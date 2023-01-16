ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wkar.org

Jim Harbaugh decides to return to Michigan football...but is all well in Ann Arbor?; Tom Izzo pre-Rutgers press conference | Positive news concerning forward Malik Hall | Current Sports | Jan. 18, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the decision of Jim Harbaugh to stay as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines football program for 2023. Why did it take so long and is it just a matter of time before he takes a head coaching job back in the NFL? And are things well with Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel? Also, MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo discuss the Spartans upcoming home matchup against Rutgers, providing a positive health update for forward Malik Hall.
FOX Sports

Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss placed on leave

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan has placed offensive co-coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss on leave. Weiss was put on leave amid an investigation by university police into a report of computer access crimes over a three-day span last month at Schembechler Hall, where coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff have offices and the Wolverines practice.
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State adds in-state WR as PWO piece of 2023 recruiting class

Michigan State has added another piece to Mel Tucker’s 2023 recruiting class. This time, the Spartans added an in-state prospect in a walk-on situation. The player is Jack Yanachik, a 6-foot-3 athlete out of De La Salle Collegiate in Warren, Michigan. Some of Yanachik’s offers included Lawrence Tech and Wayne State, but he will come to Michigan State as a preferred walk-on.
Maize n Brew

2024 Ohio five-star CB Bryce West reflects on weekend trip to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines welcomed in a few highly regarded prospects in the 2024 class over the weekend, with the biggest name being five-star cornerback Bryce West. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder from Cleveland is ranked No. 27 overall on the 247Sports composite. He received his offer from Steve Clinkscale last January and has visited numerous times up to this point. Besides Sunday, his most recent trip to Ann Arbor was for the win over Michigan State in October.
diehardsport.com

Insider Pegs Michigan Prediction For Five-Star QB, Decision On Horizon?

Michigan has long been recruiting five-star QB Jadyn Davis out of Charlotte, North Carolina. Ranked as the No. 15 player and No. 2 QB in the 2024 class, Davis recently saw a prediction from South Carolina insider Hale McGranahan. There have been some rumblings that Davis would decide in December/January...
Awful Announcing

Jack Morris not returning to Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit in 2023

One ex-player won’t be returning to Detroit Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit next season. Per a report from the Detroit News, Jack Morris is out of the booth in 2023. A reason for the 67-year old’s departure was not cited, though the Detroit News mentioned ongoing budget cuts and Morris’ desire to spend more Read more... The post Jack Morris not returning to Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit in 2023 appeared first on Awful Announcing.
MLive.com

Former WNBA champion would ‘love’ to see Shock return to Detroit

DETROIT -- An hour before the Detroit Pistons-New Orleans Pelicans game on Jan. 13, two important basketball figures could be seen conversing on the Little Caesars Arena court. One of them was John Beilein, Pistons’ senior adviser of player development. The other was Pelicans’ vice president of basketball operations and team development, Swin Cash.
MLive.com

Associated Press high school boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 16

The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 16, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:
thesuntimesnews.com

The Chelsea School District looks to a familiar face to fill in as Athletic Director

The Chelsea School District has a plan for the departure of Brad Bush, who has been serving as CSD’s Athletic Director/Assistant Principal at Chelsea High School. The Sun Times News followed up with CSD Superintendent Michael Kapolka about the plan to replace Bush, who recently accepted an Assistant Director position with the Michigan High School Athletic Association.
US 103.1

Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years

Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
