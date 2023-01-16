ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Hubbard’s Historic Defensive Touchdown Headlines Bengals’ Win

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zoXcy_0kG0hozV00

The veteran defensive end came away with the biggest play of Sunday’s victory over the Ravens.

In a game featuring two of the NFL’s toughest defenses, the Bengals’ 24-17 wild-card victory over the Ravens ended up being defined by an unbelievable play from Cincinnati defensive end Sam Hubbard.

With the game tied at 17, the Ravens looked to break the stalemate on third-and-goal with 11:54 remaining in regulation. Quarterback Tyler Huntley attempted to reach out over the goal line to break the plane, but had the ball knocked out of his hands by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson and into Hubbard’s waiting arms. From there, Hubbard turned on the jets and took the ball 98 yards downfield for a massive go-ahead touchdown to give the Bengals the lead.

The teams would exchange punts over the next four drives before Cincinnati’s defense came a way with a big stop on Baltimore’s last drive to secure the win. After the game, Hubbard appeared to be in disbelief while reflecting on the play with reporters, admitting it was a moment the Cincinnati native won’t soon forget.

“You can’t even dream that one up,” Hubbard said with a chuckle. “The feeling of just running to the sideline and seeing everybody’s face, you can’t replicate a feeling like that in life. It’s really special.”

Hubbard’s sentiment was echoed by his teammate and one of his closest friends on the team in quarterback Joe Burrow, who spoke highly of the five-year veteran’s impact during his media availability.

“He’s kind of what this thing is built on, toughness and leadership. He’s one of my best friends and makes some of the biggest plays on this team,” Burrow said, per Mohammad Ahmad of Cleveland.com .

In addition to keeping Cincinnati’s hopes of returning to the Super Bowl alive, Hubbard’s 98-yard score also earned the hometown kid a spot in the record books as he set the mark for the longest fumble return for a touchdown in postseason history.

Following their gutsy victory over their AFC North rival, Hubbard and the Bengals will get a few days to rest before continuing their quest for that elusive Super Bowl ring against the Bills at Highmark Stadium next week .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

John Harbaugh, J.K. Dobbins throw Tyler Huntley under the bus for Ravens loss

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, with Sam Hubbard’s fumble return serving as the vital blow. Tyler Huntley was the victim postgame. Sam Hubbard returned a Tyler Huntley’s quarterback sneak fumble 98 yards for a touchdown, giving Cincinnati a surprising lead, and forcing Baltimore to reassess its strategy. Huntley was playing injured, and put forth a valiant effort all things considered. For much of the game, Huntley was the Ravens offensive strength — though two turnovers cost Baltimore down the stretch.
BALTIMORE, MD
wearebuffalo.net

Former Player: Bills Player Should’ve Been Thrown Out of the Game

The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but not without some years lost for Bills fans. Even though Buffalo was favored by almost two touchdowns over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins gave the Bills a run for their money; overcoming a 17-point deficit and narrowly losing, 34-31.
BUFFALO, NY
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner's Announcement

Vikings fans became furious with Kirk Cousins when he threw short of the sticks on a critical fourth down play on Sunday evening.  The play resulted in a turnover on downs, effectively ending Minnesota's season in the process.  Fan have been crushing Cousins ever since, but there might be ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Team Is 'Too Cheap' To Fire Coach

The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be set to stick with head coach Brandon Staley. According to rumors around the league, the Chargers ownership might be unwilling to pay up for head coach Sean Payton. "People I know around the league told me think they Chargers are too cheap to fire Staley and pay ...
atozsports.com

Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals

The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
Power 93.7 WBLK

Insane Angle Of Josh Allen’s Throw To Stefon Diggs

The Buffalo Bills didn't quite look like themselves yesterday outside of a few plays. But when you see these plays from a different angle you literally get a new perspective. The Bills were throwing bombs yesterday against the Miami Dolphins. If you were watching, it was what made fans cringe...
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

124K+
Followers
46K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy