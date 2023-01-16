ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

ktalnews.com

Tornado watch until 4 p.m.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front will arrive today and trigger storms that may become severe by mid to late morning. The storms will continue through the early afternoon with the threat of severe weather ending prior to sunset. Damaging wind gusts and a few brief tornadoes are possible.
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

Blue Line Solutions Presentation to Bossier city council

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier lawmakers are presented with a school safety pitch.The company, Blue Line Solutions met with Bossier City Council members today. Blue Line Solutions Presentation to Bossier city …. BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier lawmakers are presented with a school safety pitch.The company, Blue...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Homeless Camp Causing Concerns on Youree Drive

Posts have been making their way across social media about a homeless camp that has been set up on Youree Drive near Walmart. Driving by the structure(s) many motorists have noticed the pile of tarps and wooden pallets, usually surrounded by trash and shopping carts. People are questioning why nothing has been done about what some consider to be an eyesore.
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Tech student wins free vehicle courtesy of Karl Malone Auto Group

Louisiana Tech student Davis Martin had quite the Saturday at the Thomas Assembly Center. Martin was selected as a competitor for a halftime free throw contest during the Bulldog basketball game against UAB, and he beat all his opponents. His prize? A brand new Ford Escape courtesy of Karl Malone...
RUSTON, LA
ktalnews.com

One person injured in Highland shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — At least one person was shot in the Highland neighborhood of Shreveport. According to online dispatch records, Caddo 911, six units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Line Ave. Police say one person...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Coroner releases name of man shot at Shreveport hotel

Eighteen year old Gerald Jamar Abbott Jr. was wounded outside of the Sleep Inn Hotel just after 8:40 p.m. He died of his wounds at Ochsner LSU Health hospital at 9:20 p.m. >> https://trib.al/WypDswf. Coroner releases name of man shot at Shreveport hotel. Eighteen year old Gerald Jamar Abbott Jr....
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend in Shreveport after an 18-year-old is shot and killed outside of a hotel on Pines road Sunday night.

SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Car chase turns to foot race for Natchitoches police

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenager has been arrested by Natchitoches police and placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center after a high-speed car chase ended with the car’s occupants leading officers on a foot chase. On Monday, Jan. 16, Natchitoches police attempted to stop a vehicle for...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
ktalnews.com

Suspect identified, charges filed in LA Tech campus vandalism

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday Louisiana Tech University Police confirmed they had identified a suspect in the campus vandalism on December 31. According to police, warrants for possession of a firearm on a university campus and criminal damage to property have also been obtained for the suspect. Louisiana...
RUSTON, LA
ktalnews.com

Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in the wood on Saturday. Full story » https://tinyurl.com/2w58h5bu. Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish …. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in...
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier City Applebee’s helps a missing woman

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City resident, 87-year-old Maria Montalvo went missing from her home around 5 pm on January 4, 2023. Her family was extremely worried due to the fact that she suffers from a medical condition that could impair her judgment. Her concerned family called...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

'The system failed': Settlement paid in wrongful arrest case in Bossier

BENTON, La. -- An out-of-court, multi-million-dollar settlement has been reached in a wrongful-arrest-and-prosecution lawsuit brought by a former business executive who spent years falsely accused of committing a string of deer-camp vandalisms and arsons in Bossier Parish. Todd Phillips and his family reached the settlement with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Storms leave damage in Haughton neighborhood

HAUGHTON, La. -- Wednesday's storms caused quite a scare for many in the ArkLaTex, especially those around Haughton. A storm with a possible tornado moved through the Haughton area and left behind numerous trees down. Tammy Wynn was at home when the storm passed over. And despite a lot of...
HAUGHTON, LA
ktalnews.com

Captain Shreve coach remembers former basketball player

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend in Shreveport after an 18-year-old is shot and killed outside of a hotel on Pines road Sunday night. “Losing him, I don’t even have the desire to coach right now,” says Head Captain Shreve basketball coach Charles Deans. Charles Deans...
SHREVEPORT, LA
kalb.com

Mayor of Natchitoches welcomes baby girl

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The mayor of Natchitoches has welcomed a new baby into his family. Mayor Ronnie Williams and his wife, Tiffany, welcomed their new baby girl, Maggie, into the world. The baby girl was born at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.
NATCHITOCHES, LA

