Related
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Burberry strengthens C-suite as it plots growth
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Burberry CEO Jonathan Akeroyd is building out the brand’s C-suite team with two new roles, as he forges ahead with his ambitious growth strategy. Giorgio Belloli — who has spent over a decade in luxury, including in senior positions at...
Not just “like new”: Visibly used bags rise in resale’s ranks
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. Would you still buy an Hermès Birkin if the leather was scratched? What about a Chanel Double Flap with worn-out corners? As the cost of living crisis rolls on, and sustainability rises up the global agenda, more consumers are overlooking flaws, according to The RealReal’s 2023 Luxury Consignment report.
With Amazon tie-up, Rent the Runway faces sustainability questions
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. In a new partnership with Amazon, Rent the Runway will design and sell clothing through a third-party retailer for the first time, based on feedback from renters on fit. The move, designed to lift Rent the Runway’s brand awareness and inject Amazon with more designer inventory, has raised concerns from sustainability experts, who warn that selling new clothing shifts the rental model’s focus away from circularity and could fuel overproduction and overconsumption.
Fashion braces for more layoffs as brands rightsize teams
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Inflation is high, consumer confidence is low and job losses at fashion companies continue to mount. At the sharp end of the cuts are American retailers that are popular with Gen Z and millennial shoppers thanks to their relative affordability and savvy digital marketing, whose customers are rethinking their budgets.
Bode bets on womenswear, returns to Paris with first co-ed show
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. The last time Emily Adams Bode Aujla showed in Paris, her team returned to New York sick, and lockdown hit shortly after. After a three-year hiatus, Bode is back on the men's schedule on 21 January, where the brand will host its first co-ed show and debut its long-awaited womenswear collection.
