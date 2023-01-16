Read full article on original website
Walton a key player and leader for Douglas girls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Keana Walton has had a passion for basketball since she was a young kid. She would like to play at the collegiate level, but first she is focused on finishing up her high school career on a strong note.
More than burgers and beer, Thirsty’s lines up the perfect Mexican meal for 2023 Restaurant Week in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For $20.11, you get the works at Thirsty’s Burgers and Beer as they promote their special for the 2023 Restaurant Week in downtown Rapid City. Owners Tim and Alicia Roman invite you to stop in and try this amazing menu selection. Sarah Pethick, executive chef for Thirsty’s, is proud of her experience of farm to table style of creating dishes. Utilizing the freshest elements, although challenging in South Dakota in January, is very important to her. Originally from New Mexico, Pethick is excited about bringing some of her authentic and traditional Mexican flavors to the customers at Thirsty’s.
Spearfish celebrates the world record temperature change with Chinook Days
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - January 13th is the kick-off for the 4th Annual Chinook Days in Spearfish. The northern hills community rallies together to celebrate the record temperature change that is a world record. In just two minutes the temperature rose 49 degrees on January 22, 1943 because of the chinook winds.
Black Hills communities make a difference on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Feeding South Dakota held a “bring your child to work” day in honor of Martin Luther King Jr’s Legacy. Kimberly Wallace, the western volunteer coordinator for Feeding South Dakota says they chose to mark the day this way as “there is no definite timeline for helping.”
Very sunny skies for tomorrow
Very sunny skies for tomorrow
Live the log cabin life like Abe Lincoln in Piedmont, but with a hot tub gazebo!
PIEDMONT, S.D. – This beautiful log cabin home in Piedmont is the perfect place to unwind and chill. This place has it all, including beautiful knotty pine walls and ceilings, and custom woodwork throughout. The cabin also features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage that is fully finished with a walk-up attic. A corner kitchen that has ceiling-height cabinetry, upgraded countertops, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and a large island for added seating and storage is the perfect area for all of your entertaining needs. And of course, take a look at that hot tub gazebo! The perfect place to warm up after a cold wintery day.
Construction work closes 2 lanes on St. Joseph
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Construction will begin Tuesday on Saint Joseph Street between 7th and 6th Streets. After a water valve break on Saturday, the city filled the affected area with dirt. Tuesday morning the city will start replacing the dirt with concrete, closing the north and center traffic lanes to do so. After the concrete fill is done, they will reopen the north lane but continue to keep the center lane closed throughout the week.
Car versus pedestrian accident in Rapid City
Car versus pedestrian accident in Rapid City
Looking ahead in road construction: Anamosa Avenue Bridge rebuild, work on Highway 385, and more
RAPID CITY, S.D. – No one looks forward to road construction, but it never hurts to know what’s up ahead. State highway and road projects are planned out well in advance, and the South Dakota Department of Transportation maintains a list of upcoming projects 3 years in advance as part of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).
A 23 year old man with cerebral palsy has new wheels to enjoy outdoor activities
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Austin Dirk, who was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, was awarded a grant through the American Mobility project for a new track chair. The American Mobility project has been giving out track chairs since 2019 to help provide equipment to those with disabilities. Austin met the owners of the nonprofit organization at a funeral that he and his family attended and decided to apply for the track chair; they got back with the Dirk family within 48 hours.
Stock show dirt day.
Stock show dirt day.
Rapid City Fire Department trains for dangerous ice rescues
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Although they don’t see many of them, the Rapid City Fire Department is called to at least one ice rescue every winter. “Any event can happen, so we need to be trained at all levels,” stated Sage Stephens, a firefighter and paramedic with the RCFD.
Snow ahead; Woman escapes police; New charges against former day care employee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. 27-year-old Chris Phoumy was already indicted on 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 6 children at Kids R Kids daycare in Sioux Falls last September. He’s been indicted on another 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 5 more victims– all of them ages 3 to 6 years old.
Water valve break
Water valve break
Escaped state prison offender arrested in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Trevor Chipps, a state prison offender who was placed on escape status last fall, was arrested in Rapid City on Tuesday and is back in custody, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections (SDDOC). Chipps, originally serving sentences for distribution and possession of a...
Cutting horse
Cutting horse
Armed robbery; scams; new Smithsonian exhibit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Rapid City Police are searching for a robbery suspect. The Watertown Police Department announced a 44-year-old man is behind bars after...
Rapid City Police Department’s newest K-9 gets new name
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last Monday, the Rapid City Police Department announced a new addition to their K-9 unit. And now the pooch has a name. Thanks to students at General Beadle Elementary, the 3-year-old Dutch Shepard is named Hooni, which comes from the Hoonigan, a racing organization founded by the late professional race driver Ken Block.
Rapid City pays tribute to King, others
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Across the country, people are celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and in the Black Hills one organization celebrated in a nontraditional way. King was one of the key leaders in pioneering America’s civil rights movement. Members of the Faith Temple...
Some Rapid City residents are facing a stinky problem
Some Rapid City residents are facing a stinky problem
