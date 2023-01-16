ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview Hills, KY

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky University board unanimously names V.P. Bonita Brown to be interim president

The Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents unanimously approved university official Bonita Brown Wednesday to be NKU’s interim president until its seventh president is selected. The board also unanimously set up a presidential search committee, appointing five regents to the panel that is to be chaired by Kara Williams....
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Constance Alexander: Governor’s Awards in the Arts ‘celebrate the talents of so many Kentuckians’

Sunlight streamed through the stained-glass dome as snippets of conversation echoed in the hallowed halls of the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort. A statue of native son Abraham Lincoln stood in the center, calmly observing the increasing hubbub while guests and recipients assembled last week for the Governor’s Awards in the Arts 2022.
KENTUCKY STATE
beltmag.com

Cincinnati Has a Bridge to Sell You

A massive new highway project in the Queen City could reclaim valuable downtown acres and right a decades-old racial injustice, but only if leaders act. During the three years I lived in Cincinnati, I spent the majority of my free time doing one of two things – shooting pool at Northside Tavern or sitting in traffic on either end of the Brent Spence Bridge.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

The Footlighters, Inc. to open third show of season beginning Feb. 9 at Newport’s Stained Glass Theatre

The Footlighters, Inc. has announced the third show of its 2022-2023 season, the satirical comedy Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine by Lynn Nottage. Undine has it all—success, love, and a fabulous wardrobe. When her life begins to unravel in one hilarious reversal after another, she is forced to return to a life she had long left behind. In this satirical rags-to-riches-to-rags comedy, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage asks Undine—and all of us— whether you can really ever go home again.
NEWPORT, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

South Dearborn Middle School Gets New Principal

The new hire has over 25 years of experience. David Ladner. Photo by South Dearborn Community School Corporation. (Aurora, Ind.) – South Dearborn Middle School has a new principal. The school corporation recently announced David Ladner to the position. Ladner has over 25 years of experience in education, receiving...
AURORA, IN
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky University’s CINSAM receives National Science Foundation scholarship grant

The Northern Kentucky University (CINSAM) received a grant from the National Science Foundation that will fund a scholarship for students from underrepresented groups and transfer students enrolled in the TRUE ACCCESS fellowship. The TRUE ACCCESS Fellowship program supports access and career development for transfer students and students from racial/ethnic backgrounds...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKY Chamber of Commerce announces spring cohort of Encounter NKY leadership program

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced the spring cohort of Encounter NKY, a new leadership program that launched last fall. The program is focused on helping participants develop a deeper sense of belonging to the community. The spring cohort will include 19 professionals representing businesses and organizations across Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Ford's 65th annual Cincinnati Boat, Sport and Travel show

CINCINNATI — Ford will be having their 65th annual Cincinnati Boat, Sport and Travel show between the dates of Jan. 20-22 and Jan. 25-29. There will be online advanced tickets for $13 for adults and children ages 12 and up. These tickets will be online only until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 19.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police searching for missing Evanston teenager

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Evanston Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Joseph Williams, 14, was last seen on the 1700 block of Hewitt Avenue in Evanston on Jan. 15...
CINCINNATI, OH
