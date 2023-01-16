Read full article on original website
Helicopters evacuate residents of Ventura County town left isolated, battered by storm
It could take weeks to clean up roads to Matilija Canyon that are covered in rocks and mud and longer to repair major damage.
Veterans claim anti-vet bias in Metro's choice of muralist for a new VA station
A mural commissioned by Metro for the Purple Line station being built on the Department of Veterans Affairs’ West Los Angeles campus has aroused the ire of veterans groups.
In Orange County, proliferation of e-bikes brings 'mayhem' to the boardwalk
The growing popularity of e-bikes has created a conundrum for Orange County cities as they try to balance state climate goals with concerns about rider and pedestrian safety.
Crews Continue on Repairs for 40-Foot Deep Sinkhole in Chatsworth
Crews continue to work on a sinkhole that opened up last week in Chatsworth as a heavy storm hit Southern California, Caltrans said Monday. The sinkhole opened up Jan. 9 at about 9:30 p.m. to the 11400 block of Iverson Road, just south of the 118 Freeway northeast of Los Angeles.
Potholes Caused By Storms Leave Drivers Looking for Repairs
LA’s Bureau of Street Services is working to fill potholes that were caused by all the rainfall last week. Filled in but already breaking apart from the weekend storm. The city says last week alone they got 1,542 calls about potholes. Jan 13. Jan 4. Of those more than...
Anxiety over 'tripledemic' has these LAUSD parents pleading for mask mandate
As school resumes, COVID-traumatized L.A.-area parents call for return to masking over ‘tripledemic’ fears amid surge that also includes flu and RSV.
LAPD widens investigation into source of racist City Hall leak
A search warrant details how LAPD investigators believe the recordings are potentially a felony violation of the state eavesdropping law.
Column: MLK had a dream about ending police brutality. In L.A., we're clearly still dreaming
Keenan Anderson, cousin of a BLM founder, is among three men of color who have died this year after encounters with LAPD officers. A vigil was packed.
Family, Officials Call for LAPD Reform After Death of Keenan Anderson
Family members of Keenan Anderson, a Black man who went into cardiac arrest and died earlier this month after Los Angeles police shocked him with a stun gun and shackled him following a traffic collision, gathered with several local elected officials in front of City Hall Tuesday calling for several LAPD reforms.
Prosecutors sought 33 years to life, but Mongols biker who killed cop may be freed by March
David Martinez, who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter charges, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being behind bars for over eight years.
Police Pursuit Ends in the Hawthorne Area
A police pursuit ended in the Hawthorne area with the driver and passenger taken into custody. The initial call was for reckless DUI driving, according to authorities. The LA County Sheriff’s Department initiated the pursuit around 4:47 p.m. around the 405 Freeway at Rosecrans. According to reports the passenger...
Driver From Dangerous Police Pursuit Makes Appearance in Court
A man who led authorities on a wild and dangerous pursuit throughout Orange and LA counties back in November made his first appearance in court Tuesday. It has been a little more than two months since that very intense pursuit and the arraignment was Tuesday afternoon. The driver, Johnny Anchondo...
LAPD tased Keenan Anderson 6 times in 42 seconds, bringing scrutiny to Taser policies
The actions of the officers, captured on LAPD body cameras, have sparked protests, an internal investigation and calls for changes in police policies.
Goldberg elected L.A. school board president amid tense labor negotiations
Jackie Goldberg, elected school board president Tuesday, said she will “double down” on academics so students are achieving at grade level. Her term also signals a potential shift toward teachers union priorities. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Photos: Kingdom Day Parade returns to Martin Luther King Jr. Day for first time since 2020
Hundreds of people on hand for 38th Kingdom Day Parade in Leimert Park, with days of rain finally letting up.
