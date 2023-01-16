Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Football World Reacts To The Miami Quarterback Transfer
On Tuesday afternoon, former four-star quarterback Jake Garcia reportedly made the decision to transfer from Miami. "Miami QB Jake Garcia intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He’s a former Top 25 overall recruit in Class of 2021 and was committed to USC before flipping to Miami," ESPN's Pete ...
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch NFL playoffs on TV, live stream
It's teacher vs. apprentice in this NFL playoff game. Doug Pederson played quarterback and was an assistant coach under Andy Reid, and now the two head coaches will square off when the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Kansas City Chiefs for a spot in the AFC Championship Game. Trevor Lawrence gave...
PowerPoint Pedro rides again: Jaguars superfan may be headed to Kansas City for playoff matchup
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars superfan Pedro Amador, also known as PowerPoint Pedro, is thinking of heading to Kansas City to watch the Jags compete in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs on Saturday. Amador first rose to viral fame when he created a PowerPoint video to convince...
'Trevor House': Lawrence and Jacksonville Jaguars make a perfect recipe for AFC playoffs
If there were any doubt Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville are perfect partners, it ended about 1 a.m. Sunday. That’s when the Jaguars’ quarterback led a troupe into a Waffle House. Shocked diners got up from their hash browns and gave Lawrence a standing ovation. They yelled, “Go Jags!”...
Centre Daily
Chiefs vs. Jaguars Presents Andy Reid With a Great Opportunity
When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs on Saturday, they'll be doing so with an AFC Championship Game berth hanging in the balance. An underrated storyline for the matchup, however, ties back to head coach Andy Reid.
