The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former Alabama Basketball Player's Role In Fatal Shooting Revealed
Former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles' role in a fatal shooting has been revealed.
Details emerge about Alabama’s alleged role in fatal shooting
Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was arrested Sunday on a capital murder charge stemming from a shooting in Tuscaloosa, and we now know more about his alleged role in the fatal incident. According to police filings that were obtained by TMZ, Miles admitted to providing a 20-year-old man named Michael Davis with the handgun... The post Details emerge about Alabama’s alleged role in fatal shooting appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
wrbl.com
WATCH: Nate Oats discusses capital murder arrest of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday afternoon, Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats began a press conference by offering his condolences to the friends and family of a shooting victim that one of his players is accused of being part of. “I just want to start today by...
TODAY.com
Alabama basketball player booked in fatal shooting near campus
A former University of Alabama basketball player was behind bars Sunday night after he was arrested in connection with a fatal shootout near campus, authorities said. Darius Hairston Miles, 21, of Washington, D.C., was one of two men arrested after people exchanged gunfire in vehicles just off the Strip, Tuscaloosa’s campus-adjacent nightlife district, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said.
Darius Miles, Michael Lynn Davis court records: Read the filings in Jamea Jonae Harris’s death
Court filings released today revealed more information about the events surrounding an early Sunday morning shooting that left a Birmingham woman dead and a former University of Alabama basketball player and a Maryland man charged with capital murder. Darius Miles, 21, and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Maryland are being...
Current, former Alabama players react to Darius Miles arrest
The news of now-former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles’ arrest on murder charges drew quick responses from the school and athletics department. Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats will meet with reporters Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Vanderbilt but his current and former teammates had social media to react to the events of Sunday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Darius Miles’ attorney releases statement following 'tragedy,' murder arrest
Darius Miles’ attorney has released a statement about the former Alabama basketball player’s involvement in what was described as a “tragedy.”. Miles is being represented by William White of Boles Holmes White LLC out of Birmingham. Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said that the shooting happened early...
SFGate
Coach: Alabama 'grieving' after teammate charged with murder
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats said Monday the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide is going through “kind of a grieving process” after player Darius Miles and another man were charged with capital murder following a fatal shooting near campus.
Joseph Goodman: Pain carries on long after young people die
There are no correct words when a young person dies. There are no right answers. There are no things or drugs or thoughts that will bring comfort or peace. Young people who die tragically do not die because it’s their time, or because it was God’s plan, or because it was meant to be. Jamea Harris of Birmingham was taken from this world by gun violence on Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa, and now her child will grow up without a mother, and Harris’ family will linger on, being chased always by grief.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama coaches continue busy week on the recruiting trail
Alabama football’s coaches were spotted in multiple states Wednesday. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS, AND RECRUITING COVERAGE TODAY! SIGN UP HERE TO UNLOCK OUR SUBSCRIBER ONLY CONTENT!*. Justin Smith is a Scouting/Recruiting analyst for Touchdown Alabama Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter, via...
tdalabamamag.com
Who is Austin Armstrong? Alabama’s new defensive coach
A public announcement should come soon on Alabama football’s latest defensive coaching hire, but social media makes it appear that we have a done deal. Sources confirmed to Touchdown Alabama Magazine that Austin Armstrong would be a defensive position coach on Nick Saban’s staff. Several reports came afterward on him being expected to join the Crimson Tide. He is now on campus helping in recruiting, and his Twitter profile photo has the scripted “A” logo on it. Armstrong comes over as a young, innovative defensive coordinator from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Look: Bryce Young's Message For Alabama Is Going Viral
Bryce Young officially said goodbye to Alabama on Saturday. Even though he had already declared for the 2023 NFL Draft a few weeks ago, he still didn't post that final message to the fans via social media. That changed this past weekend when he posted a video thanking everyone for their ...
Lane Kiffin's Tweet About Alabama Transfer Going Viral
Lane Kiffin has been known to drop hints on social media, some subtle, others not so much. So when the Ole Miss head coach retweeted a 247Sports article from Tuesday about Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy entering the NCAA transfer portal, it drew plenty of attention. Kennedy, a former ...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama officially brings in new defensive coach
Alabama football has officially brought in its new defensive coach. Austin Armstrong, a former defensive coordinator at Southern Mississippi, is on the University of Alabama campus. He is helping the Crimson Tide in the recruiting process and will coach inside linebackers. Armstrong updated his Twitter profile with Alabama logo. Armstrong...
GoFundMe organized for son of Tuscaloosa shooting victim
A way to help the son of the victim of Sunday morning’s Tuscaloosa shooting has been established online. A GoFundMe page was launched by Decarla Heard, the mother of the Birmingham woman killed in the shooting for which former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was charged with murder. Jamea Jonae Harris, 23 of Birmingham, leaves behind a 5-year-old son.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Darius Miles update: Court documents reveal details around fatal shooting
Darius Miles has been accused of providing the weapon that was used in a fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa over the weekend, according to a report. Per court filings published by AL.com, Miles admitted to providing the hand gun that was later used by Michael Lynn Davis in the shooting. Both men are currently being held without bond on capital murder charges, per the report.
Paul Finebaum Has Bold Suggestion For Alabama Defensive Coordinator
Changes are afoot in Tuscaloosa when it comes to Alabama's defensive coordinator. And during his regular Monday radio segment on WJOX, college football commentator Paul Finebaum hopped on with "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" to discuss which DC hire would excite the Tide's fanbase the most. As ...
17-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham over the weekend identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday night in Birmingham has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable was shot while in the 5000 block of 43rd Street North around 11:17 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating […]
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."
Her mourning mother said that the young lady who was killed while driving on the Strip in Tuscaloosa was well-liked by everyone. Murder was committed early on Sunday morning against 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris.
Mother, 23, killed on Strip in Tuscaloosa was ‘beautiful young woman who loved her family’
The young woman shot to death while driving along the Strip in Tuscaloosa was loved by all, according to her grieving mother. Jamea Jonae Harris, 23, was killed early Sunday. “She was a beautiful young woman who loved her family and most of all her 5-year-old son Kaine,’’ DeCarla Cotton told AL.com. “She was just trying to enjoy her weekend with her cousin that attends the University of Alabama and her boyfriend.”
CNN
