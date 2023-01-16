ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
PennLive.com

Penn State lands commitment from Florida State transfer WR Malik McClain

Penn State entered the winter transfer portal window intent on bringing in two wide receivers to bolster the 2023 offense and provide Drew Allar with options. The Nittany Lions thought they had their first when N.C. State receiver Devin Carter committed hours after the Rose Bowl; he flipped to West Virginia nine days later. They actually landed their first on Sunday when Kent State’s Dante Cephas committed. And four days later, the Nittany Lions added a second to their receiver room.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
200K+
Followers
87K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy