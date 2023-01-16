Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter, Google-Backed Indian Social Media Startup Cuts 20% Workforce Amid Pressure From Investors To Reduce Costs
Indian social media startup ShareChat said on Monday that it laid off around 20% of its staff. What Happened: The short video-sharing platform backed by Alphabet Inc's GOOGL GOOG Google said it was facing increasing pressure from investors to reduce costs. : It's Not Just Facebook, Twitter — Indian Tech...
CNBC
Microsoft, Amazon and other tech companies have laid off more than 60,000 employees in the last year
The tech industry has seen a string of layoffs in the face of uncertain economic conditions. Microsoft and Amazon both announced fresh rounds of layoffs on Wednesday. Layoffs come as digital advertisers are cutting back on spending and rising inflation curbs consumer spending. The job cuts in tech land are...
Job cuts in tech sector continue, Microsoft lays off 10,000
Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, in response to what it described as “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.”
Job hunting in 2023? Here are Glassdoor's 10 best places to work in the UK including Bain & Company, Google, and Salesforce
Bain & Company ranked top on Glassdoor's Best Places to Work list in the UK and has appeared in the top four for 15 years in the US.
nextbigfuture.com
Microsoft $10 Billion into OpenAI and ChatGPT is AI IPhone Moment
Fortune and others are reporting that Microsoft will close a $10 billion investment deal into the artificial intelligence startup before the end of this month. This is discussed in the All-in-Pod cast. The deal will have a unique structure in that Microsoft will get 49% of the company but 75% of future profits.
Tech giants are shedding workers and real estate. Employees-turned-entrepreneurs could win big—and snag sweet offices
“Laid-off tech workers who choose to take control of their destiny and start companies” will be the year's big winners, predicts Jason Calacanis.
Microsoft to lay off 10,000 employees starting Wednesday; roughly 5% of workforce affected
Microsoft is the latest technology giant to reduce its workforce during a recent global economic slowdown.
Microsoft Slashes Workforce After Denying Layoff Plans, Narrows Focus In Response To Macro Pressures: 'It's Showtime'
Microsoft Corp MSFT has announced plans to strengthen its business in response to macroeconomic pressures that include 10,000 layoffs. What Happened: Microsoft said Wednesday it will take a series of actions to reinforce its business in response to macro conditions and changing customer priorities. The plans include a workforce reduction and changes to the company's hardware portfolio, as well as lease consolidation.
Meet the 'zillennials,' who grew up online, live with their parents, and have retailers chasing their disposable income
Zillennials, or zennials, sit on the cusp of millennials and Gen Z. What makes them unique from their older and younger peers is their spending power.
An average 1,600 tech workers have been laid off every day of 2023 so far
Just 15 days into the new year, 91 tech companies globally have already laid off 24,151 workers, according to data aggregated by Layoffs.fyi.
Apple CEO Tim Cook to take more than 40% pay cut
SANTA CLARA -- Apple CEO Tim Cook will take a more than 40% pay cut this year from a year earlier as the company adjusts how it calculates his compensation partly based on a recommendation from Cook himself.Apple Inc. said in a regulatory filing late Thursday that Cook's target total compensation is $49 million for 2023, with a $3 million salary, $6 million cash incentive and $40 million in equity awards.Last March the Cupertino, California, company conducted an advisory shareholder vote on executive pay with 6.21 billion shares voting in favor of the executive pay package and 3.44 billion against....
Why Microsoft Stock Is Sliding Today
Microsoft Corp MSFT shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company announced plans to strengthen its business, which is expected to result in a $1.2 billion charge in the company's fiscal second quarter. What Happened: Microsoft laid out plans to strengthen the company in response to macroeconomic pressures and changing...
forkast.news
Singapore-based crypto unicorn Amber Group slashes Hong Kong workforce, SCMP reports
Singapore-based digital asset manager Amber Group has cut its Hong Kong staff by half to 40, shedding jobs in risk management, audit and compliance, to try and weather a slump in cryptocurrency prices and a cascade of bankruptcies in the industry, according to a report by the South China Morning Post on Wednesday that cited a person familiar with the developments.
Meme Stock Billionaire Ryan Cohen Builds Stake in China Tech Giant Alibaba
Just days after China said it would loosen its grip on tech giants such as Alibaba, reports indicated billionaire activist Ryan Cohen has built a multi-million stake.
ConsumerAffairs
Consumers appear to be rebelling against high prices
Last fall, when inflation was rising at a rate of 8.5%, consumers were feeling the pain. Moody’s Analytics issued a report that found U.S. consumers were spending $445 a month more than 12 months ago to buy the same items. What happened next may provide a glimpse into what...
AOL Corp
2023’s Housing Correction Could Be The Largest Since Post-WWII
If you have been waiting for prices to drop to buy a house, 2023 could be your year. However, the fall in housing prices doesn’t bode as well for current homeowners — or the overall U.S. economy. Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
dallasexpress.com
Goldman Sachs Faces Biggest Layoffs Since 2008
Investment Bank Goldman Sachs is expected to start cutting thousands of jobs companywide on Wednesday as the company prepares itself for a possible recession, according to Reuters. While the number has not been finalized, Bloomberg reported that Goldman Sachs would cut 3,200 positions. Goldman Sachs recently reported that it expects...
Morgan Stanley promotes 184 executives to role of managing directors
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) said on Wednesday it had promoted 184 executives to the role of managing directors, less than the 199 a year earlier, after a challenging 2022 for the investment bank in which profit plunged nearly 28%.
Did You Know The Uber CEO Is An Undercover Uber Driver? He Drives This EV And Has A 5-Star Rating
If you've ever used Uber Technologies Inc UBER to get around in northern California, there's a chance Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was behind the wheel of the vehicle that picked you up. What To Know: Khosrowshahi took the helm of Uber in 2017 to clean up the mess left behind...
privatebankerinternational.com
BNY Mellon plans 1,500 job cuts in 2023
Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) is looking to axe around 3% of its workforce in 2023, reported Reuters. The move, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, will lead to 1,500 redundancies. With a headcount of 51,700 at the end of 2022, BNY Mellon is the latest to...
Comments / 0