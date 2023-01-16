ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

californiapublic.com

Crews Continue on Repairs for 40-Foot Deep Sinkhole in Chatsworth

Crews continue to work on a sinkhole that opened up last week in Chatsworth as a heavy storm hit Southern California, Caltrans said Monday. The sinkhole opened up Jan. 9 at about 9:30 p.m. to the 11400 block of Iverson Road, just south of the 118 Freeway northeast of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiapublic.com

Potholes Caused By Storms Leave Drivers Looking for Repairs

LA’s Bureau of Street Services is working to fill potholes that were caused by all the rainfall last week. Filled in but already breaking apart from the weekend storm. The city says last week alone they got 1,542 calls about potholes. Jan 13. Jan 4. Of those more than...
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiapublic.com

Family, Officials Call for LAPD Reform After Death of Keenan Anderson

Family members of Keenan Anderson, a Black man who went into cardiac arrest and died earlier this month after Los Angeles police shocked him with a stun gun and shackled him following a traffic collision, gathered with several local elected officials in front of City Hall Tuesday calling for several LAPD reforms.
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiapublic.com

Police Pursuit Ends in the Hawthorne Area

A police pursuit ended in the Hawthorne area with the driver and passenger taken into custody. The initial call was for reckless DUI driving, according to authorities. The LA County Sheriff’s Department initiated the pursuit around 4:47 p.m. around the 405 Freeway at Rosecrans. According to reports the passenger...
HAWTHORNE, CA
californiapublic.com

Driver From Dangerous Police Pursuit Makes Appearance in Court

A man who led authorities on a wild and dangerous pursuit throughout Orange and LA counties back in November made his first appearance in court Tuesday. It has been a little more than two months since that very intense pursuit and the arraignment was Tuesday afternoon. The driver, Johnny Anchondo...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

