Chicago's Kenwood Academy Boys Basketball Team Has History-Making Season
Basketball is a big deal in the Chicagoland area. With stars like Kevin Garnett, Dwayne Wade, and more hailing from the city, the high school season offers a chance to see the future of professional basketball in action. While there are a number of veteran powerhouse high-school programs in the...
Sports World Reacts To The Big Ten Game Postponement
This Wednesday's basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern has been postponed. Jeff Goodman of Stadium announced the news just moments ago. Northwestern only has six players available to play due to COVID-19. As a result, the Big Ten has decided to push this game back. Judging by ...
Chicago Mount Rushmore Post With G Herbo, King Von, Others Has People Upset
A Twitter post displaying the Chicago Mount Rushmore of rappers has Twitter in full debate mode. On Tuesday morning (Jan. 17), hip-hop blog raphousetv2 shared a post on Twitter displaying the Mount Rushmore of rap artists to come out of the Windy City. The post showed G Herbo, King Von, Chief Keef and Lil Durk. "Is this Chicago/Chiraq Rap Mt.Rushmore Valid?" the post is captioned.
Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Tickets on Sale Tuesday
Tickets for the 2023 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament go on sale at Noon ET on Tuesday. The tournament takes place at the United Center in Chicago, Ill. from March 8-12.
Chicago mayoral candidates discuss plans for awarding minority contracts in city
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Brandon Johnson and Congressman Chuy Garcia did not take part.
PointsBet opens new retail sportsbook in Illinois
Sports betting operator PointsBet has extended its reach in Illinois with the launch of a new retail sportsbook in the Villa Park area of Chicago. Located inside the Crazy Pour Sports Bar at Club Hawthorne, the facility is PointsBet’s fourth retail location in the state and will be operated through its partnership with Hawthorne Race Course.
Chicago Mayoral Election: Finalized candidate list and their missions
Will the city of Chicago have a new Mayor, or will Lori Lightfoot win a second term?. The political scene in Chicago has taken over the city once again, with flyers, posters, advertisements, and even emails being sent out to residents from mayoral candidates and their teams.
Chicago Restaurant Giving Free Pizza To Anyone Who Answers This Question
A free pizza can be yours NOW!
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago IL
CHICAGO, IL - When visiting Chicago, IL, you should take advantage of some of the must-try hot dog spots. You'll find the best burgers, sausages, and cheeses in the city at these great locations. Below are a few of our favorite staff picks from The East Coast Traveler to get hot dogs in Chicago.
40 years later, gangland murder of Allen Dorfman in Lincolnwood remains unsolved
LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- This week marks 40 years since one of the most brazen and still-unsolved murders in Chicago history.Allen Dorfman, an insurance salesman with close ties to the Chicago mob, was gunned down outside the old Purple Hyatt Hotel in Lincolnwood in broad daylight on Jan. 20, 1983, 40 years ago this coming Friday.Insiders said organized crime figures feared Dorfman might rat-out mob higher-ups after being convicted himself.On Monday night, CBS 2's Chris Tye took a closer look at the still-unanswered questions in Dorfman's murder.Dorfman, 60 at the time, controlled the Amalgamated Insurance Agency – which processed insurance...
Photos: Staley tops St. Rita in fifth-place game at Tournament of Champions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Staley boys basketball team bounced back from an opening-round loss at the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions on Thursday with a strong finish, beating Kickapoo on Friday and then St. Rita (Chicago) on Saturday to take fifth place. Colorado State signee Kyan Evans scored a ...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot must go
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has failed to achieve any of her campaign promises from four years. In fact, under her leadership, she has made Chicago worse, failing to crackdown on rampaging crime or speaking out against those who enable the criminals like Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx or to demand reforms in the Cook County Court System. In fact, Mayor Lightfoot is worse than former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who was the absolutely worst mayor to ever lead Chicago and that is not something to be taken lightly. Voters in Chicago need to vote Lightfoot out of office. They have many good alternative choices in the Feb. 28, 2023 elections.
Video shows man being kicked, beaten, slammed into metal beam in downtown Chicago
Chicago — The viral video is shocking. A man is attacked in the middle of a busy downtown Chicago street during daylight hours. He’s knocked to the ground and dragged to the curb. Then, a man picks him up and slams him head-first into a metal pillar supporting the city’s famed L train tracks.
We Can Thank the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair for These Amazing Things
In the late 1800s, Chicago had a goal to transform its image from a stockyard city to a world-class destination. They accomplished this by winning the bid for the 1893 World’s Fair, with the help of architect Daniel Burnham. Despite setbacks and controversy, the Fair was a huge success, drawing 27 million visitors and making $35 million in revenue. The Fair was a celebration of technology, culture, and everyday life. It was a showcase of innovation and advancements, and many everyday things we still use today made their grand debut at the fair. While these things weren’t invented specifically for the 1893 Worlds Fair, they had only seen a small market area. From products to technology and design, the fair marked lasting changes in the way we live and shaped the future.
Warmth Can't Last Forever: Frigid Temps to Hit Chicago Next Week
It's been an unseasonably warm start to the year in Chicago. With temperatures averaging in the mid to high 30s, the city is seeing its fourth warmest January on record. Climatologist Trent Ford said the only years that were warmer were 1880, 1939 and 2006. “Right around Christmas Eve, Christmas...
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
Assessor’s Office presents at Chi Hack Night: Why are property taxes in Chicago so high? (And what can be done to lower them)
The Cook County Assessor’s Office will join the Chicago civic tech community group Chi Hack Night to introduce a new tool called the Property Tax Simulator or PTAXSIM. PTAXSIM is a software code package implemented in the coding language R and designed to recalculate changes to Cook County property tax bills. It uses real assessment, exemption, TIF, and levy data to generate historic, line-by-line tax bills for any Cook County property from tax years 2006 to 2020 (for bills issued from 2007 through 2021).
Chicago braces for a pair of storms this week
CHICAGO - Two storm systems this week will impact the Chicago area. The first is today and it will be exclusively a liquid event. Rain will increase in intensity and coverage this morning with temps in the low 40s. There will likely be a lull in the action during the afternoon with just a few spotty showers before another round of showers which could also have a rumble of thunder during the evening.
The Mayoral Candidates Threw Down This Weekend – Who’s On Top?
Mayor Lightfoot mixed it up with her challengers at a forum over the weekend. It appears that Lightfoot’s team has decided Paul Vallas is one of her biggest obstacles to re-election. All of the other candidates also had a lot to say about their competition. John Howell speaks with Gregory Pratt, Chicago Tribune reporter covering Mayor Lori Lightfoot and City Hall.
Chicago tire shop robbed, customer carjacked
CHICAGO - Another Chicago carjacking, another group of teenage suspects responsible. This one was unusual in that the robbery victim wasn’t just the car owner, but also robbed was Angel’s Tire Shop, where the car owner had come to get a flat fixed. "They told us to put...
