Washington, DC

Washington Nationals news & notes: Victor Robles only arbitration-eligible player still unsigned....

By Patrick Reddington
federalbaseball.com
 3 days ago
Yardbarker

Reports: Mets, OF Tommy Pham agree to one-year deal

The New York Mets and outfielder Tommy Pham are in agreement on a one-year, $6 million deal, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. The 34-year-old free agent split last season between the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox and batted .236 with 17 homers and 63 RBIs in 144 games. Pham is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

New York Mets Reportedly Sign Veteran Outfielder

The New York Mets made a roster move on Wednesday. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the team has signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year deal that's worth $6 million.  Pham is coming off a season where he played in 134 games for the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Soz. He hit 17 home ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Commanders Bidders Told Owner Dan Snyder to Sell Controlling Stake

Dan Snyder hasn’t officially said how much of the Washington Commanders — or even if — he will sell. The half-dozen bidders, however, have been told that Snyder plans to offload enough to clear the way for a new controlling owner, a person with knowledge of the situation told Front Office Sports.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Crawfish Boxes

Astros Minor League Position Review: Right Field

This week we will move onto the right field position. Some of these prospects played all over the outfield but for this article I will will focus on guys who played majority of their games in right field. Previous Position Reviews:. TOP PERFORMERS. Baez signed with the Astros during the...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

New York Mets Remain Engaged in Outfield, Bullpen Markets

They might not be done adding to their roster. During Adam Ottavino's and Omar Narvaez's introductory press conference on Tuesday, general manager Billy Eppler was asked about the Mets' plans moving forward in terms of building out the rest of the team. As Eppler revealed, he remains engaged in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox, Jorge Alfaro Agree To Minor League Deal

The Red Sox are in agreement with free agent backstop Jorge Alfaro on a minor league contract, reports Chris Cotillo of MassLive (Twitter link). He’ll receive a $2MM base salary if he cracks the MLB roster and would have the ability to opt out and return to free agency on both June 1 and July 1 if he hasn’t yet been called up.
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Explore the Phillies' Minor League ballparks

The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
PHILADELPHIA, PA

