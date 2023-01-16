Read full article on original website
WISeKey, Italpreziosi and Kaufmann & Partners announced at Davos that PreciousMetalVerse.com will Commercialize Authenticated and Verified Sustainable Trusted Gold NFTs
WISeKey, Italpreziosi and Kaufmann & Partners announced at Davos that PreciousMetalVerse.com will Commercialize Authenticated and Verified Sustainable Trusted Gold NFTs. The Trusted NFT is Backed by Gold and Precious Metals and Tradable on WISe.ART NFT Marketplace. The Trusted NFT Gold Tokens Represent Ownership Over Physical Gold Bars that are Stored...
DIVISA Announces the Launch of its Startup Accelerator Program
The Program is Designed to Help Fashion and Beauty E-Commerce Startups Achieve Success. LA VERNE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / DIVISA, a digital growth agency for the fashion, beauty and luxury industries, is pleased to announce the launch of the DIVISA Startup Accelerator Program. The program is tailored specifically for fashion and beauty E-commerce businesses.
10 Entrepreneurs Share CHF1.75 million to Tackle Global Freshwater Crisis
Climate change and expanding populations are causing rivers and lakes to dry up. UpLink, the open innovation platform of the World Economic Forum, has announced the first group of 10 water-focused entrepreneurs who will each receive CHF175,000 to scale their start-ups Winners of the Global Freshwater Innovation Challenge come from...
ArmorSource Introduces Next Generation Aire System
LAS VEGAS - January 17, 2023 - (Newswire.com) ArmorSource has introduced its Next Generation Aire System, a full spectrum of advanced hole-free head protection solutions for military, law enforcement, and special forces personnel. The Aire System includes six Next Gen Lightweight Shells, a revolutionary Liner System, an ultra-lightweight helmet mount, and multiple helmet accessories to provide maximum protection and comfort.
Saishu Mirai Shoujo – The Web3 Startup Disrupting the Entertainment Industry
Tokyo, Japan, 17th Jan 2023 – Saishu Mirai Shoujo, is a Web3 entertainment startup longing to provide future holders with unforgettable IRL experiences and gain access to a tightly knit circle of influential Japanese figures. The team behind the company, Mint Productions, has been involved in the entertainment industry...
The Top Employers Institute Names HCLTech as a Global Top Employer for 2023
HCLTech ranks among the top employers in 25 countries. HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has furthered its credentials as one of the top employers globally as ascertained by The Top Employers Institute through its Top Employer 2023 program. HCLTech received regional Top Employer certifications in 25 countries under the...
ICR Conference 2023 Survey Provides View into Expectations for Coming Year
Vast Majority Predict Recession, Split on the Return of IPO Market. Mixed Views on ESG, Allocation of Capital, but Consensus on Desire for In-Person Investor Meetings. ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, today released results of a flash survey among participants at the 25th Anniversary ICR Conference, one of the largest growth company investment conferences of the year. ICR surveyed both company management teams as well as overall conference attendees, which included institutional investors, sell-side research analysts, investment bankers, and private equity professionals.
FingerMotion Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) (the "Company" or "FingerMotion"), a mobile services and data company, is pleased to report its financial results for the third quarter ended November 30, 2022. To review the full financial results, please view the Company's recent Form 10-Q filing at www.sec.gov/edgar/search, which should be read in connection with this news release.
Addex Provides Corporate Update and Financial Guidance
Geneva, Switzerland, January 19, 2023 - Addex Therapeutics Ltd (SIX: ADXN, Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, today provided a corporate update, including a review of its pipeline and financial guidance. “We ended 2022 with CHF7.0 million of cash and expect to be...
An Established Resume and Portfolio Building Service Launched
To get a dream job, a resume for the freshers or a diverse portfolio for the experienced job seekers is indispensable. However, making it impressive can be daunting. With rezzy.com.au, making any of them can be easier as well as affordable for the job seekers. Having a professional resume, a...
Automotive Hypervisor Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for Automotive Technologies Bolsters Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Automotive Hypervisor Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Overview:. The global automotive hypervisor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period from 2022...
Are semiconductor chips the new oil?
As booming investments in the semiconductor industry show promise, experts predict chip production will replace oil as the new global economic market driver.
