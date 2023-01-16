Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
Clarion Chamber Seeking Logo Submissions for Upcoming Autumn Leaf Festival
CLARION, Pa. — The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry (CACBI) is currently accepting logo submissions for the 2023 Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival. The winning theme is “Groovin into Autumn” submitted anonymously. Logo submissions are judged by the following:. 1. Logos should reflect the theme,...
explore venango
Venago County Recipe of the Day: Savory Party Bread
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Savory Party Bread – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. It’s impossible to stop nibbling on warm pieces of this cheesy, oniony bread!. Ingredients. 1 unsliced round loaf of sourdough bread (1 pound) 1 pound Monterey Jack cheese. 1/2 cup butter,...
explore venango
Shirley Y. Saye
Shirley Y. Saye, 87, of Hilliards, Pa, passed away late Friday evening, January 13, 2023. Born on March 10, 1935, in Butler County, she was the daughter of the late Acie R. and Cynthia J. Morgan Saye. Shirley graduated in 1953 from the Northern Butler County-Hooker Building. She was a...
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Best Deviled Eggs
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Best Deviled Eggs – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. -In a small bowl, combine the first 10 ingredients. Cut eggs lengthwise in half; remove yolks and set whites aside. -In another bowl, mash yolks; add to the mayonnaise mixture, mixing well....
explore venango
Celebration of Life Planned for Tyler Trapano
A Celebration of Life for Tyler Trapano, who passed away December 20, 2022, has been planned for Sunday, January 22, 2023. Family will welcome friends at the Franklin VFW (411 9th Street, Franklin, Pa 16323) from 2-6pm. A full obituary for Tyler can be found here. Copyright © 2023 EYT...
Local business wins Best Maple Syrup at statewide farm show
In Mercer County, Coryea's Maple Products swept house at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Ravioli Appetizer Pops
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Ravioli Appetizer Pops – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Ravioli on a stick is a tasty appetizer everyone talks about!. 1 package (9 ounces) of refrigerated cheese ravioli. Oil for frying. Grated Parmesan cheese, optional. 42 lollipop sticks. Warm marinara sauce...
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 1/16/23
Ellis is a lover, but she takes a while to warm up to new people. She is one that will need to adjust and come to you when she is ready, and she will need someone that will not rush her to be comfortable. Ellis is very sweet and playful once she has had the chance to grow comfortable with her surroundings and people. She would be an amazing companion for someone who enjoys more of a presence of a cat rather than a cuddly all-over-you cat. She has to be absolutely comfortable for her to consider sitting on your lap, but she has done it once or twice! Patience is the biggest thing with Ellis, and as long as she is allowed to adjust at her own pace she will be a wonderful addition to any home. Could this lovebug be your newest family member? Visit Ellis at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
explore venango
Thomas J. “Tom” “T.J.” Combs
Thomas J. “Tom” “T.J.” Combs, 73, of Franklin, formerly of Seneca, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday evening, January 16, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare. He was born in Oil City on April 28, 1949 to the late William and Betty (Johnson) Combs. He attended...
explore venango
Genevieve (Genny) Umstead
Genevieve (Genny) Umstead, 95, formerly of Kossuth, entered Heaven on Friday, January 13, 2023 in Rochester, NY. Born July 25, 1927 in Mudlick, PA, Genny was the daughter of the late Earl and Sarah Jane Huffman. Genny enjoyed sewing for missions, gardening, quilting, cooking, playing Wa-Hoo, and completed many handcrafts.
explore venango
Charlotte Mayer Kingsley
Charlotte Mayer Kingsley, 78, of Seneca, died on Sunday, January 15, 2023, following a sudden illness. She was born in Titusville on March 5, 1944 to the late Robert H. and Marian G. (Buser) Mayer. Charlotte was a 1962 graduate of Titusville High School. She then earned a degree in...
explore venango
Dennis Michael “Mike” Geary
Dennis Michael “Mike” Geary, age 71, of Parker, passed away Monday morning, January 16, 2023 at his home following an illness. Born October 28, 1951 in Franklin, he was a son of the late Michael and Alma Lowers Geary. He graduated from Grove City High School in 1969.
explore venango
Nearly $5000 Stolen From Farm Fresh Foods in Tionesta
TIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating the theft of nearly $5,000 from a Tionesta business over the span of several months. Around 3:24 p.m. on Monday, January 16, troopers from Marienville-based State Police responded to a theft that occurred at Farm Fresh Foods LLC on Faulkner Drive in Tionesta Borough, Forest County.
explore venango
James E. “Jim” McFarland Sr.
James E. “Jim” McFarland Sr., 74, of Fairview Rd., Titusville passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie. Jim was born on September 15, 1948, in Pittsburgh to the late Edward J. and Marie E. (Frances) McFarland. He married Concetta “Connie” Calizzi on...
WJAC TV
'Paying it forward:' Neighboring school agrees to share Disney trip with United band
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — Officials with the United School District announced that their marching band students will get the opportunity to go to Disney World later this year after a neighboring school stepped in and agreed to share the trip with them. Last week, United School District reported...
Free replacement license plate event set for New Castle
If your license has become difficult to read, you could get it replaced for free in Lawrence County.
explore venango
Dennis L. Coxson
Dennis L. Coxson, 53, of Plum Twp., Titusville, passed away at 9:20 A.M. Monday, January 16, 2023 at his residence after a lengthy illness. Born in Franklin on January 1, 1970 he was the son of the late Richard B. And Shirley A. Scott Coxson. He was a 1987 graduate...
wtae.com
Why egg prices are still soaring
The price of the morning omelet keeps rising, and shoppers can't help but notice how the price for a dozen eggs has skyrocketed. From restaurants to local farms, everyone is taking a hit. Egg prices have doubled in the past year, and Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 stopped by a farm in Wexford to see the reasons behind it.
explore venango
Featured Local Jobs: Full Time Custodian
Keystone School District is anticipating a vacancy for a full time custodian position. Interested Applicants should send Letter of Interest, Three Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, 114 and 151 Background Clearances and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:. Acting Superintendent. Keystone School District. 451 Huston Avenue. Knox, PA 16232. Deadline:...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in Warren County
WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Warren County sold a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million for the Friday, January 13th drawing. The ticket was sold in Pennsylvania leading up to the 26th draw in this historic Mega Millions jackpot run. All Pit...
Comments / 0