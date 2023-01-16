Read full article on original website
Kansas suffered its second loss of the season Tuesday night, an 83-82 in overtime at Kansas State. The No. 2 Jayhawks (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) got 38 points from Jalen Wilson, but saw key players in KJ Adams, Gradey Dick and Kevin McCullar foul out. The No. 13 Wildcats (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) connected on a game-winning alley-oop to star forward Keyontae Johnson, who scored a team-high 24 points. Kansas State was able to stop its rival on the final possession by forcing a turnover.
Buoyed by a hot shooting start — and a turnover-prone beginning for the Jayhawks — Kansas State raced out to a double-digit first-half lead that reached its peak at a 33-19 advantage. Kansas battled back to within five by halftime at 44-39, then took the lead at 58-57, with the two teams trading points back and forth from that point. The Jayhawks had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation and overtime, but lost the ball both times on turnovers.
