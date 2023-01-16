ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Westbrook believes he was fouled by Joel Embiid in Sixers win

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

With the Philadelphia 76ers leading by a point in the closing seconds at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles Lakers star guard Russell Westbrook had a full head of steam as he began to make his way toward the basket.

Westbrook is one of the more explosive players in the history of the game so despite having two timeouts, coach Darvin Ham allowed Westbrook to do his thing out on the floor.

It ended poorly. He was blocked by Sixers star big man Joel Embiid, preserving a 113-112 win for Philadelphia. Embiid also received defensive help from Georges Niang on the final play.

Afterward, in reaction to the play, Westbrook claimed he was fouled by Embiid on the play. He stated Embiid pulled his arm down, and he couldn’t get the shot off.

It was a bang-bang play at the end so that’s a tough play for the officials to call, but the Sixers were on the right end of it in this one. Philadelphia is now 2-0 to begin the five-game road trip and they will now look to keep going in the right direction against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

