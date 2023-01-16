AFC Playoff field set following Sunday's games

The AFC playoffs are officially set for the Divisional Round following Sunday's games during Wild Card Weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs had a bye for the week after capturing the highest seed in the conference.

The Chiefs will face the lowest seed still alive, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars are coming off an unthinkable comeback over the Los Angeles Chargers, winning 31-30 on a walk-off field goal despite being down 27 points earlier in the game.

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card Round Sunday, 34-31.

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card Round Sunday, 24-17.

The Bengals and Bills will meet in Buffalo for the Divisional Round Sunday.

The Jaguars and Chiefs will meet in Kansas City and can be seen on KSBY during Sunday Night Football.