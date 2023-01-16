Wolfgang Van Halen and Matt Bruck have weighed in on the future of EVH Gear, revealing that the late Eddie Van Halen had left behind a variety of concepts to execute. In a new interview with Guitar World, the two partners of EVH Gear discussed the continuing influence of Eddie on the brand, as well as shedding some light on the future of EVH Gear. “Ed left buckets and buckets of ideas for us to develop,” Bruck told the outlet, adding that the duo have committed to delivering all of Eddie’s ideas.

