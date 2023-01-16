ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins TCU Postgame 1/18/23

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins shares details on the DerMarr Johnson hiring and expands on the reasons for WVU's success in defending TCU's ball screens and transition game. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia 74, No. 14 TCU 65

TCU (14-4) Miller 4-7 5-7 13, O'Bannon 1-4 3-5 5, Lampkin 2-4 1-1 5, Baugh 4-6 4-6 13, Miles 8-12 4-5 21, Coles 3-6 0-0 6, Cork 0-1 2-2 2, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Wells 0-1 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-42 19-26 65.
FORT WORTH, TX
WVNews

Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - TCU Horned Frogs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia finally broke into the Big 12 win column on Wednesday evening with a 74-65 win over TCU. The Mountaineers trailed for only the opening few second of the game and forced 19 Horned Frog turnovers to move to 11-7 overall and 1-5 in the league.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

IMG_5815.JPG

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – The Tygarts Valley Bulldogs controlled the glass and forced 31…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Tygarts Valley presses Notre Dame to earn 1st win

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Tygarts Valley Bulldogs controlled the glass and forced 31 turnovers en route to defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 67-19, at Angelo Basile Court on Wednesday evening. “The fast breaks didn’t do us any favors,” Notre Dame coach Julia Manley said. “I thought...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

St. Bonaventure 65, Duquesne 56

DUQUESNE (13-6) Gunn 4-14 0-0 10, Reece 1-4 0-0 2, Brewer 1-5 0-2 2, Clark 5-14 2-4 12, Grant 0-5 4-4 4, Williams 5-8 0-0 11, Rozier 2-3 1-2 7, McGriff 1-4 0-0 3, Barre 2-2 0-2 4, Rotroff 0-1 1-4 1. Totals 21-60 8-18 56.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WVNews

West Virginia women make statement against Baylor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s a new show in town, folks, and maybe we all ought to look in on it, considering the trend in West Virginia sports of late. On Sunday, West Virginia’s women’s basketball team beat No. 17 Baylor, 74-65.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Column: Timing of WVU’s basketball staff change very surprising

The dismissal of West Virginia men’s basketball assistant coach Larry Harrison was surprising in its timing, coming as it did halfway through the Mountaineers’ 2022-23 campaign. Typically, such actions come at the end of the season, unless there was one precipitating event that called for an immediate separation.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Banks' 15 lead Saint Bonaventure past Duquesne 65-56

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Daryl Banks III scored 15 points as Saint Bonaventure beat Duquesne 65-56 on Wednesday night. Banks also contributed four steals for the Bonnies (10-9, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Chad Venning scored 12 points while going 5 of 11 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Yann Farell shot 4 for 4, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WVNews

Reep's late bucket lifts Bridgeport girls, hands Lewis County first loss

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — There was never any doubt who would have the ball in her hands for the game-winning shot. Bridgeport and undefeated Class AAA No. 6 Lewis County were tied with 16.5 seconds left in what had already been a thrilling girls basketball game Wednesday, and the host Indians had possession under their own basket. Emily Anderson inbounded to top scorer Gabby Reep, who dribbled down the left sideline to the edge of the Minutemaids’ key.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Lumberjills use second-half rally for win over SH

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Valley Wetzel used a big second-half rally to get a 41-35 victory over South Harrison in girls basketball action Wednesday night at SHHS gymnasium. The Hawks (5-8) led 20-18 at halftime before the Lumberjills (7-6) outscored SH 23-15 in the second half to...
LOST CREEK, WV
WVNews

HistoryBits: Ginseng Nash made his mark on Keyser and across the nation

During the early 1900s, “Ginseng” Nash was what we might refer to as a “colorful character” well known in Keyser and especially in the Elk Garden community. John B. Nash, also referred to as “Prophet Jonas B. Israel” or “Ginseng Nash,” was a legendary prophet. He covered much of the continental United States in his flowing beard; barefoot or wearing sandals.
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Gypsy shooting

GYPSY, W.Va. (WV News) — An individual shot Monday afternoon in Harrison County suffered inj…
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

