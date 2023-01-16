Read full article on original website
ASH’s decorated track star Sarah Dupuy signs with ULL
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One of Alexandria Senior High’s most decorated athletes signed her National Letter of Intent to continue Track & Field at UL-Lafayette. Sarah Dupuy is a multi-sport athlete at ASH and currently holds the school record for javelin and recently placed top five nationally at the Junior Olympics.
Could the Rapides Parish Coliseum be the home for future LSUA, LCU games?
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - If we learned anything from Tuesday night’s instant classic games between LSUA and Louisiana Christian, it is that the newly created rivalry between the two colleges in Rapides Parish is alive and well. The Fort, located on the campus of LSUA, seats around 600...
Bunkie: Newly-rural Louisiana area, striving to grow
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - In a city made up of just over 3,300 people and surrounded by farming families, it is likely of no surprise that Bunkie is now considered a rural area by the U.S. Census Bureau. The change in classification comes after the bureau changed its criteria around...
West Monroe, January 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Farmers say freezing December temperatures, cold snaps and supply shortages are the culprit for the high prices we are seeing. According to the ‘The...
Julie Larcart Benjamin - Golden Shield Winner
Rapides Parish Library pursuing legal advisement on controversial collection policy amendment. Dozens of community members delivered comments on a proposed amendment to the Rapides Parish Library’s Collection Development policy. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Customers paying up to $7.50...
Mayor of Natchitoches welcomes baby girl
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The mayor of Natchitoches has welcomed a new baby into his family. Mayor Ronnie Williams and his wife, Tiffany, welcomed their new baby girl, Maggie, into the world. The baby girl was born at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.
Cabrini presents medical career paths to Pineville High School students
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - On Wednesday, Jan. 18, students at Pineville High School had the opportunity to learn about potential career paths in the medical field. Students could interact with healthcare professionals from CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital from various specialties and learn about the education, training and daily duties required for each profession.
Alexandria Missing Person: Mark Kaderly
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Mark Kaderly, who was last seen in the vicinity of the Salvation Army in October 2022. He has not been seen or heard from since and suffers from various medical problems. If you...
Rapides and Grant schools receive checks from Christmas Cheer Food Drive
(KALB) - Our team at KALB, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, and the Food Bank of Central Louisiana are saying ‘thank you’ to some of the top-performing schools in this year’s Christmas Cheer Food Drive. Some of the top-performing schools in Rapides and Grant parishes received checks for their...
Washington Teen Dies in a Crash on I-49 Near Opelousas, Louisiana
A 17-year-old was killed Monday night in a crash on I-49.
Unlicensed and Unrestrained Louisiana Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 After Colliding with 18-Wheeler
Unlicensed and Unrestrained Louisiana Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 After Colliding with 18-Wheeler. St. Landry Parish, Louisiana – An unlicensed, unrestrained teen from Louisiana was killed in a two-vehicle crash after colliding with an 18-wheeler on I-49. Louisiana State Police stated on January 17, 2023, that on...
State auditor releases report on new pharmacy contract, at least 2,200 local state workers impacted
Impacts of new rural classification on Bunkie
Avoyelles Parish schools receive checks for the Christmas Cheer Food Drive
Rapides Parish man injured in hunting accident
(Derry)-A 67-year-old Rapides Parish man was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital after he was injured in a hunting accident in Natchitoches Parish on Saturday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 First...
Alpha Phi Alpha hosts wreath-laying ceremony for MLK Day
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - This afternoon a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Martin Luther King memorial in downtown Alexandria ahead of MLK Day. It was organized by the local Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity chapter and attended by several people and community leaders. The event served as a reminder of Dr. King’s contributions to the civil rights movement and his message of equality and justice for all people. Speeches and prayers were made for Dr. King, and keynote speaker Anthony Reed said it is important to revisit Dr. King’s dream every year in order to keep society moving toward equality.
Opelousas High School cleared after lockdown
Opelousas High school has been cleared and students have been dismissed.
Alexandria teen arrested in Fred Loop shooting
City of Colfax Hosts 2nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a day to commemorate the life and work of Dr. King. The City of Colfax wanted to do their part to celebrate him by bringing Central Louisiana together to celebrate Martin Luther King Day. Alderwoman of Colfax Timika Hamilton-Price says she organized the parade...
