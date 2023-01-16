ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Microsoft $10 Billion into OpenAI and ChatGPT is AI IPhone Moment

Fortune and others are reporting that Microsoft will close a $10 billion investment deal into the artificial intelligence startup before the end of this month. This is discussed in the All-in-Pod cast. The deal will have a unique structure in that Microsoft will get 49% of the company but 75% of future profits.
Benzinga

Microsoft Slashes Workforce After Denying Layoff Plans, Narrows Focus In Response To Macro Pressures: 'It's Showtime'

Microsoft Corp MSFT has announced plans to strengthen its business in response to macroeconomic pressures that include 10,000 layoffs. What Happened: Microsoft said Wednesday it will take a series of actions to reinforce its business in response to macro conditions and changing customer priorities. The plans include a workforce reduction and changes to the company's hardware portfolio, as well as lease consolidation.
CBS Miami

Apple CEO Tim Cook to take more than 40% pay cut

SANTA CLARA -- Apple CEO Tim Cook will take a more than 40% pay cut this year from a year earlier as the company adjusts how it calculates his compensation partly based on a recommendation from Cook himself.Apple Inc. said in a regulatory filing late Thursday that Cook's target total compensation is $49 million for 2023, with a $3 million salary, $6 million cash incentive and $40 million in equity awards.Last March the Cupertino, California, company conducted an advisory shareholder vote on executive pay with 6.21 billion shares voting in favor of the executive pay package and 3.44 billion against....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Why Microsoft Stock Is Sliding Today

Microsoft Corp MSFT shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company announced plans to strengthen its business, which is expected to result in a $1.2 billion charge in the company's fiscal second quarter. What Happened: Microsoft laid out plans to strengthen the company in response to macroeconomic pressures and changing...
forkast.news

Singapore-based crypto unicorn Amber Group slashes Hong Kong workforce, SCMP reports

Singapore-based digital asset manager Amber Group has cut its Hong Kong staff by half to 40, shedding jobs in risk management, audit and compliance, to try and weather a slump in cryptocurrency prices and a cascade of bankruptcies in the industry, according to a report by the South China Morning Post on Wednesday that cited a person familiar with the developments.
ConsumerAffairs

Consumers appear to be rebelling against high prices

Last fall, when inflation was rising at a rate of 8.5%, consumers were feeling the pain. Moody’s Analytics issued a report that found U.S. consumers were spending $445 a month more than 12 months ago to buy the same items. What happened next may provide a glimpse into what...
AOL Corp

2023’s Housing Correction Could Be The Largest Since Post-WWII

If you have been waiting for prices to drop to buy a house, 2023 could be your year. However, the fall in housing prices doesn’t bode as well for current homeowners — or the overall U.S. economy. Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
dallasexpress.com

Goldman Sachs Faces Biggest Layoffs Since 2008

Investment Bank Goldman Sachs is expected to start cutting thousands of jobs companywide on Wednesday as the company prepares itself for a possible recession, according to Reuters. While the number has not been finalized, Bloomberg reported that Goldman Sachs would cut 3,200 positions. Goldman Sachs recently reported that it expects...
privatebankerinternational.com

BNY Mellon plans 1,500 job cuts in 2023

Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) is looking to axe around 3% of its workforce in 2023, reported Reuters. The move, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, will lead to 1,500 redundancies. With a headcount of 51,700 at the end of 2022, BNY Mellon is the latest to...
NEW YORK STATE

