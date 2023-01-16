ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - This afternoon a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Martin Luther King memorial in downtown Alexandria ahead of MLK Day. It was organized by the local Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity chapter and attended by several people and community leaders. The event served as a reminder of Dr. King’s contributions to the civil rights movement and his message of equality and justice for all people. Speeches and prayers were made for Dr. King, and keynote speaker Anthony Reed said it is important to revisit Dr. King’s dream every year in order to keep society moving toward equality.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO