CNN

'Russia's Rambo,' once a Putin favorite, says he'd now fight for Ukraine and feels 'nothing but hatred' for his home country

By Josh Pennington, Tim Lister
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Chadg9ball
3d ago

The only life Putin cares about is his own. It’s amazing how any person can watch or hear about young kids in your country being maimed and killed for the hope of expanding your country’s footprint.

Jennifer Opacki
2d ago

Putin made his BIGGEST mistake by invading Ukraine! He will go down in history as an enemy of Russia for this senseless war! He is a murderer of Ukrainians AND RUSSIANS!

Martin Healy
3d ago

I'd like to believe, and do believe, that if I were Russian I would be against my own country at the moment

CNN

CNN

Community Policy