VALORANT Patch 6.01 is a small one, but it’s one that institutes a number of changes to the game’s latest map introduced at the start of Episode Six, Lotus. Lotus is a breath of fresh air for fans looking for a challenging new map to master, with its three-site layout, rotating doors that close behind you, and a destructible entryway between A Main and the B site. After just a couple of weeks, the new map is now ready for its call-up, with a small but important change.

21 HOURS AGO