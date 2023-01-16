Washington Nationals news & notes: Victor Robles only arbitration-eligible player still unsigned....

Read full article on original website
Former Ethics Chief Says Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal is an: ‘Inexcusable Neglect Of Most Basic Security Protocols’The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
In Jan. 6th Case, Federal Judge Blames Trump for Insurrection.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
The richest person in McLean is giving millions awayAsh JurbergMclean, VA
MLB news: Red Sox-Rockies trade, Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners
Let’s take a look at some of the recent MLB news you might have missed, including a trade between the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies. Colorado Rockies news: Connor Seabold acquired in trade with Boston Red Sox. The Rockies filled out their 40-man roster on Tuesday by acquiring...
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Ex-Astros Prospect To Bolster Infield Depth
The Boston Red Sox reportedly signed a minor-league infielder Tuesday to add some organizational depth.
3-time All-Star who played for Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies has died
Former MLB All-Star player Frank Thomas has died. The New York Mets announced his death on social media. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of original Met Frank Thomas,” the team wrote. No cause of death was given. Thomas played for the Mets from 1962-1964. He...
Is Josh Harris now the favorite to be the next Commanders' owner?
Over the weekend, A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports broke the news that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos hasn’t even placed a bid on the Washington Commanders. JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington followed Perez’s report, saying he’d heard the same and added more context to the report.
Rays stealing minor-league reliever from Yankees should raise eyebrows
Someday, a time will come when the New York Yankees are the organization on a league-wide pedestal, and any attempt to swipe their players will feel like a shoddy attempt at approximating their greatness. Sadly, the gold standard in pitching development (and bullpen maximization) still resides in Tampa Bay. Despite...
Reports: Mets, OF Tommy Pham agree to one-year deal
The New York Mets and outfielder Tommy Pham are in agreement on a one-year, $6 million deal, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. The 34-year-old free agent split last season between the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox and batted .236 with 17 homers and 63 RBIs in 144 games. Pham is...
Phillies Fans Will See Legend Back in Uniform
Philadelphia Phillies fans can look forward to seeing a beloved player back in uniform.
Ex-Red Sox Outfielder Reportedly Inks Deal With Mets After Short Stint In Boston
A former Red Sox outfielder reportedly is on the move
New York Mets Reportedly Sign Veteran Outfielder
The New York Mets made a roster move on Wednesday. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the team has signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year deal that's worth $6 million. Pham is coming off a season where he played in 134 games for the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Soz. He hit 17 home ...
Commanders Bidders Told Owner Dan Snyder to Sell Controlling Stake
Dan Snyder hasn’t officially said how much of the Washington Commanders — or even if — he will sell. The half-dozen bidders, however, have been told that Snyder plans to offload enough to clear the way for a new controlling owner, a person with knowledge of the situation told Front Office Sports.
Astros Minor League Position Review: Right Field
This week we will move onto the right field position. Some of these prospects played all over the outfield but for this article I will will focus on guys who played majority of their games in right field. Previous Position Reviews:. TOP PERFORMERS. Baez signed with the Astros during the...
New York Mets Remain Engaged in Outfield, Bullpen Markets
They might not be done adding to their roster. During Adam Ottavino's and Omar Narvaez's introductory press conference on Tuesday, general manager Billy Eppler was asked about the Mets' plans moving forward in terms of building out the rest of the team. As Eppler revealed, he remains engaged in the...
Red Sox, Jorge Alfaro Agree To Minor League Deal
The Red Sox are in agreement with free agent backstop Jorge Alfaro on a minor league contract, reports Chris Cotillo of MassLive (Twitter link). He’ll receive a $2MM base salary if he cracks the MLB roster and would have the ability to opt out and return to free agency on both June 1 and July 1 if he hasn’t yet been called up.
Explore the Phillies' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
