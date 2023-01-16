Read full article on original website
wkar.org
Jim Harbaugh decides to return to Michigan football...but is all well in Ann Arbor?; Tom Izzo pre-Rutgers press conference | Positive news concerning forward Malik Hall | Current Sports | Jan. 18, 2023
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the decision of Jim Harbaugh to stay as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines football program for 2023. Why did it take so long and is it just a matter of time before he takes a head coaching job back in the NFL? And are things well with Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel? Also, MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo discuss the Spartans upcoming home matchup against Rutgers, providing a positive health update for forward Malik Hall.
The Wolverines Landed One Of The Nations Best From The Transfer Portal
In spite of all the off-season dramatics, the Michigan Wolverines have done quite well when it comes to capitalizing on transfer portal targets.
FOX Sports
Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss placed on leave
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan has placed offensive co-coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss on leave. Weiss was put on leave amid an investigation by university police into a report of computer access crimes over a three-day span last month at Schembechler Hall, where coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff have offices and the Wolverines practice.
Look: Jim Harbaugh Has 8-Word Message Following His Decision
Michigan got its man, to have and to Harbaugh. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh pledged to return to the school for the 2023 season amid rumors he was leaving for an NFL coaching job, Harbaugh announced in a statement on Monday. "I love the relationships that I have at Michigan — coaches, ...
Michigan Football Star Reveals What Jim Harbaugh Told Players
There may be some uncertainty among Michigan fans regarding Jim Harbaugh's future, but Donovan Edwards has no doubt his head coach will be back in Ann Arbor. Edwards, who was part of Michigan's potent 1-2 running back punch along with Blake Corum, expressed confidence in Harbaugh sticking with the ...
Centre Daily
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said Following Road Victory Against Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. — No. 3 Purdue basketball defeated Michigan State 64-63 on Monday at the Breslin Center. The Boilermakers improved to 17-1 on the season, including a 6-1 mark in Big Ten play. Here's the complete transcript of coach Matt Painter's postgame press conference, including the full video...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State adds in-state WR as PWO piece of 2023 recruiting class
Michigan State has added another piece to Mel Tucker’s 2023 recruiting class. This time, the Spartans added an in-state prospect in a walk-on situation. The player is Jack Yanachik, a 6-foot-3 athlete out of De La Salle Collegiate in Warren, Michigan. Some of Yanachik’s offers included Lawrence Tech and Wayne State, but he will come to Michigan State as a preferred walk-on.
Maize n Brew
2024 Ohio five-star CB Bryce West reflects on weekend trip to Michigan
The Michigan Wolverines welcomed in a few highly regarded prospects in the 2024 class over the weekend, with the biggest name being five-star cornerback Bryce West. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder from Cleveland is ranked No. 27 overall on the 247Sports composite. He received his offer from Steve Clinkscale last January and has visited numerous times up to this point. Besides Sunday, his most recent trip to Ann Arbor was for the win over Michigan State in October.
diehardsport.com
Insider Pegs Michigan Prediction For Five-Star QB, Decision On Horizon?
Michigan has long been recruiting five-star QB Jadyn Davis out of Charlotte, North Carolina. Ranked as the No. 15 player and No. 2 QB in the 2024 class, Davis recently saw a prediction from South Carolina insider Hale McGranahan. There have been some rumblings that Davis would decide in December/January...
MLive.com
Saline’s Jonathan Sanderson making case for best high school basketball freshman in Michigan
SALINE – Michael Marek is convinced there is not a better freshman boys basketball player in the state of Michigan than Jonathan Sanderson. While there could be some bias as the Saline boys basketball coach, Sanderson has hit the ground running with the Hornets and is making a strong case to prove Marek correct.
Jack Morris not returning to Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit in 2023
One ex-player won’t be returning to Detroit Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit next season. Per a report from the Detroit News, Jack Morris is out of the booth in 2023. A reason for the 67-year old’s departure was not cited, though the Detroit News mentioned ongoing budget cuts and Morris’ desire to spend more Read more... The post Jack Morris not returning to Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit in 2023 appeared first on Awful Announcing.
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
MLive.com
Former WNBA champion would ‘love’ to see Shock return to Detroit
DETROIT -- An hour before the Detroit Pistons-New Orleans Pelicans game on Jan. 13, two important basketball figures could be seen conversing on the Little Caesars Arena court. One of them was John Beilein, Pistons’ senior adviser of player development. The other was Pelicans’ vice president of basketball operations and team development, Swin Cash.
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes all Michigan locations
A famous regional restaurant chain recently closed its Michigan locations without warning this week, leaving employees and patrons baffled. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the popular Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain Primanti Brothers closed both of its Michigan restaurant locations, according to local sources.
MLive.com
Associated Press high school boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 16
The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 16, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:
thesuntimesnews.com
The Chelsea School District looks to a familiar face to fill in as Athletic Director
The Chelsea School District has a plan for the departure of Brad Bush, who has been serving as CSD’s Athletic Director/Assistant Principal at Chelsea High School. The Sun Times News followed up with CSD Superintendent Michael Kapolka about the plan to replace Bush, who recently accepted an Assistant Director position with the Michigan High School Athletic Association.
Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years
Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
Ann Arbor grocery store with items made from plastic opening to public
A grocery store that features thousands of products made entirely of discarded plastic opens to the public on Tuesday.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like having pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
HometownLife.com
Northville Downs submits plans for new horse racing facility in Plymouth Township
Harness racing could be coming to Plymouth Township. Representatives from Northville Downs this week submitted a proposal to build a new operation in northwest Plymouth Township, just a few miles from the current location at Seven Mile and Sheldon Road in Northville. The current Northville Downs site was sold in...
