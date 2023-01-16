ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HBO’s faithfulness to ‘The Last of Us’ source material extends to the runtime of its story beats

By Peter Kohnke
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wegotthiscovered.com

What Are Clickers in ‘The Last of Us’? Clicker Origins, Characteristics Explained

The world of both the original Naughty Dog title and HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation poses many threats to the dwindling human population, but arguably the most prominent one is the illness that kicked off the extinction-level event in the first place: the cordyceps infection. As The Last...
wegotthiscovered.com

Now Netflix is cancelling shows before they even start

Audiences have had some choice words for the popular streaming service Netflix for canceling beloved series such The OA before their time. Now Netflix is canceling shows before they even reach production. After two years of hard work, an adaptation of the novel The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle by Stuart Turton will no longer be pursued by the streaming service.
Decider.com

Mindy Kaling and HBO Max’s Scooby-Doo Reboot ‘Velma’ Under Fire for Sexualizing Teens and Just Plain Being Unfunny

When it was first announced that Mindy Kaling would be creating a Scooby-Doo spinoff series called Velma, the biggest buzz around the show was that the titular character, voiced by Kaling herself, would be South Asian. In reaction to racist trolls decrying her vision, Kaling brushed off the hate, saying, “Hopefully you noticed my Velma is South Asian. If people freak out about that, I don’t care.”
The US Sun

GMA3’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not return to show and are ‘working on exit strategy’ with execs and lawyers

GOOD Morning America's Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not be returning to the GMA3 show and are working out an "exit strategy," sources have said. One network source exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Amy and TJ are unofficially out at GMA3, and seven weeks after being taken off the air, their newly-appointed legal teams are hammering out a plan with ABC's attorneys and top executives to make a big announcement.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rick and Morty’ is officially dead to fans after alleged Justin Roiland DMs emerge

Content warning for sexual content and offensive language. Last Thursday, Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland was charged with domestic violence arising from an incident in 2020 involving an unnamed former partner. Roiland is pleading not guilty, with his attorney releasing a statement criticizing “inaccurate” media coverage and saying they “look forward to clearing Justin’s name”.
wegotthiscovered.com

Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
wegotthiscovered.com

DC writer who introduced a pregnant Joker has responded to backlash

January’s first outpouring of inconsequential outrage came with the debut of a story around iconic DC villain The Joker becoming pregnant. This struck a nerve with reactionaries who have, you guessed it, dubbed it “woke.” Writer of the series Matthew Rosenberg has responded to the criticism and rage in a blog post.
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King tells kids what to do when a school bans a book

Long after this world has ended and society has collapsed, Stephen King will still be there to tweet out his thoughts to the masses — you can count on that. A true hero of the internet, King has never shied away from sharing his opinions online and opening up discourse over a myriad of controversial topics. Now it seems he has his sets set on a new enemy, book banning.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Horror News: ‘Skinamarink’ perfectly slashes box-office expectations as ‘M3GAN’ director addresses sequel possibilities

It’s Terrifying Tuesday, slasher fanatics! Unfortunately, today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered has nothing to do with the slasher fascination. Instead, today’s collection of news is saturated in the notable tropes related to sub-genres like sci-fi and experimental horror. Over this past four-day weekend, Skinamarink emerged as a serious catalog contender after it recouped its budget 60 times over — much to the surprise of many film buffs. On the other end, the director of M3GAN finally offered a glimpse into the possibilities of an anticipated sequel. It’s been an exciting few weeks for horror, and that doesn’t look to be ending any time soon.

