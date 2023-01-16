ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Kansas guard Frank Mason to play for team in France the rest of this season

By Gary Bedore
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Former University of Kansas guard and 2017 consensus men’s college basketball player of the year Frank Mason will play for SLUC Nancy Basket, a pro team in France, for the rest of the 2022-23 season, the team has announced.

SLUC Nancy Basket revealed on Twitter and on its official Website the signing of Mason, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound former NBA and G League player who turns 29 in April.

“We are very happy to welcome Frank. His recruitment is part of the general objective of densifying our defense and our offensive game. He is an impact player,” the team’s coach, Sylvain Lautie, said on the team’s Website.

“By his quality of percussion, speed and shooting it will allow us to speed up our game and set up our defense,” Lautie added of Mason, a native of Petersburg, Virginia who played at KU from 2014-17.

Laurent Eisenbach, a member of the team’s advisory board, said on the SLUC Nancy Website: “We had an opportunity to hire Frank and we took it. Small but physical leader, he must bring us creativity in the offensive game and also his ability to score.”

Mason was selected by the Sacramento Kings with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He has played in 102 career games in the NBA with Sacramento, Milwaukee and Orlando, last entering an NBA game with the Magic in the 2020-21 season. He was MVP of the G League with the Wisconsin Herd in 2020.

Mason was in the news last week when he tweeted that he’d like a tryout with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs .

“I had an offer from West Virginia (football) for a reason and I think I want to try out for the @Chiefs next year,” Mason wrote. “Who can help make that happen? I can make an impact on both sides of the ball, no BS!”

A few weeks before he signed a contract with the Orlando Magic in February 2021, Mason tweeted about one disappointment during his days at KU.

He wrote on Twitter: “I regret not playing football at Kansas.”

Community Policy