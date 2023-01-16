Read full article on original website
Pet of the Day 1/16/23
Ellis is a lover, but she takes a while to warm up to new people. She is one that will need to adjust and come to you when she is ready, and she will need someone that will not rush her to be comfortable. Ellis is very sweet and playful once she has had the chance to grow comfortable with her surroundings and people. She would be an amazing companion for someone who enjoys more of a presence of a cat rather than a cuddly all-over-you cat. She has to be absolutely comfortable for her to consider sitting on your lap, but she has done it once or twice! Patience is the biggest thing with Ellis, and as long as she is allowed to adjust at her own pace she will be a wonderful addition to any home. Could this lovebug be your newest family member? Visit Ellis at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Celebration of Life Planned for Tyler Trapano
A Celebration of Life for Tyler Trapano, who passed away December 20, 2022, has been planned for Sunday, January 22, 2023. Family will welcome friends at the Franklin VFW (411 9th Street, Franklin, Pa 16323) from 2-6pm. A full obituary for Tyler can be found here. Copyright © 2023 EYT...
Shirley Y. Saye
Shirley Y. Saye, 87, of Hilliards, Pa, passed away late Friday evening, January 13, 2023. Born on March 10, 1935, in Butler County, she was the daughter of the late Acie R. and Cynthia J. Morgan Saye. Shirley graduated in 1953 from the Northern Butler County-Hooker Building. She was a...
Clarion Chamber Seeking Logo Submissions for Upcoming Autumn Leaf Festival
CLARION, Pa. — The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry (CACBI) is currently accepting logo submissions for the 2023 Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival. The winning theme is “Groovin into Autumn” submitted anonymously. Logo submissions are judged by the following:. 1. Logos should reflect the theme,...
Featured Local Jobs: Full Time Custodian
Keystone School District is anticipating a vacancy for a full time custodian position. Interested Applicants should send Letter of Interest, Three Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, 114 and 151 Background Clearances and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:. Acting Superintendent. Keystone School District. 451 Huston Avenue. Knox, PA 16232. Deadline:...
Nearly $5000 Stolen From Farm Fresh Foods in Tionesta
TIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating the theft of nearly $5,000 from a Tionesta business over the span of several months. Around 3:24 p.m. on Monday, January 16, troopers from Marienville-based State Police responded to a theft that occurred at Farm Fresh Foods LLC on Faulkner Drive in Tionesta Borough, Forest County.
Genevieve (Genny) Umstead
Genevieve (Genny) Umstead, 95, formerly of Kossuth, entered Heaven on Friday, January 13, 2023 in Rochester, NY. Born July 25, 1927 in Mudlick, PA, Genny was the daughter of the late Earl and Sarah Jane Huffman. Genny enjoyed sewing for missions, gardening, quilting, cooking, playing Wa-Hoo, and completed many handcrafts.
Joanna M. Billingsley Cihon
Joanna M. Billingsley Cihon, 75, of Meadville passed away January 4, 2023. She was born May 15, 1947 in Titusville to Milford and Veda Billingsley. She married James Joseph Cihon on July 14, 1972. They celebrated their fiftieth anniversary by going on a cruise with 3 of their sons, their...
Dennis Michael “Mike” Geary
Dennis Michael “Mike” Geary, age 71, of Parker, passed away Monday morning, January 16, 2023 at his home following an illness. Born October 28, 1951 in Franklin, he was a son of the late Michael and Alma Lowers Geary. He graduated from Grove City High School in 1969.
Eileen Myers Montgomery
Eileen Myers Montgomery, age 81, of Franklin, passed away January 15, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born June 4, 1941 to Albert & Cecelia Zyck Myers at their farmhouse in Rockland. After graduating from the Oil City High school Eileen attended Slippery Rock University where she graduated in...
erienewsnow.com
Supporting Local Restaurants During Inflation
Restaurant Week is just days away for several local spots around the region. It's an annual push to encourage people to support local businesses when they go out to eat. The Lawrence Park Dinor is one of many restaurants participating this year. This is the first year they decided to take part. Employees said they want to continue to grow in the community and welcome new customers even as staff and customers, deal with inflation.
Ruth E. Kiehl
Ruth E. Kiehl, 95, of Hawthorn, passed away Thursday evening, January 12, 2023, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born January 9, 1928, in New Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Harry and Laura (Crawford) McGregor. She married Theodore C. Kiehl on July 26, 1947, and he...
Featured Local Job: All Positions, Full-Time and Part-Time at Sweet Basil
Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring full-time positions for hostesses, bartenders, servers, cooks, and dishwashers. Sweet Basil offers a competitive wage and health insurance. Applicants must possess the following qualities:. Friendly and positive attitude. Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic. Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment. Willing...
James E. “Jim” McFarland Sr.
James E. “Jim” McFarland Sr., 74, of Fairview Rd., Titusville passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie. Jim was born on September 15, 1948, in Pittsburgh to the late Edward J. and Marie E. (Frances) McFarland. He married Concetta “Connie” Calizzi on...
Venago County Recipe of the Day: Savory Party Bread
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Savory Party Bread – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. It’s impossible to stop nibbling on warm pieces of this cheesy, oniony bread!. Ingredients. 1 unsliced round loaf of sourdough bread (1 pound) 1 pound Monterey Jack cheese. 1/2 cup butter,...
Local business wins Best Maple Syrup at statewide farm show
In Mercer County, Coryea's Maple Products swept house at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Best Deviled Eggs
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Best Deviled Eggs – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. -In a small bowl, combine the first 10 ingredients. Cut eggs lengthwise in half; remove yolks and set whites aside. -In another bowl, mash yolks; add to the mayonnaise mixture, mixing well....
New restaurant to take over Cashier’s House in February
In less than three weeks, a new restaurant will open in the historic Cashier’s House on State Street in Erie. An American steakhouse called Bricks at the Cashier’s House will open in the first week of February. The owners of Bricks had to push their opening date back as they finish renovations to the historic […]
Vehicle slams into Butler Co. Eat'n Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed into the side of the Eat'n Park location near the Clearview Mall in Butler County. Dispatchers tell KDKA that the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Monday.The driver of the vehicle was being evaluated by medics. It's unclear if they were injured or taken to the hospital. At least five employees were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, a corporate spokesperson said. None were injured. There were no customers inside as the restaurant wasn't set to open until 7 a.m.The vehicle ended up nearly all the way into the building and the damage is significant.It's unclear how long repairs will take. But staff members started early this morning cleaning up the shattered glass and debris.They were hoping to open in time for lunch. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Lester W. Jackson, Jr.
Lester W. Jackson, Jr., 81, of Franklin, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at UPMC Northwest, surrounded by family. Lester was born Aug. 13, 1941, in Venango County, to the late Lester W., Sr. and Edith (Hale) Jackson. Lester married the love of his life, Linda Godinich, of Greenville, on...
