key Things To Know About This Top Country To Retire From Expats Who Live There

It’s hard not to hear about people discussing a move to Portugal these days. And International Living’s 2023 Global Retirement Index survey gives it the top spot, spurring even more interest. We moved to Portugal some 2 years ago and it has been the right choice for us. But even a beautiful country like Portugal presents challenges to an expat.
Here’s where to travel in 2023, according to the Guardian

Ah, Blue Monday. We meet again. Whether you think the ‘most depressing day of the year’ is a giant marketing ploy or you reckon there’s actually some science behind it, the third Monday in January is still a great time to plan your travels. It’s mid-winter, you need to book your time off for the year ahead, and there are still loads of travel deals to take advantage of.
8 biggest art exhibitions coming to Tokyo in 2023

Get ready to see Edo-era masterpieces, fashion retrospectives, contemporary collections and much more. After several seasons of museum closures, event postponements and virtual gallery tours, it's a relief to enter 2023 with a calendar of large scale exhibitions ranging from Japanese artworks from the Edo period (1603-1867) to masterpieces from the Impressionist movement. Some events, like the display of handmade Japanese talismans in the ornate gallery rooms of Hotel Gajoen, have already started, while autumn programmes like the Exhibition of Yves Saint Laurent give us something to look forward to in the coming months.
Jetstar is slinging flights to Uluru from just $30

Was visiting the magical Red Centre on your 2023 travel bucket list? If that’s a yes, you’re in luck – Jetstar has just dropped a bunch of dirt cheap flights direct from Melbourne to Uluru from only 30 bucks. The sale is currently running via Webjet until...
Montreal’s most romantic café revealed

Soaring 50-foot-high ceilings, inlay marble floors and custom brass fixtures galore? This opulent café in Old Montreal marries Gilded Age vibes with third wave coffee, and is giving us the most romantic feels in the city. With so many excellent cafés in Montreal to choose from, we've sipped our...
Mexico is the latest destination to completely ban smoking in public

Next time you happen to be in Mexico and fancy popping out for a smoke, it's going to be much, much more difficult than it was previously. The country has just implemented a law that sees smoking banned in all public spaces. That’s right – even in the open air.

