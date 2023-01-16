Read full article on original website
Adelanto seeking grant writing consultantThe HD PostAdelanto, CA
Barstow Community College partnering with Ft. Irwin for employment opportunitiesThe HD PostBarstow, CA
Old West Days coming to Victor Valley MuseumThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Upcoming Victorville Library STEAM and other eventsThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Adelanto debuts renovated VIP room at the stadiumThe HD PostAdelanto, CA
Eater
Truckers Say This Dusty Roadside Diner Is California’s Best Restaurant
At the intersection of the 15 and 395 freeways, where the Cajon Pass stretches out of the San Bernardino Mountains, stands a 62-year-old A-frame building with tattered wooden shingles and vaguely country and western accents. Long rows of 18-wheeler trucks are parked out back. Inside, leather booths line the walls while worn turquoise seats frame a gleaming wood-grained counter, with the aroma of frying oil and hot coffee wafting beneath the high wood-paneled ceilings. Wagon wheel light fixtures hover overhead while kitschy signs like “We don’t have Wi-Fi. Talk to each other, pretend it’s 1995” dot the walls.
Barstow approves ‘cannabis super center’ in former Calif. outlet mall
"No one in this community wants Barstow known as the cannabis capital of California."
Chino egg farm says they sell out of eggs by lunch time as shoppers boost demand
The price of eggs hit a peak of $7.50 a dozen in December but has since gone down a bit to $5.97 a dozen, which is more than double the price from a year ago.
foxla.com
'Rent-a-chicken' service gives you a coop, complete with birds, for your own farm-fresh eggs
LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that skyrocketing egg prices across the country are prompting many people to perhaps cut back on egg consumption or find alternatives to combat the increasing costs. One such alternative that's gaining traction nationwide is renting your own chickens for your own personal stash of...
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular European Villa in Diamond Bar, California Showcases over 13,000 SF of Resort Like Living Spaces with The Utmost Privacy Asking for $8.98 Million
1626 Derringer Lane Home in Diamond Bar, California for Sale. 1626 Derringer Lane, Diamond Bar, California is an entertainer’s dream home in a highly secure community with the utmost privacy and unique amenities including a tennis court, pool and spa, children’s playground, private well, subterranean parking for 8-10 cars and more. This Home in Diamond Bar offers 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 13,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1626 Derringer Lane, please contact Bob Hurwitz (Phone: 310-701-0880) & Jake Hurwitz (Phone: 310-625-7728) at Hurwitz James Company for full support and perfect service.
NBC Los Angeles
SoCal Wakes Up to Frost Wednesday
Brr, it's cold out there. Burbank, Thousand Oaks, and areas of Riverside County were waking up to frosty windshields Wednesday, as several advisories went into effect for the cold weather. A frost advisory was in effect in Riverside County, affecting Riverside, Moreno Valley and Corona, in addition to the Inland...
vvng.com
Fatal Tesla crash on Bear Valley Road was intentional, driver identified
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office identified the driver of a Tesla killed in an “intentional” crash Tuesday night on Bear Valley Road as Dillon A. Vieira, a resident of Hesperia. Just after 8:00 pm, on January 17, 2023, 26-year-old Vieira was...
iebusinessdaily.com
Inland Empire manufacturing is on probation
The region’s purchasing managing index dipped below 50 for the third consecutive month in December, which means that the sector is contracting, not expanding. One person who helps compile that monthly data says she expects a quick recovery, but some obstacles must be overcome to make that happen. Barbara...
vvng.com
Adelanto and Victor Valley Animal Protective League end contract; lost pets now taken to Barstow
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The City of Adelanto and the Victor Valley Animal Protective League ended their long-standing partnership that spanned over 4 decades long. As of January 6th, 2023, the contract ended, therefore, any stray animals impounded by the City of Adelanto’s Animal Control, and or any animals being turned in by Adelanto residents, will be taken to the Barstow Humane Society located at 2480 E. Main Street in Barstow.
KRON4
British actor Julian Sands goes missing while hiking in Mt. Baldy area
Authorities in San Bernardino County are searching for British actor Julian Sands who disappeared while hiking in the area of Mt. Baldy, a 10,000-foot peak northeast of Los Angeles, last week. Sands, 65, was reported missing by a friend on Friday and was believed to be somewhere along the Baldy...
theregistrysocal.com
Trammell Crow Residential Acquires 9.8 Acres in Montclair for $14MM
A recent land acquisition in Montclair points to the potential for a new residential development to sprout up in the area. According to public records, Montclair Station Apartments LLC, an entity affiliated with Trammell Crow Residential, acquired a site along Monte Vista Avenue and Arrow Highway for $14 million. The property was sold by Vulcan Materials Company.
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped object
A California witness at Menifee reported watching a hovering blue-colored, disc-shaped object that moved away very fast at 2:36 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
foxla.com
San Bernardino County mountains see nearly a foot of new snow overnight
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Snow continues to fall across the San Bernardino County mountains Tuesday, making it the perfect setting for ski lovers and snowboarders alike. Officials said another four to 10 inches of new snow fell overnight, totaling to up to a foot of fresh powder this week.
vvng.com
Car catches fire Wednesday morning on NB 15 freeway near Oak Hill Road
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Fire responded to a vehicle fire Wednesday morning near the top of the Cajon Pass. It happened just before 6:00 am, on the northbound I -15 freeway, south of Oak Hill Road, and involved a white 2009 Mazda 6. The male...
Two California Residents Win Big In Latest Mega Millions Jackpot Drawing
Here's how much they won.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Five Killed in Truck Crash on State Route 86 in Riverside County
Five parties were killed in a traffic crash involving a big rig in Thermal on January 14, 2023. The truck accident occurred at the intersection of State Route 86 and 81st Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Big Rig Crash in Thermal That Killed Five People.
NBC Los Angeles
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Three More Stores in Los Angeles, Orange Counties
Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing 62 more stores across 30 U.S. states, adding to the closures the company first announced last September. Eight more stores will close in California, the most in any state, including three in the Los Angeles and Orange counties. The company...
onscene.tv
Kidnapper Escapes into Mexico While Being Pursued | US/Mexico Border
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-14-23 PM LOCATION: US/Mexico Border CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The mother of a 8 & 6 year old children apparently kidnapped the children and fled from Menifee in Riverside County into Tijuana, Mexico. The woman does not have any custody with the children and may be 5150 as she claims to hear voices in her head. The Menifee PD pursued the Honda Odyssey down the I-15 from Riverside County. The Escondido PD picked up the pursuit as the chase went through their city. The woman continued down to San Diego and ended up southbound on the I-5 at speeds over 90 mph in the rain. Communication was almost impossible since most of the agencies could not talk to each other due to the encryption for all agencies now in California. Officers were using their cell phones to communicate. The Police asked for the US Customs and Border Patrol to close the border heading into Mexico, but it wasn’t done. The woman made it with the children into Tijuana, Mexico. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Mom accused of not returning kids, going on car chase
A mother of two is suspected of disobeying a child exchange court order and then leading authorities on a multi-county vehicle chase to the U.S Mexico border, said the Menifee Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Blaze Burns Through Homeless Encampment in Jurupa Valley
A fire that erupted Wednesday in a homeless encampment where crews encountered hostile transients on the southern edge of Jurupa Valley scorched just under an acre before firefighters contained it. The non-injury blaze was reported at about 12:35 p.m. near the intersection of Baldwin and Limonite avenues, according to the...
