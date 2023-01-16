ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beavers to be reintroduced in Hampshire for first time in 400 years

By Aamna Mohdin
 3 days ago
Beavers were hunted to extinction in Britain 400 years ago for their fur, glands and meat.

Beavers are set to be reintroduced into an enclosure in Hampshire, marking the first time in 400 years that they have lived in the county in southern England.

A pair of the semi-aquatic mammals will be released on to Ewhurst Park estate, which is being restored for nature and sustainable food production.

The 374-hectare (925-acre) estate near Basingstoke is owned by the environmentalist, entrepreneur and model Mandy Lieu, who has previously spoken of her commitment to “an estate-wide biodiversity transformation”.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust has invited 22 schools in the county to take part in a competition to name the two beavers.

Lieu sees the beavers as a key part of transforming Ewhurst into an “edible landscape” that restores nature at the same time as producing food. She has worked with experts to prepare the land for the beavers and build an enclosure for them to meet current licensing rules. She has also spoken to local farmers and residents about the beavers and the changes they could bring to the landscape.

Beavers were hunted to extinction in Britain 400 years ago for their fur, glands and meat. They have begun to reappear after the government licensed beaver releases within enclosures, as well as illegal releases taking place around the country. Some experts suggests there are hundreds of beavers living wild along England’s waterways.

In 2022, beavers were given legal protection in England, making it illegal to kill or harm them as they are formally recognised as native wildlife. Environmentalists hope the upcoming beaver strategy will pave the way for this beloved rodent to be released to roam wild.

Beavers are known as a “keystone species”, because they create new wetlands that are used by other species, including dozens of bird and insect species.

A growing body of evidence from reintroduction sites also shows that beaver dams slow the passage of water through landscapes, cutting flood risk downstream and also conserving water in times of drought.

Lieu said she was thrilled to bring back beavers to Hampshire after 400 years. She said: “It has been a very rewarding journey learning about what beavers need, how they will impact the environment around them and the benefits that they will bring to other animals and plants.

“These beavers are not just for Ewhurst, but for the whole community and local area for generations to come.”

Dr Roisin Campbell-Palmer, the head of restoration at Beaver Trust, said: “We’re really pleased to see another county providing a home for beavers as part of the species’ restoration efforts across Britain.

“We are working towards their continued return to the wild, with appropriate licensing and management frameworks, but in the meantime enclosures such as the one here at Ewhurst remain an important part of the restoration story.”

