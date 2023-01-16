Read full article on original website
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins TCU Postgame 1/18/23
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins shares details on the DerMarr Johnson hiring and expands on the reasons for WVU's success in defending TCU's ball screens and transition game. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a...
West Virginia 74, No. 14 TCU 65
TCU (14-4) Miller 4-7 5-7 13, O'Bannon 1-4 3-5 5, Lampkin 2-4 1-1 5, Baugh 4-6 4-6 13, Miles 8-12 4-5 21, Coles 3-6 0-0 6, Cork 0-1 2-2 2, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Wells 0-1 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-42 19-26 65.
WATCH: West Virginia Mountaineers - TCU Horned Frogs Highlights, Interviews
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Post game interviews and highlights from West Virginia's 74-64 physical win over TCU. The teams combined to shoot 52 free throws, and each saw a player foul out in a game that looked more like an old Big East match-up than anything. WVU's Jimmy Bell had a...
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - TCU Horned Frogs
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia finally broke into the Big 12 win column on Wednesday evening with a 74-65 win over TCU. The Mountaineers trailed for only the opening few second of the game and forced 19 Horned Frog turnovers to move to 11-7 overall and 1-5 in the league.
Losing streak ends with WVU’s win over Horned Frogs
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Good or bad, streaks have to come to an end … usually. West Virginia’s 74-65 victory over No. 14 TCU Wednesday night at the WVU Coliseum snapped the Mountaineers’ agonizing five-game losing skid.
41.8 sec left in game Bport 14 hits a 2 pt shot.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — There was never any doubt who would have the ball in her hands…
IMG_5815.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) – The Tygarts Valley Bulldogs controlled the glass and forced 31…
Tygarts Valley presses Notre Dame to earn 1st win
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Tygarts Valley Bulldogs controlled the glass and forced 31 turnovers en route to defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 67-19, at Angelo Basile Court on Wednesday evening. “The fast breaks didn’t do us any favors,” Notre Dame coach Julia Manley said. “I thought...
St. Bonaventure 65, Duquesne 56
DUQUESNE (13-6) Gunn 4-14 0-0 10, Reece 1-4 0-0 2, Brewer 1-5 0-2 2, Clark 5-14 2-4 12, Grant 0-5 4-4 4, Williams 5-8 0-0 11, Rozier 2-3 1-2 7, McGriff 1-4 0-0 3, Barre 2-2 0-2 4, Rotroff 0-1 1-4 1. Totals 21-60 8-18 56.
West Virginia women make statement against Baylor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s a new show in town, folks, and maybe we all ought to look in on it, considering the trend in West Virginia sports of late. On Sunday, West Virginia’s women’s basketball team beat No. 17 Baylor, 74-65.
Column: Timing of WVU’s basketball staff change very surprising
The dismissal of West Virginia men’s basketball assistant coach Larry Harrison was surprising in its timing, coming as it did halfway through the Mountaineers’ 2022-23 campaign. Typically, such actions come at the end of the season, unless there was one precipitating event that called for an immediate separation.
Banks' 15 lead Saint Bonaventure past Duquesne 65-56
OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Daryl Banks III scored 15 points as Saint Bonaventure beat Duquesne 65-56 on Wednesday night. Banks also contributed four steals for the Bonnies (10-9, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Chad Venning scored 12 points while going 5 of 11 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Yann Farell shot 4 for 4, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.
Search continues for the best schemes for diverse WVU men's hoop team
West Virginia’s use of a smaller lineup in the latter half of the Oklahoma game produced good results, but head coach Bob Huggins noted that doesn’t presage the wholesale use of that group in all situations as the Big 12 conference season continues. “We’re going to try as...
North Marion rallies from 15 down to overcome Robert C. Byrd, Childers' big night
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — After trailing by 15 points at halftime, the North Marion Huskies ramped up the defensive pressure and found enough offense to mount a second-half comeback Wednesday, defeating the Robert C. Byrd Eagles, 52-47, in Rachel. While North Marion shot 17 of 55 from the...
Reep's late bucket lifts Bridgeport girls, hands Lewis County first loss
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — There was never any doubt who would have the ball in her hands for the game-winning shot. Bridgeport and undefeated Class AAA No. 6 Lewis County were tied with 16.5 seconds left in what had already been a thrilling girls basketball game Wednesday, and the host Indians had possession under their own basket. Emily Anderson inbounded to top scorer Gabby Reep, who dribbled down the left sideline to the edge of the Minutemaids’ key.
Lumberjills use second-half rally for win over SH
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Valley Wetzel used a big second-half rally to get a 41-35 victory over South Harrison in girls basketball action Wednesday night at SHHS gymnasium. The Hawks (5-8) led 20-18 at halftime before the Lumberjills (7-6) outscored SH 23-15 in the second half to...
Grafton boys finish strong, East Fairmont girls win despite Novisky's record
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The East Fairmont Bees and Grafton Bearcats each picked up team victories in high school swimming action at Alderson Broaddus University on Monday. East Fairmont earned the win in the girls team competition, finishing with 86 points to outpace Grafton (61) and Lincoln (15)....
HistoryBits: Ginseng Nash made his mark on Keyser and across the nation
During the early 1900s, “Ginseng” Nash was what we might refer to as a “colorful character” well known in Keyser and especially in the Elk Garden community. John B. Nash, also referred to as “Prophet Jonas B. Israel” or “Ginseng Nash,” was a legendary prophet. He covered much of the continental United States in his flowing beard; barefoot or wearing sandals.
Gypsy shooting
GYPSY, W.Va. (WV News) — An individual shot Monday afternoon in Harrison County suffered inj…
One transported following single-vehicle rollover accident on Interstate 79 in Bridgeport, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One person was transported to United Hospital Center for injuries sustained in a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 79 Monday morning, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. The wreck occurred in the northbound lane when the vehicle rolled into the median near the Meadowbrook Road exit.
