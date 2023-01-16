ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

itechpost.com

Ubisoft Paris Employees Demand Better Working Conditions through Strike

Ubisoft is facing a predicament as its developers demand changes to be made. Solidaires Informatique Jeu Vidéo, a French labor union, calls for a strike so developers can demand better working conditions from the company. Demands for a Better Work Environment. The French labor union set a date for...
itechpost.com

Microsoft To Lay Off Thousands Of Employees This Week, Reports Suggest

Within the next few days, Microsoft may announce massive layoffs, affecting a significant portion of its staff. According to Sky News, there were 11,000 fewer employees overall, or about 5% of the company's 220,000 employees, affected by the layoffs. The Job Cuts Is Effective Across Different Divisions. Although Microsoft does...
itechpost.com

Intel and Microsoft Resumes Operations in Russia

Russia once again has access to Intel and Microsoft updates, as well as Belarus. Operations were previously halted due to the country's invasion of Ukraine which resulted in sanctions that were imposed on Russia. Russia Regains Access to Intel Updates. The news came from Russian media, saying that Intel has...

