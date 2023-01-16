ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president

Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
WASHINGTON STATE
Carscoops

China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter

China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
The Jewish Press

Hanegbi: Netanyahu Will Order Attack on Iran if World Turns its Back on Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take military action against Iran if the world turns its back on the Jewish state, the head of Israel’s National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi said Monday. “If we are abandoned, Prime Minister Netanyahu will attack Iran’s nuclear facilities,” Hanegbi said in an interview with...
maritime-executive.com

After Bomb Hoax, Officials Find 2.4 Tonnes of Cocaine on Board Boxship

The report of a bomb aboard the container ship MSC Lorena last month turned out to be false, but authorities turned up something else in her cargo: 2.4 tonnes of cocaine. The Panamax boxship MSC Lorena was headed for the Port of Antwerp on the night of December 22 when the Belgian police received a telephoned bomb threat targeting the ship. The caller (falsely) told the police that the vessel would explode shortly after docking at the port.
The Jewish Press

Ancient Spoon Stirs American Mischief Against Israel

An ostensibly minor incident a few days ago has provided devastating evidence of the brainwashed malevolence within the Biden administration towards not just Israel but the Jewish people. In a ceremony at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in Bethlehem, the Department of Homeland Security’s investigative arm delivered to the...
forkast.news

Former FTX U.S. CEO Sam Bankman-Fried rejects liquidators’ claim of recovered assets

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former chief executive of FTX U.S., has rejected claims by the company’s current leadership made in a presentation on Tuesday that the team has only recovered US$181 million worth of funds from the exchange. Fast facts. Current FTX chief executive, John J. Ray III,...
forkast.news

Singapore court extends crypto lender Vauld’s creditor protection to Feb. 28

The Singapore High Court has extended the creditor protection period for crypto lender Vauld to Feb. 28, as the firm has yet to come up with a revival plan, two persons familiar with the matter told The Block. Fast facts. This gives Vauld until Feb. 28 to explore options to...
forkast.news

CFTC commissioner calls for clearer crypto regulations

Caroline Pham, commissioner of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) commissioner, has urged regulators to develop clearer crypto industry standards, she said in a Jan.17 Bloomberg interview. Fast facts. Pham has participated in over 75 meetings about global crypto regulations and highlighted that there is “a very advanced discussion...
The Independent

Wagner mercenary claims to have dodged rifle fire and tracker dogs in high-stakes escape into Norway

A Wagner Group commander who claims to have deserted the Russian mercenaries is willing to testify against its leaders has described a harrowing escape across a desolate Arctic frontier to seek political asylum in Norway.Andrei Medvedev told human rights activists of a night spent dodging bullets, evading sniffer dogs and running across a frozen river in a night gown at the northernmost reaches of mainland Europe – in favour of the brutal retribution he claims to fear at the hands of his last employer.The group’s founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has sought to establish the group he founded in 2014 as key...

