Wichita Eagle
Vikings Sign Curtis Weaver to Futures Contract, Lose Kyle Hinton and Myles Dorn
The Vikings have signed a handful of players to futures contracts, including former Dolphins fifth-round pick Curtis Weaver, who was a highly productive edge rusher in college. They also signed six of their own practice squad players to futures contracts: WR Trishton Jackson, WR Blake Proehl, CB Tay Gowan, TE...
Former Miami Heat Player Markieff Morris Involved In Yet Another On-Court Altercation
It seems on-court altercations seem to follow Brooklyn Nets forward Markieff Morris wherever he goes. On Tuesday, Morris got into a near-skirmish with Jeremy Sochan of the San Antonio Spurs. It began with Morris trying to run through Sochan in the paint. It ended with Sochan putting Morris on the ground with a semi-body slam.
Steph Curry Makes NBA History Again
While Steph Curry is known for this three-point shooting and seems to always make history in that category, one thing people forget is that he's also a very talented scorer. Yesterday, against the Chicago Bulls, Steph Curry made history by passing Pau Gasol for the 41st spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
Lakers: Experts Think LA Plans To Trade For One Of Two All-Star Guards This Summer
Even though its last attempt to create a "Big Three" in Hollywood by adding an aging former multi-time All-Star guard who doesn't play defense resulted in a 33-49 season, it appears your Los Angeles Lakers might be looking to try that approach all over again this summer. In a more...
Recent Quarterback Moves Define CFB, Player Movement
NIL, the transfer portal, and everything that accompanies this domain are at the forefront of every college football fan's mind. One moment, programs rejoice for the player movement era, but at the next turn, they disparage it. The one thing that seems certain is no one knows what will happen...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Former NFL tight end Clay Harbor breaks down Chiefs-Jags on today’s SportsBeat KC pod
Playoff time has arrived in Kansas City. It’s the Chiefs vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead — 3:30 p.m. kickoff, so plan accordingly. On today’s episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, we get some perspective from both sides....
Bold Take: The Detroit Pistons walked away with two top 5 rookies in this loaded 2022 draft class
Back in 2020, Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver made bold claims suggesting that the effort to bring back the glory days of the Motor City was a restoration rather than a competitive rebuild. Weaver's decisions in his first three seasons have undoubtedly affirmed his statement - he has established himself as a draft-day mastermind. In addition to leveraging impromptu trades, Troy has done a fantastic job evaluating prospect potential and capitalizing on their talents. This year, Jaden Ivey was a lock at five, but Weaver strategically dealt mere breadcrumbs to the Knicks for Jalen Duren at 13.
Lakers: Would The Win-Now Kings Be Willing To Trade This Vet To LA?
Tonight's opponents, the Sacramento Kings, don't exactly seem like fertile trading partners for your Los Angeles Lakers. At 24-18, Sacramento is finally in a position to actually qualify for the playoffs for the first time in 17 years, and, as led by probable All-Star center Domantas Sabonis and possible All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox, could conceivably even win a playoff round.
Lakers: What To Bet On For Sacramento-LA, With Fate Of LeBron James In Flux
Today, your Los Angeles Lakers will try to get another winning streak cooking when they face off against the surprisingly-good Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. 38-year-old All-Star power forward LeBron James may not suit up as he deals with that pesky sore left ankle. So today's bets will not be particularly LeBron James-focused.
76ers’ Tyrese Maxey Shines Off Bench Again vs. Clippers
For the second-straight game, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey came off the bench. While Tuesday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers wasn’t just the second time Maxey came off the bench this year, it was the second time the Sixers brought the young guard off the bench while he wasn’t on a minutes restriction.
Steelers Choose Offensive Coordinator
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sticking with Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator in 2023, the team has confirmed with All Steelers. Canada's future was in question leaving the season, and the team was quiet on any announcement. A little over a week after their season ended, their plans for the upcoming year are finalized, as Canada will stay in the roll for what is reportedly the final year of his contract.
Sixers Surpass Brooklyn Nets in Eastern Conference Standings
After being outside of the top three in the Eastern Conference standings for a while, the Philadelphia 76ers are climbing the ranks. Lately, the Sixers have been on a role. After an unexpectedly slow start to the year, the Sixers were beginning to bounce back. But then a handful of...
Dak Takes Cowboys Fans on Tour The Star? Man of the Year Nominee Charity
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is nominated for what is considered the league's most prestigious honor: the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. The award recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field who has an impact in his community. Each NFL...
Damar Daily: Hamlin ‘Baby Step’ Details Inside Bills HQ
That is of course the ultimate goal for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin as he rehabs from his near-death experience on that fateful Monday in Cincinnati. The news that Hamlin reports to team headquarters "almost daily," as coach Sean McDermott revealed on Wednesday, is joyful enough for now. As McDermott...
It May Take Some Convincing but Josh Norman Hasn’t Ruled Out Playing in 2023
Last year, Cam Newton made his return to the Carolina Panthers. This year, it was Josh Norman who made his way back to the organization. The team made the move to help replenish a cornerback room that had lost starting cornerback Jaycee Horn to a broken wrist and had seen struggles from C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr. Carolina needed depth at the position and felt like it would benefit them to bring in a guy that already had a previous relationship with the staff and knew the basics of the defense.
Broncos Land Florida OL O’Cyrus Torrence in The Athletic’s Mock Draft
The season is once again over early for the Denver Broncos. Missing the postseason for a seventh straight year is sending the new Walton/Penner ownership group back to the drawing board. Fortunately (for now), many can look forward to April and the promises of adding young, cost-controlled talent via the NFL draft to bolster the roster and improve the prospects for next season.
Bengals Select Tight End, Offensive Tackle In Major Two-Round Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — The Athletic's Dane Brugler released his first two-round 2023 NFL mock draft this week. Cincinnati is taking a tight end and offensive tackle in his latest projection. At the 27th pick, the Bengals selected Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave. "The third tight end off the board...
Bills vs. Bengals Divisional Round Preview: Major Stakes, Immense Respect
With a trip to the AFC Championship game on the line, the Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals in a highly-anticipated Divisional Round matchup from Highmark Stadium on Sunday. These are conference rivals eager to end the other's season ... and also compassionate teams who respect one another greatly after...
Phillies Reportedly Sign Taiwanese Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies have officially signed Taiwanese right-handed pitcher Wen-Hui Pan, according to Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. The Phillies awarded him $350,000 plus $70,000 towards college education expenses. He’s expected to start at rookie ball after attending the Phillies’ high-performance camp in the Dominican Republic this month....
