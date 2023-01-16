Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
NFL Divisional Round Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Related
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Chiefs Star Was Limited With Injury On Tuesday Afternoon
The No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs got to relax over Wild Card weekend. That being said, the team still has one notable injury heading into this weekend's Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Star defensive end Frank Clark was limited during Tuesday's practice with a groin injury. ...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Yardbarker
Andy Reid Gives Brutal Injury Update For Offensive Weapon
Andy Reid held his press conference Tuesday before the Kansas City Chiefs held their first practice for their Divisional Round game. The Chiefs practiced Tuesday, as their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be held on Saturday. Reid had updated on a few critical Chiefs injuries. According to Pete Sweeney...
A closer look at NFL’s neutral-site discussion and requests Chiefs made of league
The NFL reportedly didn’t consider the Chiefs’ requests for a possible AFC Championship Game.
Chiefs Made Notable Roster Move On Tuesday Afternoon
The Kansas City Chiefs will have a notable offensive contributor back at practice on Tuesday. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid told reporters a short time ago that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been designated to return to practice from injured reserve. Edwards-Helaire has not played since ...
Breaking: Former NFL Player Arrested On Kidnapping Charges
Former NFL nose tackle Jerrell Powe was arrested last Thursday. The current details are a bit disturbing. Powe was arrested in Mississippi on kidnapping charges. On Monday, he remained jailed in the Jackson suburb of Ridgeland with no bail set. The kidnapping apparently began in Laurel, which ...
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch NFL playoffs on TV, live stream
It's teacher vs. apprentice in this NFL playoff game. Doug Pederson played quarterback and was an assistant coach under Andy Reid, and now the two head coaches will square off when the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Kansas City Chiefs for a spot in the AFC Championship Game. Trevor Lawrence gave...
Chiefs QB coach praises Mahomes’ playoff focus
Ahead of the Chiefs vs Jaguars game, head coach Andy Reid and quarterback coach Matt Nagy have praised Patrick Mahomes for his mindset all season.
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Jaguars, AFC divisional round
The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars released their first injury reports of the week on Tuesday ahead of their AFC divisional game on Saturday afternoon. Both teams had players listed as non-participants and limited in practice. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury...
Chiefs Fans Have Some Thoughts After Lil Jon Announced as Halftime Performer for Divisional Round Game
The Kansas City Chiefs have announced the halftime performer for Sunday’s AFC Division Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lil... The post Chiefs Fans Have Some Thoughts After Lil Jon Announced as Halftime Performer for Divisional Round Game appeared first on Outsider.
Yardbarker
Speed Will Once Again Be Stiff Test For Chiefs Offensive Line
As we know, so much of gaining momentum in the NFL playoffs, starts with the play in the trenches. It is never easy to win those battles for a full 60 minutes in the postseason. On the flip side, some teams can surprise opponents with their ability to provide new wrinkles as a defensive line. Playoff runs can be further enhanced, as a result. This is important to note, regarding the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs offensive line and the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive line and pass rush.
Only 1 Chiefs Player Is Not Practicing On Tuesday
Heading into their first playoff game, the Kansas City Chiefs are a relatively healthy bunch. Only one player--wide receiver Mecole Hardman--won't practice today as Kansas City, the AFC's No. 1 seed, begins preparation for Saturday's Divisional Round matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. ...
Comments / 1