Victorville, CA

Eater

Truckers Say This Dusty Roadside Diner Is California’s Best Restaurant

At the intersection of the 15 and 395 freeways, where the Cajon Pass stretches out of the San Bernardino Mountains, stands a 62-year-old A-frame building with tattered wooden shingles and vaguely country and western accents. Long rows of 18-wheeler trucks are parked out back. Inside, leather booths line the walls while worn turquoise seats frame a gleaming wood-grained counter, with the aroma of frying oil and hot coffee wafting beneath the high wood-paneled ceilings. Wagon wheel light fixtures hover overhead while kitschy signs like “We don’t have Wi-Fi. Talk to each other, pretend it’s 1995” dot the walls.
CALIFORNIA STATE
luxury-houses.net

Spectacular European Villa in Diamond Bar, California Showcases over 13,000 SF of Resort Like Living Spaces with The Utmost Privacy Asking for $8.98 Million

1626 Derringer Lane Home in Diamond Bar, California for Sale. 1626 Derringer Lane, Diamond Bar, California is an entertainer’s dream home in a highly secure community with the utmost privacy and unique amenities including a tennis court, pool and spa, children’s playground, private well, subterranean parking for 8-10 cars and more. This Home in Diamond Bar offers 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 13,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1626 Derringer Lane, please contact Bob Hurwitz (Phone: 310-701-0880) & Jake Hurwitz (Phone: 310-625-7728) at Hurwitz James Company for full support and perfect service.
DIAMOND BAR, CA
NBC Los Angeles

SoCal Wakes Up to Frost Wednesday

Brr, it's cold out there. Burbank, Thousand Oaks, and areas of Riverside County were waking up to frosty windshields Wednesday, as several advisories went into effect for the cold weather. A frost advisory was in effect in Riverside County, affecting Riverside, Moreno Valley and Corona, in addition to the Inland...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Inland Empire manufacturing is on probation

The region’s purchasing managing index dipped below 50 for the third consecutive month in December, which means that the sector is contracting, not expanding. One person who helps compile that monthly data says she expects a quick recovery, but some obstacles must be overcome to make that happen. Barbara...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

Adelanto and Victor Valley Animal Protective League end contract; lost pets now taken to Barstow

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The City of Adelanto and the Victor Valley Animal Protective League ended their long-standing partnership that spanned over 4 decades long. As of January 6th, 2023, the contract ended, therefore, any stray animals impounded by the City of Adelanto’s Animal Control, and or any animals being turned in by Adelanto residents, will be taken to the Barstow Humane Society located at 2480 E. Main Street in Barstow.
ADELANTO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Trammell Crow Residential Acquires 9.8 Acres in Montclair for $14MM

A recent land acquisition in Montclair points to the potential for a new residential development to sprout up in the area. According to public records, Montclair Station Apartments LLC, an entity affiliated with Trammell Crow Residential, acquired a site along Monte Vista Avenue and Arrow Highway for $14 million. The property was sold by Vulcan Materials Company.
MONTCLAIR, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Five Killed in Truck Crash on State Route 86 in Riverside County

Five parties were killed in a traffic crash involving a big rig in Thermal on January 14, 2023. The truck accident occurred at the intersection of State Route 86 and 81st Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Big Rig Crash in Thermal That Killed Five People.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Kidnapper Escapes into Mexico While Being Pursued | US/Mexico Border

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-14-23 PM LOCATION: US/Mexico Border CITY: San Diego DETAILS: The mother of a 8 & 6 year old children apparently kidnapped the children and fled from Menifee in Riverside County into Tijuana, Mexico. The woman does not have any custody with the children and may be 5150 as she claims to hear voices in her head. The Menifee PD pursued the Honda Odyssey down the I-15 from Riverside County. The Escondido PD picked up the pursuit as the chase went through their city. The woman continued down to San Diego and ended up southbound on the I-5 at speeds over 90 mph in the rain. Communication was almost impossible since most of the agencies could not talk to each other due to the encryption for all agencies now in California. Officers were using their cell phones to communicate. The Police asked for the US Customs and Border Patrol to close the border heading into Mexico, but it wasn’t done. The woman made it with the children into Tijuana, Mexico. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
mynewsla.com

Blaze Burns Through Homeless Encampment in Jurupa Valley

A fire that erupted Wednesday in a homeless encampment where crews encountered hostile transients on the southern edge of Jurupa Valley scorched just under an acre before firefighters contained it. The non-injury blaze was reported at about 12:35 p.m. near the intersection of Baldwin and Limonite avenues, according to the...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA

