Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Northern Kentucky University board unanimously names V.P. Bonita Brown to be interim president
The Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents unanimously approved university official Bonita Brown Wednesday to be NKU’s interim president until its seventh president is selected. The board also unanimously set up a presidential search committee, appointing five regents to the panel that is to be chaired by Kara Williams....
Constance Alexander: Governor’s Awards in the Arts ‘celebrate the talents of so many Kentuckians’
Sunlight streamed through the stained-glass dome as snippets of conversation echoed in the hallowed halls of the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort. A statue of native son Abraham Lincoln stood in the center, calmly observing the increasing hubbub while guests and recipients assembled last week for the Governor’s Awards in the Arts 2022.
wdrb.com
'Spaceship' spotted on Kentucky hillside is a house used for out-of-this world parties
COVINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are stories and even videos of the unexplained darting through the night sky. "I know we're not alone," said Kim Chase. On a Kentucky hillside, there are undeniable sightings that have people talking like aliens. "Nano, nano," visitor, Angela Jackson said with a smile. A...
Point/Arc’s Apparel shop prints Thomas Burns t-shirts for fundraiser and tonight’s Cov-Cath game
The Point/Arc and its Apparel Shop is stepped up for a good cause to make the popular T-Shirts for the benefit for cancer-stricken student Thomas Burns that is part of the Covington Catholic-Highlands games tonight at 7:30 p.m. CovCath student Burns is suffering from a rare form of cancer, Ewing...
Just sayin’: Talking with the newest inductees into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.
Guest speaker Randy Marsh, Covington’s contribution to the world of Major League baseball umpiring, had just the right tone in his talk at Wednesday’s January induction for the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame. “They brought me on to the Board (of the NKSHOF) and told me they...
beltmag.com
Cincinnati Has a Bridge to Sell You
A massive new highway project in the Queen City could reclaim valuable downtown acres and right a decades-old racial injustice, but only if leaders act. During the three years I lived in Cincinnati, I spent the majority of my free time doing one of two things – shooting pool at Northside Tavern or sitting in traffic on either end of the Brent Spence Bridge.
The Lofts at Shillito Place’s Atrium Is a Window to the Past
The rich history behind the largest department store in the country, and how it became The Lofts at Shillito Place. The post The Lofts at Shillito Place’s Atrium Is a Window to the Past appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
The Footlighters, Inc. to open third show of season beginning Feb. 9 at Newport’s Stained Glass Theatre
The Footlighters, Inc. has announced the third show of its 2022-2023 season, the satirical comedy Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine by Lynn Nottage. Undine has it all—success, love, and a fabulous wardrobe. When her life begins to unravel in one hilarious reversal after another, she is forced to return to a life she had long left behind. In this satirical rags-to-riches-to-rags comedy, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage asks Undine—and all of us— whether you can really ever go home again.
Children’s Home of NKY/CHNK Behavioral Health raising funds to expand mental health services
At one time he was a priest. These days his prayers are being answered. Rick Wurth, the Chief Executive Officer at Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky/CHNK Behavioral Health, joined the organization in October 2010. Perhaps that was God’s way of helping the youth of Northern Kentucky, as Wurth was...
WKRC
Locals work to bring attention to human trafficking issue during January
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. The goal is to spark conversation and raise awareness as to what human trafficking can look like in society. “By having a month to really have these conversations between people you know, people you don't know we turn this from...
eaglecountryonline.com
South Dearborn Middle School Gets New Principal
The new hire has over 25 years of experience. David Ladner. Photo by South Dearborn Community School Corporation. (Aurora, Ind.) – South Dearborn Middle School has a new principal. The school corporation recently announced David Ladner to the position. Ladner has over 25 years of experience in education, receiving...
Northern Kentucky University’s CINSAM receives National Science Foundation scholarship grant
The Northern Kentucky University (CINSAM) received a grant from the National Science Foundation that will fund a scholarship for students from underrepresented groups and transfer students enrolled in the TRUE ACCCESS fellowship. The TRUE ACCCESS Fellowship program supports access and career development for transfer students and students from racial/ethnic backgrounds...
Fox 19
What’s open, what’s closed around Greater Cincinnati on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday honoring the life and birthday of one of the most influential Civil Rights leaders in American history, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. Although King’s actual birthday is Jan. 15, the holiday is observed...
NKY Chamber of Commerce announces spring cohort of Encounter NKY leadership program
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced the spring cohort of Encounter NKY, a new leadership program that launched last fall. The program is focused on helping participants develop a deeper sense of belonging to the community. The spring cohort will include 19 professionals representing businesses and organizations across Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati.
KHSAA football realignment affects all 21 high school teams in Boone, Campbell, Kenton counties
Northern Kentucky high school football teams will compete in six classes during the 2023 and 2024 playoffs under the statewide realignment approved by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association on Wednesday. The KHSAA Board of Control elected to adopt a two-year alignment and plans to adjust the classifications once again...
Prep Sports Notebook: Conner basketball players become first brother, sister to surpass 1,000 points
It’s not surprising that Conner basketball players Landen and Anna Hamilton became the first brother and sister in school history to surpass the 1,000-point mark because they’ve had parallel careers. Both of them started playing varsity basketball as eighth-graders and finished the last two seasons with double-figure scoring...
WLWT 5
Ford's 65th annual Cincinnati Boat, Sport and Travel show
CINCINNATI — Ford will be having their 65th annual Cincinnati Boat, Sport and Travel show between the dates of Jan. 20-22 and Jan. 25-29. There will be online advanced tickets for $13 for adults and children ages 12 and up. These tickets will be online only until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 19.
Kenton County Fiscal Court raised the payroll tax rate — and Kenton city mayors have questions
Kenton County Fiscal Court met last year on November 8 to pass the second reading of an ordinance raising the payroll tax rate from $.7097 to $.9097. They also passed a similar increase on net profit tax and increased the cap on the payroll tax to 50 percent of the Social Security Max.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police searching for missing Evanston teenager
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Evanston Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Joseph Williams, 14, was last seen on the 1700 block of Hewitt Avenue in Evanston on Jan. 15...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Kentucky
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0