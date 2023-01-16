Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for San Mateo by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 18:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 13:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: San Mateo FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Pescadero Creek in San Mateo County. * WHEN...Until 445 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1045 AM PST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include areas along Pescadero Creek in San Mateo County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Sonoma by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 21:25:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 17:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Sonoma FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Marin, Napa and Sonoma. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 428 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated rain will continue to impact the region. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Novato, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Healdsburg, Sonoma, Cloverdale, Sebastopol, Cotati, Larkfield-Wikiup, Roseland, South Santa Rosa Cdp, Boyes Hot Springs, Black Point-Green Point, Forestville, Guerneville, Graton, Occidental and Monte Rio. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Sacramento by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 12:32:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 00:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sacramento FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Amador, El Dorado and Sacramento. A line of thunderstorms has been training over and area between Latrobe and Diamond Springs. * WHEN...Until 945 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 340 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Radar has estimated from 1.00 to 2.00 inches over the past hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Placerville, Cameron Park, Rancho Murieta, Shingle Springs, Latrobe and Diamond Springs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
