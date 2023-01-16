Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Dallas Cowboys standout defender suffers ‘significant’ injury against Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Dallas Cowboys are looking good in their Monday Night Football playoff matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s 31-6 at the start of the fourth and the Cowboys have been in command. But Brady is Brady and so, a late push by Tampa Bay isn’t...
Penn State lands commitment from Florida State transfer WR Malik McClain
Penn State entered the winter transfer portal window intent on bringing in two wide receivers to bolster the 2023 offense and provide Drew Allar with options. The Nittany Lions thought they had their first when N.C. State receiver Devin Carter committed hours after the Rose Bowl; he flipped to West Virginia nine days later. They actually landed their first on Sunday when Kent State’s Dante Cephas committed. And four days later, the Nittany Lions added a second to their receiver room.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for sign-up in OH
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this FanDuel promo code, new players in Ohio gambling on any sporting event can earn a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus...
Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones appears to have no idea who Tampa Bay star is before playoff game
Chris Godwin has proven he is one of the NFL’s best receivers since entering the league out of Penn State, but heading into his Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys Monday night, it seems like not everyone has gotten the memo. Specifically, it sure as heck...
Pointsbet Ohio promo code delivers two second chance bets worth up to $2,000 in site credit
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our Pointsbet promo code, sports lovers in Ohio betting on any event in January 2023 can claim two second chance bets worth...
DraftKings Ohio promo code dials up Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets registration deal
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With this DraftKings promo code, sports fans in Ohio betting on any sporting event can receive a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
200K+
Followers
87K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0