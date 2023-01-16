American held in Iran launches hunger strike and writes to Biden asking him to do more for detainees

The family of an American jailed in the United Arab Emirates slammed the Biden administration for neglecting their family’s plea for help shortly after securing the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner. Zack Shahin has been held in a Dubai jail for 15 years, and is currently on his deathbed, his family says – but the Biden administration has dismissed their urgent calls for intervention to bring him home. “I feel like the fact that the United Arab Emirates helped broker the deal for Griner’s release was kind of a slap in the face to my family and I,” Ramy Shahin, Zack’s son,...

3 DAYS AGO