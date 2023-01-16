ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday Announcement

Get ready for another offseason of Aaron Rodgers "will he or won't he?" retirement speculation. During this week's appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he is not ready "mentally or emotionally" to make a decision on his playing future.  "I'm either all-in or I'm out," Rodgers ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Lakers hurt by another non-call late in loss to 76ers

Westbrook also shared a screenshot of the moment in question, showing Embiid making contact with his arm. But according to the NBA's Last Two Minute Report, "Embiid slightly extends his arm before retracting it and marginal arm contact occurs with Westbrook during the driving shot attempt." It also appeared that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Manning brothers' comments on 'halftime adjustments' cause uproar

For football fans and many coaches, the phrase “halftime adjustments” is part of the language of the sport. It generally describes what happens in the locker room and any changes teams make for the second half. But on their "ManningCast" during the Cowboys-Buccaneers wild-card game Monday, retired QBs...

