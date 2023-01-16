Innate Pharma Announces Publication of Preclinical Data with a Trifunctional NK Cell Engager in Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Nature Biotechnology

Read full article on original website
Automotive Hypervisor Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for Automotive Technologies Bolsters Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Automotive Hypervisor Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Overview:. The global automotive hypervisor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period from 2022...
Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call
Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release fourth quarter earnings results on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EST to discuss and answer investor questions on fourth quarter results and the outlook.
WISeKey, Italpreziosi and Kaufmann & Partners announced at Davos that PreciousMetalVerse.com will Commercialize Authenticated and Verified Sustainable Trusted Gold NFTs
WISeKey, Italpreziosi and Kaufmann & Partners announced at Davos that PreciousMetalVerse.com will Commercialize Authenticated and Verified Sustainable Trusted Gold NFTs. The Trusted NFT is Backed by Gold and Precious Metals and Tradable on WISe.ART NFT Marketplace. The Trusted NFT Gold Tokens Represent Ownership Over Physical Gold Bars that are Stored...
Nihon Kohden Introduces CoMET to Help Detect Early Warning of Patient Illness Through Artificial Intelligence
Nihon Kohden America, Inc., a U.S. market leader in precision medical products and services, is happy to introduce CoMET (Continuous Monitoring of Event Trajectories), a tool that can provide an early indication of future risk of catastrophic clinical events. Nihon Kohden acquired CoMET technology through its acquisition of AMP3D (Advanced Medical Predictive Devices, Diagnostics and Displays, Inc.) last year. CoMET can predict the potential for future risk of critical clinical events including, but not limited to, sepsis, hemorrhage, cardiogenic shock, respiratory failure, and emergent intubation.
ICR Conference 2023 Survey Provides View into Expectations for Coming Year
Vast Majority Predict Recession, Split on the Return of IPO Market. Mixed Views on ESG, Allocation of Capital, but Consensus on Desire for In-Person Investor Meetings. ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, today released results of a flash survey among participants at the 25th Anniversary ICR Conference, one of the largest growth company investment conferences of the year. ICR surveyed both company management teams as well as overall conference attendees, which included institutional investors, sell-side research analysts, investment bankers, and private equity professionals.
FingerMotion Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) (the "Company" or "FingerMotion"), a mobile services and data company, is pleased to report its financial results for the third quarter ended November 30, 2022. To review the full financial results, please view the Company's recent Form 10-Q filing at www.sec.gov/edgar/search, which should be read in connection with this news release.
US Treasury expands general license to include both VEON Ltd. and VEON Holdings
Amsterdam, 18 January 2023: VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, announced that the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has replaced the General License 54 originally issued on 18 November 2022 with General License 54A to now include both VEON Ltd. and VEON Holdings B.V. (VEON Holdings).
IAA INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of IAA, Inc. - IAA
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) to Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of IAA will receive only $10.00 in cash and 0.5804 shares of Ritchie for each share of IAA that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial report and provide Group Progress Update on 26 January 2023
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial report and provide Group Progress Update on 26 January 2023. Espoo, Finland – Nokia will publish its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on 26 January 2023 at approximately 8 a.m. Finnish time (EET). The financial report will be made available on the Nokia website immediately after publication.
