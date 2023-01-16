Read full article on original website
Genesis Owusu announces shows with Sydney & Brisbane Symphony Orchestras
Genesis Owusu is partnering with Red Bull Symphonic for two huge shows this year. The Ghanaian-Australian artist will perform with the Brisbane Symphony Orchestra and Sydney Symphony Orchestra in March in a special two-city event (see full details below). He’ll also collaborate with award-winning Australian composer Alex Turley (Sydney and Melbourne Symphony Orchestras, NGAIIRE).
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Drummer Exits Metal Band After Disagreement
Another heavy metal band is losing a member. Drummer Nanu Villalba left Brazilian thrash/death metal band Nervosa, the band announced. The group cited a "lack of common agreement" for Villalba's sudden departure. She was a member of the band for less than a year. "With this post, we would like...
Lars Ulrich, Dave Mustaine + Rock Community Mourn Death of ‘Metal Legend’ Bob Nalbandian
The rock world is mourning the death of journalist, documentarian and metalhead Bob Nalbandian. Blabbermouth reported that Nalbandian was recently diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma and passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, in Redding, California. Nalbandian was known and loved for many things, but more than anything else, he was...
Contemporary Australia singer Renee Geyer has died
Contemporary Australian singer Renee Geyer has died at age 69 from complications following hip surgery. Geyer has long been considered one of the best jazz and soul singers that ever come out of Australia. As well as her solo career, she contributed to releases by Neil Diamond, Men at Work, Sting, Trouble Funk and many others. In 2003 her album Tenderland peaked at #11 on the ARIA albums charts and in 2005 she was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame.
Johnny Depp 'Devastated' Over Death of Bandmate Jeff Beck, Source Says
Johnny Depp is "devastated" following the sudden death of his close friend, legendary rock guitarist Jeff Beck, who died on Tuesday after contracting bacterial meningitis. A source tells ET the Pirates of the Caribbean star is "devastated and still processing the news and mourning the loss of his close friend and collaborator Jeff Beck." The source adds that "Depp and Beck had an extremely close friendship and became closer touring together."
Eric Clapton Gave Jeff Beck Advice About Not Liking His Voice When Making Music
Eric Clapton once gave fellow guitarist Jeff Beck advice about his voice and making music. Beck died on Jan. 10 at the age of 78 years old.
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Watch Lemmy prove how he was an anti-gatekeeping king while sharing his opinion on Motörhead copycats
Lemmy discusses attractive musicians, Motörhead copycats, gender inequality and more in this interview from 1988's The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years documentary
American Songwriter January/February Cover Story: KISS Forever and Ever
Shortly after releasing their self-titled debut in 1974, Kiss bassist and singer Gene Simmons read a periodical clipping where someone declared that it was unlikely the band would be around much longer. Now, 5o years later, that prediction could not have been more erroneous as Kiss is one of the biggest bands in the world.
Watch Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and Chris Daughtry join Alice In Chains tribute band on stage to cover Facelift and Dirt classics
Lzzy Hale, Joe Hottinger and Chris Daughtry covered Man In The Box and Rain When I Die onstage in Nashville last week with an Alice In Chains tribute band
Wolfgang Van Halen and Matt Bruck on the future of EVH Gear: “Ed left us buckets and buckets of ideas”
Wolfgang Van Halen and Matt Bruck have weighed in on the future of EVH Gear, revealing that the late Eddie Van Halen had left behind a variety of concepts to execute. In a new interview with Guitar World, the two partners of EVH Gear discussed the continuing influence of Eddie on the brand, as well as shedding some light on the future of EVH Gear. “Ed left buckets and buckets of ideas for us to develop,” Bruck told the outlet, adding that the duo have committed to delivering all of Eddie’s ideas.
The 'Evolution' of the Blues Project: Steve Katz on the Blues-Rock Band's New Album
When the original Blues Project formed in 1965 in New York’s Greenwich Village, its lineup was singer Tommy Flanders, guitarists Danny Kalb and Steve Katz, keyboardist Al Kooper, bassist Andy Kulberg and drummer Roy Blumenfeld. Flanders left during the recording of their debut album, Live at the Café au Go Go.
Johnny Depp Was Reportedly by Jeff Beck's Side up Until the Very End
There are few guitarists in the history of rock music who had the overarching impact on the genre that Jeff Beck did. The legendary Yardbirds member helped shape rock and roll into what it is today and in the process earned awards, accolades, critical acclaim, and the respect of musicians who came after him.
Robotic Band Playing Metallica Still Isn’t as Tight as James Hetfield’s Right Hand
One Hacker Band is the brainchild of one serious techie who has modded a guitar, bass and drum kit with programmed robotic components that then play songs by iconic artists such as Nirvana and Metallica. But these robots still don't have a picking technique quite as tight as James Hetfield and that dominant right hand of his.
Why Journey Performed ‘Separate Ways’ Long Before Recording It
One of Journey’s best-known songs came together in less than 48 hours. Released Jan. 5, 1983, “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” was a powerhouse track that immediately resonated with listeners. The song was written on the road as Journey, still riding high on the success of their 1981 album Escape, found themselves playing to thousands of passionate fans on a nightly basis.
Top 15 Jeff Beck Albums
If, as usual, the death of a rock hero ignites a mad scramble to hear their music, there's certainly no shortage of Jeff Beck material to be consumed. With a career spanning 60 years, the guitarist's catalog boasts plenty of unique offerings. Beck's recordings starting with the single "Dracula's Daughter"/"Come Back Baby" with Screaming Lord Sutch and the Savages in 1962. From there, the British guitarist -- a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee -- released music with the Yardbirds, his own Jeff Beck Group, solo albums, a clutch of live sets, a supergroup teaming with Tim Bogert and Carmine Appice, and last year's 18 collaboration with actor Johnny Depp.
Here's that Black Sabbath and Wham! mash-up your subconscious has probably always craved - and it's Geezer Butler-approved
"How do people come up with this stuff?" asks Black Sabbath legend Geezer
Behind the Band Name: Daft Punk
Punk: adj meaning “a loud, fast-moving, and aggressive form of rock music”; also “a worthless person”. It is with these terms as a backdrop that we dive into the history and meaning of the band name, Daft Punk. The Band. Formed in 1993 in France, the electronic...
Jeff Beck put his guitar before romance as a young rock star, pal remembers
An old pal of late rock legend Jeff Beck fondly remembers his love for his guitar. And apparently not even a pretty lady could come between Beck and his instrument — at least during his early days as the guitarist for the Yardbirds. PR pioneer Connie DeNave tells Page Six, “I once teased him and said, ‘Any woman meeting you, they’re going to be jealous of that guitar’.” “[Beck] laughed, and responded, ‘They should be!’,” DeNave recalled. She was the band’s publicist when they first crossed the pond from England until they split in 1968. She remembered Beck as being “quiet and very...
