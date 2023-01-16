Read full article on original website
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Beach: Pineapple Gallery to Host Artist Berdella Gibbs ‘Birds and Beaches’ Reception
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Ever wonder how a photographer captures such detail or creates exciting color and mood?. Berdella Gibbs, affectionately known as Birdie, will be providing stories behind her art as well as an enlightening discussion about how to take spectacular photographs. She loves to share her images, her process and how she views the world as an artist. Her show runs from Feb. 3rd through Feb. 5th.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Humane Society Adds Treasure ‘Fun’-Raiser for Supporters
PALM COAST, Fla. (January 15, 2023) – When the Flagler Humane Society hosts an event it’s usually to showcase animals under their care, but on Sunday guests to their fundraiser at Elite Dance and Travel left their furry friends at home and brought something else instead. Laden with...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast Historical Society Speaker Series Opens January 21 with Dr. Steven Noll’s – Ditch of Dreams Talk
Speaker: Dr. Steven Noll – Saturday, January 21, 2023 – Ditch of Dreams, in Palm Coast. Topic: This presentation examines the long, convoluted history of an effort to cross Florida by cutting a waterway from the Atlantic to the Gulf of Mexico. Dr. Noll covers topics including steamboat tourism, the first attempted ship canal in the 1930s, the building of the canal in the 1960s, and the stoppage by an environmental movement led by Marjorie Harris Carr in 1971.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach Planning board OKs live music for Boot Hill Saloon Outpost
The Ormond Beach Planning Board unanimously recommended approval for a special exception at its meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, that would allow Boot Hill Saloon Outpost to host live outdoor music on Saturdays and Sundays from 2-7 p.m. The special exception, tentatively scheduled to be reviewed by the City Commission...
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, January 18, 2023
To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Qualifying for...
macaronikid.com
What's Happening in the Daytona Beach Area this Week!
January is PACKED full of great happenings for the whole family and our events are updated daily to help you stay in the know so you can find your family fun. Macaroni KID Daytona Beach covers everything from Ormond to Edgewater and has an extensive hyperlocal calendar. Subscribe to our...
News4Jax.com
Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside closing maternity ward
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After decades of delivering babies in Jacksonville, Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside has made the decision to close its maternity ward, effective March 19. The Family Birth Place offered personalized birthing experiences before, during and after pregnancy, but in recent years, the demand at the hospital...
WESH
Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Local resident completes 1,100-mile solo sail down the Intracoastal Waterway
For all of his life, John Phillips had wanted to sail down the east coast of the United States on the intracoastal waterway. He had been doing water sports since he was young, as the Mainland High School alumnus was raised in the Daytona Beach area. Last year, he embarked on and successfully completed this solo milestone trip on a Nonsuch 26, sailing from Lyme, Connecticut in September 2022 and reaching Ponce Inlet in October 2022.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Daytona Beach Area CVB Names Sharon Harlow as Communications Specialist
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Area CVB, as part of its Community Outreach program, has named Sharon Harlow as its new Communications Specialist. Harlow’s background in the tourism industry began in New England where she worked 25 years as a Tour Director for Sugar Tours, Inc., a Vermont based operator providing tours of New England, New York, and Pennsylvania to clients from all over the country.
waste360.com
Women of Waste Pro: Amanda Shabazz, Driver, Palm Coast, FL
PALM COAST, FL – Amanda Shabazz never expected how much she’d come to love driving a garbage truck. “People always ask me how I deal with the heat and the rain in Florida, but this job has been working for me,” she said. Amanda first joined Waste...
Sunday forecast: Chilly night ahead, some freeze warnings
ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologist George Waldenberger said for one more time this weekend, we have a chilly night ahead. And although it will not be as cold as Saturday night, frost will be possible in many neighborhoods by Monday morning. Frost advisories are up for the metro Orlando area,...
Port Orange City Council member Kat Atwood resigns
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Citing medical reasons, Port Orange City Council member Kat Atwood resigned from her post Tuesday, effective immediately. Atwood was elected to a four-year term in August. A temporary replacement will be appointed by the council until a special election for the seat can be held.
askflagler.com
Palm Coast’s Lehigh Trail to Receive Renovations
PALM COAST – Lehigh Trail, one of Palm Coast’s most widely liked public amenities, is set to receive a set of renovations to enhance its facilities. The renovations will be done at the Belle Terre Parkway trailhead, located just north of the Fire Station and Town Center Publix location. The major changes coming to the trailhead include:
Gov. DeSantis speaks in Volusia County about goals for special session
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: Gov. DeSantis spoke Wednesday at a press conference in Daytona Beach Shores. DeSantis spoke about his transportation goals for tolls, $100 million for beach erosion that was damaged in the recent hurricanes and tax relief. Channel 9 reporter Nick Papantonis will have the full...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in Florida
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.
Chick-Fil-A is Expanding its Presence in Florida by Opening New Restaurant in North Jacksonville
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Jax Daily Record and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
More people in Duval starting backyard chicken coops amid high egg prices, farmer says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — People are scrambling to avoid high egg prices and more are apparently opting to raise chickens in their backyards. A Duval County chicken farmer says the number of people coming to his farm looking to start raising chickens has increased at least 20 percent in the last month.
Watch the Space Station over the First Coast Saturday evening with a Rocket Launch Sunday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A variety of space related events are set to cruise over the First Coast this weekend. Check the latest forecast here. First the Falcon heavy which was first set to take off during twilight at 5:55PM out of the Space Coast has now been pushed back to 5:56PM on Sunday. The Falcon heavy is the second largest rocket currently in operation behind the SLS rocket used for the Artemis program. This is also the first time the Falcon Heavy will be launched at twilight which should lead to a rare Jelly Fish effect as the rocket burst through the upper atmosphere and interacts with it over North East Florida.
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: A lot of green
Marijuana possession, 20g or more. While Flagler County Sheriff Office deputies were serving a warrant, they found around two pounds of marijuana in a duffel bag. The officers were allowed access to the home by the man's grandmother, who showed them to her adult grandson's room where she thought he was. He was not there, but a duffel bag was; without prompting from the officers, the grandmother opened the bag to find the marijuana — around $3,000 in street value, according to the arrest report.
