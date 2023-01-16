ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Football World Reacts To The Miami Quarterback Transfer

On Tuesday afternoon, former four-star quarterback Jake Garcia reportedly made the decision to transfer from Miami. "Miami QB Jake Garcia intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He’s a former Top 25 overall recruit in Class of 2021 and was committed to USC before flipping to Miami," ESPN's Pete ...
Chiefs vs. Jaguars Presents Andy Reid With a Great Opportunity

When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs on Saturday, they'll be doing so with an AFC Championship Game berth hanging in the balance. An underrated storyline for the matchup, however, ties back to head coach Andy Reid.
