Player grades: Joel Embiid leads Sixers past short-handed Lakers

The Philadelphia 76ers were looking to continue their winning ways on this five-game road trip as they visited the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. It was the second night of a back-to-back for the Sixers, who began the trip in Salt Lake City with a win on Saturday.

The Lakers certainly gave Philadelphia trouble. LeBron James continues to defy logic and beat Father Time, but Joel Embiid was too much for Los Angeles to handle. The Sixers walked away with a 113-112 win to begin the road trip 2-0. Embiid had 35 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Sixers.

James Harden added 24 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey had 16 off the bench, and Shake Milton added eight. Tobias Harris had 15 points and three blocks in his return from a one-game absence due to injury, and Georges Niang added eight.

Here are the player grades following the win:

James Harden: A

The Beard continued his scoring rampage from Saturday. He had seven points in the first quarter. He continues to look as though he is getting back to the player he used to be in terms of his scoring. The 3-point shot continues to come back to Harden’s game as he finds efficiency with that shot. Combine that with his ability to still get to the rim and draw fouls and these are all good things for the Sixers. That scoring will be a big factor as Philadelphia this season.

De'Anthony Melton: B-plus

The Sixers made a lineup adjustment. Melton replaced Maxey in the starting lineup — likely for defensive purposes. The former USC standout picked up an early block on Dennis Schroder, making an immediate impact on that end. He had a tough start on the offensive end: He was unable to take advantage of any of the open looks he received. His work on the defensive end was encouraging, however.

Tobias Harris: B-plus

After missing a game due to left knee soreness, Harris struggled at the start. He missed a few wide-open opportunities on the offensive end and had a turnover that led to a Lakers dunk the other way. Defensively, he was active and bothered LA when it had dribble penetration. He was much better offensively after halftime. He attacked the rim much more aggressively. That allowed him to get to his spots and develop a rhythm within the offense.

PJ Tucker: D-plus

Unfortunately for Tucker, he was asked to defend James. The living legend was getting whatever he wanted, taking advantage of his quickness. James also knocked down his jumpers. Fortunately for Tucker, he knocked down a corner triple to contribute on the offensive end.

Joel Embiid: A-plus

It was another fast start on the offensive end for Embiid — just like Saturday. He reached double figures in scoring in the first quarter. Thomas Bryant is a proven big man in this league, but defending Embiid is a big challenge for just about everybody in the NBA. The big fella was doing it all on offense. He was knocking down jumpers. He was finishing at the basket, and he was getting to the free-throw line. There wasn’t much the Lakers could do without Anthony Davis.

Tyrese Maxey: B-minus

Coming off the bench could be good for Maxey. In this role, all he has to worry about is scoring. He doesn’t have to worry about defending starting guards. In his first quarter run, he scored four quick points as was able to get to the rim. The jumper continues to be a bit of a struggle since his return from injury, but the Sixers will always take the aggressiveness from him. His defensive struggles were still an issue. He had a tough time against LA’s depth.

Shake Milton: B-plus

Milton picked up where he left off in Utah. He scored five quick points in his initial stint off the bench. He is essential to the bench unit having any type of success on the offensive end, so this is a good development for the Sixers. That might change now that it appears Maxey will come off the bench. Milton and Maxey will be able to lead the second unit with their offensive abilities.

Georges Niang: B

Niang had a tough first half as he was unable to really do much on the offensive end. He also had a very tough night in Utah: He wasn’t able to knock down any of his open opportunities from deep. Sunday against the Lakers offered more of the same to start. In the third quarter, he came alive with a layup and a 3. He also knocked down a huge shot late in the fourth to put Philadelphia in front.

Matisse Thybulle: B-minus

The defensive star out of Washington entered the game and drew an offensive foul on Russell Westbrook. He moved his feet well and bothered opponents on the perimeter. He was called for a few questionable fouls that allowed the Lakers to get easy points at the line, but, overall, he had a nice night on that end.

Montrezl Harrell: D

The initial run for Harrell was tough. He wasn’t able to get into a rhythm on the offensive end, and he also had a tough time guarding Wenyen Gabriel, who made some nice offensive moves for Los Angeles to get some easy baskets.