ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Chiefs Star Was Limited With Injury On Tuesday Afternoon

The No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs got to relax over Wild Card weekend. That being said, the team still has one notable injury heading into this weekend's Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Star defensive end Frank Clark was limited during Tuesday's practice with a groin injury. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Andy Reid Gives Brutal Injury Update For Offensive Weapon

Andy Reid held his press conference Tuesday before the Kansas City Chiefs held their first practice for their Divisional Round game. The Chiefs practiced Tuesday, as their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be held on Saturday. Reid had updated on a few critical Chiefs injuries. According to Pete Sweeney...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Chiefs Made Notable Roster Move On Tuesday Afternoon

The Kansas City Chiefs will have a notable offensive contributor back at practice on Tuesday. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid told reporters a short time ago that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been designated to return to practice from injured reserve. Edwards-Helaire has not played since ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Speed Will Once Again Be Stiff Test For Chiefs Offensive Line

As we know, so much of gaining momentum in the NFL playoffs, starts with the play in the trenches. It is never easy to win those battles for a full 60 minutes in the postseason. On the flip side, some teams can surprise opponents with their ability to provide new wrinkles as a defensive line. Playoff runs can be further enhanced, as a result. This is important to note, regarding the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs offensive line and the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive line and pass rush.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Only 1 Chiefs Player Is Not Practicing On Tuesday

Heading into their first playoff game, the Kansas City Chiefs are a relatively healthy bunch. Only one player--wide receiver Mecole Hardman--won't practice today as Kansas City, the AFC's No. 1 seed, begins preparation for Saturday's Divisional Round matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy