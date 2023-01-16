To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. In a new partnership with Amazon, Rent the Runway will design and sell clothing through a third-party retailer for the first time, based on feedback from renters on fit. The move, designed to lift Rent the Runway’s brand awareness and inject Amazon with more designer inventory, has raised concerns from sustainability experts, who warn that selling new clothing shifts the rental model’s focus away from circularity and could fuel overproduction and overconsumption.

5 HOURS AGO