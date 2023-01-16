Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Featured Local Jobs: Full Time Custodian
Keystone School District is anticipating a vacancy for a full time custodian position. Interested Applicants should send Letter of Interest, Three Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, 114 and 151 Background Clearances and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:. Acting Superintendent. Keystone School District. 451 Huston Avenue. Knox, PA 16232. Deadline:...
Featured Local Job: Life Skills Worker II
Abraxas I is hiring Life Skills Workers II to work directly with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. Attention Youth Care Workers, Behavioral Health Technicians, Youth Services Workers, Juvenile Justice Specialists, Social Service Workers, Day Care Attendants, Childcare Workers,...
Featured Local Job: Mental Health Services Supervisor
Abraxas currently has an opening for a Residential Treatment Supervisor and Unit Supervisor for their Mental Health program at Abraxas I in Marienville, PA. At Abraxas, you will be part of a team helping at-risk adolescents BUILD BETTER FUTURES. Abraxas I (AI) provides adolescent treatment programs for substance abuse, delinquency,...
Featured Local Job: Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate
Family-owned since 1940, Zacherl Motor Truck Sales needs you as their Medium & Heavy Duty Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate!. How would you like to work for a company that actually cares about you? How about a company that also truly cares about your time with family? How about a company that treats you like a member of their family? If that sounds good, keep reading…
Clarion Chamber Seeking Logo Submissions for Upcoming Autumn Leaf Festival
CLARION, Pa. — The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry (CACBI) is currently accepting logo submissions for the 2023 Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival. The winning theme is “Groovin into Autumn” submitted anonymously. Logo submissions are judged by the following:. 1. Logos should reflect the theme,...
Win It Wednesday: Sign Up for a Chance to Win Restaurant Gift Certificate
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection of Cranberry has teamed up with exploreVenango.com for a popular weekly giveaway – Win-It-Wednesday!. Each Wednesday, one randomly selected winner will win a local gift certificate. This week, 4 Your Car Connection is giving away a Sweet Basil Gift Card.
Charlotte Mayer Kingsley
Charlotte Mayer Kingsley, 78, of Seneca, died on Sunday, January 15, 2023, following a sudden illness. She was born in Titusville on March 5, 1944 to the late Robert H. and Marian G. (Buser) Mayer. Charlotte was a 1962 graduate of Titusville High School. She then earned a degree in...
Featured Local Job: All Positions, Full-Time and Part-Time at Sweet Basil
Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring full-time positions for hostesses, bartenders, servers, cooks, and dishwashers. Sweet Basil offers a competitive wage and health insurance. Applicants must possess the following qualities:. Friendly and positive attitude. Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic. Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment. Willing...
SPONSORED: Luton’s Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning has Multiple Openings
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Luton’s Plumbing and Heating team is growing and currently has openings for experienced plumbing technicians and skilled HVAC technicians. Great pay, great benefits, and a great work environment. $23.00 per hour. Benefits, company vehicle, and sign-on bonus for qualified applicants. Plumber Job Responsibilities:
Thomas J. “Tom” “T.J.” Combs
Thomas J. “Tom” “T.J.” Combs, 73, of Franklin, formerly of Seneca, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday evening, January 16, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare. He was born in Oil City on April 28, 1949 to the late William and Betty (Johnson) Combs. He attended...
Eileen Myers Montgomery
Eileen Myers Montgomery, age 81, of Franklin, passed away January 15, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born June 4, 1941 to Albert & Cecelia Zyck Myers at their farmhouse in Rockland. After graduating from the Oil City High school Eileen attended Slippery Rock University where she graduated in...
Shirley Y. Saye
Shirley Y. Saye, 87, of Hilliards, Pa, passed away late Friday evening, January 13, 2023. Born on March 10, 1935, in Butler County, she was the daughter of the late Acie R. and Cynthia J. Morgan Saye. Shirley graduated in 1953 from the Northern Butler County-Hooker Building. She was a...
Nearly $5000 Stolen From Farm Fresh Foods in Tionesta
TIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating the theft of nearly $5,000 from a Tionesta business over the span of several months. Around 3:24 p.m. on Monday, January 16, troopers from Marienville-based State Police responded to a theft that occurred at Farm Fresh Foods LLC on Faulkner Drive in Tionesta Borough, Forest County.
Dennis L. Coxson
Dennis L. Coxson, 53, of Plum Twp., Titusville, passed away at 9:20 A.M. Monday, January 16, 2023 at his residence after a lengthy illness. Born in Franklin on January 1, 1970 he was the son of the late Richard B. And Shirley A. Scott Coxson. He was a 1987 graduate...
Lester W. Jackson, Jr.
Lester W. Jackson, Jr., 81, of Franklin, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at UPMC Northwest, surrounded by family. Lester was born Aug. 13, 1941, in Venango County, to the late Lester W., Sr. and Edith (Hale) Jackson. Lester married the love of his life, Linda Godinich, of Greenville, on...
Joanna M. Billingsley Cihon
Joanna M. Billingsley Cihon, 75, of Meadville passed away January 4, 2023. She was born May 15, 1947 in Titusville to Milford and Veda Billingsley. She married James Joseph Cihon on July 14, 1972. They celebrated their fiftieth anniversary by going on a cruise with 3 of their sons, their...
Celebration of Life Planned for Tyler Trapano
A Celebration of Life for Tyler Trapano, who passed away December 20, 2022, has been planned for Sunday, January 22, 2023. Family will welcome friends at the Franklin VFW (411 9th Street, Franklin, Pa 16323) from 2-6pm. A full obituary for Tyler can be found here. Copyright © 2023 EYT...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – A slight chance of showers before 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 38. West wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight =...
SPONSORED: Inventory and Special Offers are Growing at Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep & RAM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Inventory is growing and so are the special offers happening this month at Clarion Ford’s Winter Savings Event. Take advantage of 0% financing for 36 months on a New Ford Explorer, Ford Edge, or Ford Escape, and select New 2022 and 2023 Ford F-150s.
Genevieve (Genny) Umstead
Genevieve (Genny) Umstead, 95, formerly of Kossuth, entered Heaven on Friday, January 13, 2023 in Rochester, NY. Born July 25, 1927 in Mudlick, PA, Genny was the daughter of the late Earl and Sarah Jane Huffman. Genny enjoyed sewing for missions, gardening, quilting, cooking, playing Wa-Hoo, and completed many handcrafts.
