ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data

An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins About To Catch Traders off Guard With Massive Move

A closely followed technical analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) and the broader altcoin markets are set for an unexpected macro move to the upside. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 403,000 Twitter followers that several different metrics are suggesting that crypto markets have bottomed out and are setting the stage for the next run-up.
dailyhodl.com

Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report

Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
cryptopotato.com

US DOJ Issues International Cryptocurrency Enforcement Action

The DOJ has arrested the founder of Bitzlato, a crypto exchange heavily involved in facilitating crypto crime. On Wednesday, the United States Department of Justice announced an international cryptocurrency enforcement action. The Department arrested the founder of Bitzlato – a Chinese crypto exchange involved in servicing financial criminals. The...
dailycoin.com

Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain Developer Numbers Record 5x Increase

Electric Capital reported that Ethereum monthly active developers increased from 1,084 in 2018 to 5,819 in 2022, a 5x increase. Ethereum scaling solutions like Polygon, Arbitrum, Starknet, and Optimism also grew exponentially in developer activity. Bitcoin saw a 3x increase in monthly active developers, from 372 in 2018 to 946...
cryptopotato.com

FTX US Discovers Another $90 Million Missing

While mapping out assets to be repossessed by its creditors, FTX US identified about $180 million, over half of which were already gone. As the bankruptcy and restructuring saga of FTX and its affiliated entities continues to unfold, more and more instances of assets being transferred off of the exchange come to light.
cryptopotato.com

EU Delays MiCA Crypto Regulations Due to Translation Issues

The voting for European Union’s regulatory MiCA framework for the crypto industry has been put on hold. The EU’s landmark Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) crypto regulations will not see a final vote until April. The delay is also likely to stall the process of pushing the new rules through.
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Industry Booms: Report Shows 100% Increase in Developers in Two Years

The number of Bitcoin and Ethereum developers has tripled since 2018, but alternative projects are more attractive. The crypto industry has seen a significant surge in the number of developers working on various projects, according to a new report by Electric Capital. The firm, which has invested in several early-stage Layer-1 platforms and crypto startups —like Bitwise, Gitcoin, dYdX Near Protocol, and Inmunefi— found that the number of developers in the crypto industry has doubled over the past two years.
cryptopotato.com

Orbeon Protocol Developers Have Locked The Team Tokens for 10 Years

Gaining trust from the community is essential within any blockchain-based project. With so many developers abandoning projects, there became a need for developers to prove their loyalty. One of the key ways through which this is a possibility is through the procedure of locking coins or tokens. The Orbeon Procol...

Comments / 0

Community Policy