Laker Fans Are Furious After Russell Westbrook Misses Game-Winner Against 76ers: "Why Did He Ignore LeBron?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
Johnny B. Badd
2d ago

He didn't ignore LeBron. LeBron and everybody else just stood around watching Russ. Nobody wasn't moving or trying to cut to the basket. Kobe or MJ would've ran to the ball and made sure they had it at those last seconds, and plus the coach should've called time out to draw up a better play.

Marco Sly
2d ago

Plus why does it always fall on LeBron or Russ I get they are the stars but nonetheless these moments also birthed legends such as Steve Kerr and others... not to diminish anyone legacy but tbh Russ vs embiid I like the matchup for Russ but because Russ is one dimensional has never quite developed his game to me... I never see Russ pro hop, or jelly layup like he use too...he doesn't ever really do a floater or like spin move... it's almost frustrating because I'm like Russ once you do your one or two move it's the same consistent dash straight to the basket which he has gotten the bucket usually...but if he ever just learned to change gears going downhill kinda like rose omg prime rose use to do it automatically like

