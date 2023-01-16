Read full article on original website
Big Ol’ Fish-Keeton Croghan
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is an 18 inch Rainbow Trout caught by Keeton Croghan. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
It's tourism day here in Rapid City
An action track chair was given to a man with cerebral palsy. An action track chair was given to a man with cerebral palsy. A stinky problem for some Rapid City residents.
Campaign to renovate the Lead opera house after more than a couple decades
Feeding South Dakota also held a food drive to celebrate MLK day. South Dakota proposed a property tax relief bill for certain homeowners. Aside from the food tax, South Dakota residents are also upset about high property taxes caused by inflation. Increase in gun thefts across the nation. Updated: 6...
The Monument starts preparations for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, and Rodeo Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Preparations for the 61st Annual Black Hills Stock Show and rodeo started Wednesday at the Monument. 125 dump truckloads of dirt are being brought into the arena. The dirt is made in Rapid City and consists of a clay base mixed with sand and topsoil. The...
Some Rapid City residents are facing a stinky problem
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City neighborhood is facing a stinky situation. They believe their properties are being overrun with skunks. Living in the Black Hills it comes as no surprise when people come face to face with wildlife, but for John Burke, the increase in skunks in his neighborhood is a cause for concern.
Live the log cabin life like Abe Lincoln in Piedmont, but with a hot tub gazebo!
PIEDMONT, S.D. – This beautiful log cabin home in Piedmont is the perfect place to unwind and chill. This place has it all, including beautiful knotty pine walls and ceilings, and custom woodwork throughout. The cabin also features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage that is fully finished with a walk-up attic. A corner kitchen that has ceiling-height cabinetry, upgraded countertops, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and a large island for added seating and storage is the perfect area for all of your entertaining needs. And of course, take a look at that hot tub gazebo! The perfect place to warm up after a cold wintery day.
Water valve break swamps Rapid City clothing store
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Decades Vintage Clothing, located in downtown Rapid City, has been around since 2016, but at 4 a.m. Saturday, the owner was woken to a call that changed everything. The police said the building was flooded. When she arrived, she walked into a foot of water in the store.
Stock show dirt day
Rapid City Fire Department trains for dangerous ice rescues
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Although they don’t see many of them, the Rapid City Fire Department is called to at least one ice rescue every winter. “Any event can happen, so we need to be trained at all levels,” stated Sage Stephens, a firefighter and paramedic with the RCFD.
Another round of snow for some on Wednesday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some light flurries are possible during the overnight hours and during the day tomorrow. We don’t expect to see any accumulation with those flurries. On Wednesday, portions of our area could receive a few inches of snow. A system is expected to impact the Central United States late Tuesday through early Thursday. The bulls eye for this storm will be to the south of us in Nebraska, where a foot or more of snow is possible. The southern portion of our area could also receive a few inches. It is unclear how far north the storm will track, but if it does indeed track further north than anticipated, places like Pine Ridge and Martin could receive 2-6 inches of snow on Wednesday. The Black Hills and Rapid City will likely receive little to no accumulation. Stay updated for more details on the potential snow on Wednesday. As far as temperatures, highs for the next few days will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. By the time we get to Saturday, we could see highs close to 50° for some places. After that, the temps look to drop again with highs forecasted to be in the 20s next Monday.
Car versus pedestrian accident in Rapid City
Feeding South Dakota gives back to the community as a way to celebrate MLK day.
Rapid City crews to perform concrete work at water valve break site
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Crews will be performing concrete work Tuesday, Jan. 17, on St. Joseph Street between Sixth and Seventh Streets where a water valve broke on Saturday, Jan. 14. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the work area. Traffic control measures will be in place...
Snow ahead; Woman escapes police; New charges against former day care employee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. 27-year-old Chris Phoumy was already indicted on 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 6 children at Kids R Kids daycare in Sioux Falls last September. He’s been indicted on another 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 5 more victims– all of them ages 3 to 6 years old.
A 23 year old man with Cerebral Palsy has new wheels to enjoy outdoor activities
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Austin Dirk, who was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, was awarded a grant through the American Mobility project for a new track chair. The American Mobility project has been giving out track chairs since 2019 to help provide equipment to those with disabilities. Austin met the owners of the nonprofit organization at a funeral that he and his family attended and decided to apply for the track chair; they got back with the Dirk family within 48 hours.
RCPD searching for 13-year-old
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. 13-year-old Jake Moore was last seen in the 200 block of Mall Drive around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. He’s described as Native American, approximately 5’7″, and was last...
Armed robbery; scams; new Smithsonian exhibit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Rapid City Police are searching for a robbery suspect. The Watertown Police Department announced a 44-year-old man is behind bars after...
An action track chair was given to a man with cerebral palsy
Escaped state prison offender arrested in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Trevor Chipps, a state prison offender who was placed on escape status last fall, was arrested in Rapid City on Tuesday and is back in custody, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections (SDDOC). Chipps, originally serving sentences for distribution and possession of a...
Rapid City Police Department’s newest K-9 gets named
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA)- Last Monday, the Rapid City Police Department announced a new addition to their K-9 unit. And now the pooch has a name. Thanks to students at General Beadle Elementary, the 3-year-old Dutch Shepard is named Hooni, which comes from the Hoonigan, a racing organization founded by the late professional race driver Ken Block.
Rapid City Common Council approves more funds for grassroots crisis intervention groups
SD State lawmakers want ban on gender surgery, puberty blockers. The "Help Not Harm" bill is intended to prevent healthcare providers from...
