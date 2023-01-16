Read full article on original website
Related
Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president
Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
Wagner Fighter Reveals What Made Him Flee His Unit: 'Shocked to the Core'
Ex-Wagner Commander Andrei Medvedev, who fled to Norway, said he fears for his life.
US Department Of Justice Says It Will Unleash Full Force On Illicit Actors In The Crypto Ecosystem
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Wednesday the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will not only target hackers, fraudsters and criminals that mask their profits in cryptocurrency but also unleash its full force on illicit actors and entities that support cyber criminals. As Monaco addressed reporters, she also...
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Labour calls for halt to ‘shameful’ forced installation of prepayment meters
Ed Miliband accuses government of ‘dereliction of duty’ and demands extra support for households
Carscoops
China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter
China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
European official predicts US could soon have 'illegal hate speech' laws, raising eyebrows
A European Commission official predicted this week at a Davos "disinformation" panel that hate crime laws could soon be coming to the United States.
Saudi Arabia's Challenge to Biden: Let's Abandon FDR's Deal With Ibn Saud | Opinion
Ibn Saud's grandchildren are themselves now willing to openly accept Israel, without preconditions.
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
The Jewish Press
Hanegbi: Netanyahu Will Order Attack on Iran if World Turns its Back on Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take military action against Iran if the world turns its back on the Jewish state, the head of Israel’s National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi said Monday. “If we are abandoned, Prime Minister Netanyahu will attack Iran’s nuclear facilities,” Hanegbi said in an interview with...
maritime-executive.com
After Bomb Hoax, Officials Find 2.4 Tonnes of Cocaine on Board Boxship
The report of a bomb aboard the container ship MSC Lorena last month turned out to be false, but authorities turned up something else in her cargo: 2.4 tonnes of cocaine. The Panamax boxship MSC Lorena was headed for the Port of Antwerp on the night of December 22 when the Belgian police received a telephoned bomb threat targeting the ship. The caller (falsely) told the police that the vessel would explode shortly after docking at the port.
U.S. Justice Department rolls out policy to coax companies to report wrongdoing
Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. federal prosecutors will have greater leeway to decline to prosecute companies that self-report criminal matters and cooperate with government investigations, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
The Jewish Press
Ancient Spoon Stirs American Mischief Against Israel
An ostensibly minor incident a few days ago has provided devastating evidence of the brainwashed malevolence within the Biden administration towards not just Israel but the Jewish people. In a ceremony at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in Bethlehem, the Department of Homeland Security’s investigative arm delivered to the...
Steel recycler beats wind firm to become world's most sustainable company
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - As boardroom bosses and billionaires mingle in the snowy streets of Davos, corporate sustainability is a key topic of discussion. Yet which company is the world's most sustainable?
Reports indicate there is little chance of finding survivors in the Nepal jet accident.
Following the deadliest plane accident to hit Nepal in decades, searchers have said they have given up hope of finding survivors. There is a 0% possibility of finding anybody alive, according to the local authority Tek Bahadur.
forkast.news
Former FTX U.S. CEO Sam Bankman-Fried rejects liquidators’ claim of recovered assets
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former chief executive of FTX U.S., has rejected claims by the company’s current leadership made in a presentation on Tuesday that the team has only recovered US$181 million worth of funds from the exchange. Fast facts. Current FTX chief executive, John J. Ray III,...
forkast.news
Singapore court extends crypto lender Vauld’s creditor protection to Feb. 28
The Singapore High Court has extended the creditor protection period for crypto lender Vauld to Feb. 28, as the firm has yet to come up with a revival plan, two persons familiar with the matter told The Block. Fast facts. This gives Vauld until Feb. 28 to explore options to...
americanmilitarynews.com
N.J. veteran exaggerated military assignments for $100K in gov’t benefits, officials say
A New Jersey veteran exaggerated his military assignments and received more than $100,000 in disability payments based on his false statements, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said. Kamil Wakulik, 38, of Long Valley, has pleaded guilty via videoconference to theft of government funds and interstate transmission of a threat of...
forkast.news
CFTC commissioner calls for clearer crypto regulations
Caroline Pham, commissioner of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) commissioner, has urged regulators to develop clearer crypto industry standards, she said in a Jan.17 Bloomberg interview. Fast facts. Pham has participated in over 75 meetings about global crypto regulations and highlighted that there is “a very advanced discussion...
Wagner mercenary claims to have dodged rifle fire and tracker dogs in high-stakes escape into Norway
A Wagner Group commander who claims to have deserted the Russian mercenaries is willing to testify against its leaders has described a harrowing escape across a desolate Arctic frontier to seek political asylum in Norway.Andrei Medvedev told human rights activists of a night spent dodging bullets, evading sniffer dogs and running across a frozen river in a night gown at the northernmost reaches of mainland Europe – in favour of the brutal retribution he claims to fear at the hands of his last employer.The group’s founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has sought to establish the group he founded in 2014 as key...
Comments / 0