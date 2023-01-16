ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thebrag.com

Genesis Owusu announces shows with Sydney & Brisbane Symphony Orchestras

Genesis Owusu is partnering with Red Bull Symphonic for two huge shows this year. The Ghanaian-Australian artist will perform with the Brisbane Symphony Orchestra and Sydney Symphony Orchestra in March in a special two-city event (see full details below). He’ll also collaborate with award-winning Australian composer Alex Turley (Sydney and Melbourne Symphony Orchestras, NGAIIRE).
Popculture

Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
COLORADO STATE
Popculture

Drummer Exits Metal Band After Disagreement

Another heavy metal band is losing a member. Drummer Nanu Villalba left Brazilian thrash/death metal band Nervosa, the band announced. The group cited a "lack of common agreement" for Villalba's sudden departure. She was a member of the band for less than a year. "With this post, we would like...
thebrag.com

Contemporary Australia singer Renee Geyer has died

Contemporary Australian singer Renee Geyer has died at age 69 from complications following hip surgery. Geyer has long been considered one of the best jazz and soul singers that ever come out of Australia. As well as her solo career, she contributed to releases by Neil Diamond, Men at Work, Sting, Trouble Funk and many others. In 2003 her album Tenderland peaked at #11 on the ARIA albums charts and in 2005 she was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame.
ETOnline.com

Johnny Depp 'Devastated' Over Death of Bandmate Jeff Beck, Source Says

Johnny Depp is "devastated" following the sudden death of his close friend, legendary rock guitarist Jeff Beck, who died on Tuesday after contracting bacterial meningitis. A source tells ET the Pirates of the Caribbean star is "devastated and still processing the news and mourning the loss of his close friend and collaborator Jeff Beck." The source adds that "Depp and Beck had an extremely close friendship and became closer touring together."
DoYouRemember?

The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film

Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
guitar.com

Wolfgang Van Halen and Matt Bruck on the future of EVH Gear: “Ed left us buckets and buckets of ideas”

Wolfgang Van Halen and Matt Bruck have weighed in on the future of EVH Gear, revealing that the late Eddie Van Halen had left behind a variety of concepts to execute. In a new interview with Guitar World, the two partners of EVH Gear discussed the continuing influence of Eddie on the brand, as well as shedding some light on the future of EVH Gear. “Ed left buckets and buckets of ideas for us to develop,” Bruck told the outlet, adding that the duo have committed to delivering all of Eddie’s ideas.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Why Journey Performed ‘Separate Ways’ Long Before Recording It

One of Journey’s best-known songs came together in less than 48 hours. Released Jan. 5, 1983, “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” was a powerhouse track that immediately resonated with listeners. The song was written on the road as Journey, still riding high on the success of their 1981 album Escape, found themselves playing to thousands of passionate fans on a nightly basis.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 15 Jeff Beck Albums

If, as usual, the death of a rock hero ignites a mad scramble to hear their music, there's certainly no shortage of Jeff Beck material to be consumed. With a career spanning 60 years, the guitarist's catalog boasts plenty of unique offerings. Beck's recordings starting with the single "Dracula's Daughter"/"Come Back Baby" with Screaming Lord Sutch and the Savages in 1962. From there, the British guitarist -- a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee -- released music with the Yardbirds, his own Jeff Beck Group, solo albums, a clutch of live sets, a supergroup teaming with Tim Bogert and Carmine Appice, and last year's 18 collaboration with actor Johnny Depp.
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Daft Punk

Punk: adj meaning “a loud, fast-moving, and aggressive form of rock music”; also “a worthless person”. It is with these terms as a backdrop that we dive into the history and meaning of the band name, Daft Punk. The Band. Formed in 1993 in France, the electronic...
Page Six

Jeff Beck put his guitar before romance as a young rock star, pal remembers

An old pal of late rock legend Jeff Beck fondly remembers his love for his guitar. And apparently not even a pretty lady could come between Beck and his instrument — at least during his early days as the guitarist for the Yardbirds. PR pioneer Connie DeNave tells Page Six, “I once teased him and said, ‘Any woman meeting you, they’re going to be jealous of that guitar’.” “[Beck] laughed, and responded, ‘They should be!’,” DeNave recalled. She was the band’s publicist when they first crossed the pond from England until they split in 1968. She remembered Beck as being “quiet and very...

