VIDEO GAMES, MOVIES AND ... HAIRCUTS?: New Pocatello salon wants kids to love getting their hair cut
POCATELLO—The COVID-19 pandemic led many of us to find resilience in ourselves in many aspects—from our personal lives to our work. The circumstances pushed us to work in ways that were far from ordinary, and now three years later, we have come to find a new norm. Meet Stephanie and Ron Clement, owners and founders of Family Fun Cutz. Stephanie and Ron showed resilience in the face of adversity and didn’t let obstacles stand in their way. When their salon in Nebraska shut down and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Local Coffee Shop Will Have Paranormal Investigators
A paranormal investigation team will be investigating a local coffee shop next month. Spyro will be inside Gate City Coffee in Pocatello on February 25th after closing. Bill Kelvie, the owner of Gate City Coffee says he's a skeptic but is excited to see what they come up with in their investigation on his old building in Historic Downtown Pocatello.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Post Register
The Hang Out offers new place to hang out
A new place to hang out has come to Blackfoot with The Hang Out, one of the newest businesses to come to the downtown area recently. The Hang Out opened on Dec. 16 in the building that used to be occupied by the old pawn shop at 30 West Bridge St. Now instead of a pawn shop, a hang out center with foosball, billiards, snacks and much more has come to grace the downtown area, open to people of all ages.
Second moose in three weeks found wandering around Pocatello
POCATELLO — For the second time in three weeks, there’s been a moose on the loose in the north Pocatello area. Officials with the Idaho Fish and Game Department as well as Chubbuck police worked to relocate a moose Tuesday afternoon that had become stuck inside the racetrack at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds. “We did have a moose come down off the hill and wander in one of...
3 things to know this morning – January 16, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Monday.
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: School ordered to close, farmer survives accident with train and ‘dense fog’ grounds flights
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Jan. 16 to Jan. 22 in east Idaho history. SUGAR CITY — A local school was ordered to close until the board of trustees “had provided sufficient pure water for drinking purposes,” according to the Sugar City Times.
Winter storm causing multiple wrecks on Interstate 15 in East Idaho
The winter storm that has been dumping snow on East Idaho since Saturday night is causing hazardous conditions on the region's roads. Multiple wrecks and slide-offs occurred late Sunday afternoon on Interstate 15 in East Idaho and the snow is not forecast to stop falling until early Monday morning. Authorities haven't yet provided details on the wrecks but it does not appear that any resulted in fatalities. The wrecks have...
kmvt
Fremont County man’s leg amputated after farming accident
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-On Friday evening, dispatchers received a 911 phone call concerning an adult male stuck in the auger at the silos in Newdale, Fremont County, Idaho. Fremont County Sheriff Deputies responded and located a 25-year-old male from Arizona, laying on the ground next to the silo. His left leg had been amputated from the accident just below the hip.
Meet ISU football commit Alfred Jordan Jr., a wide receiver who's been all over
Alfred Jordan Jr. might be more well-traveled than some men twice his senior. Jordan calls St. Louis home, but check out the list of places he’s lived—and played football—and you wonder if he’s in his early 20s or early 40s: Arizona. Mississippi. Kansas. California. That would add up to lots of stops on a long road trip. Jordan has made all of them in the last four years. “Just patience, perseverance,” Jordan said. “Being able to adapt to my situations and just growing from everything...
Two injured in wreck that shut down Interstate 15 northbound in Southeast Idaho
Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred at 8:09 AM on Monday, January 16, 2023, on northbound I-15 at milepost 27 in Bannock County. A 2003 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old male from Midvale, Utah, was traveling southbound. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the median and came to rest in the northbound lanes. The driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The passenger, a 31-year-old male from Provo, Utah, was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. Both northbound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Local man charged with stalking for ignoring no-contact order
CHUBBUCK — A 34-year-old local man was recently arrested after police say he ignored a no-contact order between him and a woman by sending her several emails. Nicholas Ottimer Finney, of Chubbuck, has been charged with felony first-degree stalking following a recent Chubbuck Police Department investigation, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Wednesday. The investigation began to unfold on Jan. 14 when the woman contacted...
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello man charged after allegedly using stolen credit card to pay court fees
POCATELLO — A man police say used a stolen credit card to pay for, among other things, fines for a previous fraud conviction has been charged with multiple felonies. Jeffrey Jamel Debuck, 22, has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a financial transaction card and two counts of grand theft by possession of account numbers, court documents show.
eastidahonews.com
Police track down woman who allegedly stole from business and damaged parked vehicle
IDAHO FALLS — A 26-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly trying to steal tools, running away and driving off in her vehicle. She hit a parked vehicle while trying to leave the scene, police reports say. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Single Vehicle Crash in Bannock County Sends Two to the Hospital
Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that happened Monday morning in Bannock County. According to Idaho State Police, a 36-year-old man from Midvale, Utah was southbound on Interstate 15 near milepost 27. The driver lost control of the 2003 Toyota Tacoma which rolled into the median and came to...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Crash cleared near Arimo
ARIMO — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that is currently blocking traffic near the Malad Summit Rest area. Just after 8. a.m., ISP tweeted that they were investigating a crash happening northbound Interstate 15 at mile marker 27, which is 11 miles south of Arimo. Both northbound lanes are blocked.
