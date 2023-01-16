K-Nation (01/15/23) Saturday hoops, Travis Goff, Keyontae’s return and more

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- Another episode of K-Nation is here.

The Sunday, Jan. 15 edition of K-Nation was filled with KU and K-State content viewers can’t find anywhere else.

The show began with basketball recaps from Saturday. K-State men’s basketball lost to TCU, while KU men’s basketball beat Iowa State.

You can watch in-depth feature story on K-State forward Keyontae Johnson and his return to basketball after a lengthy medical scare.

The show also featured a one-on-one interview with KU Athletic Director Travis Goff.

Plus, the K-Nation team broke down top plays from the week on the basketball court and an anniversary celebration that took place over the weekend for KU men’s basketball.

27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley along with 27 Sports reporters Lainey Gerber and Landon Reinhardt are teaming up to tell viewers all they need to know about the Jayhawks and Wildcats through this new show.

K-Nation airs every Sunday night after 27 News at 10.

