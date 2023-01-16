Laker Fans Are Furious After Russell Westbrook Misses Game-Winner Against 76ers: "Why Did He Ignore LeBron?"

He didn't ignore LeBron. LeBron and everybody else just stood around watching Russ. Nobody wasn't moving or trying to cut to the basket. Kobe or MJ would've ran to the ball and made sure they had it at those last seconds, and plus the coach should've called time out to draw up a better play.
Plus why does it always fall on LeBron or Russ I get they are the stars but nonetheless these moments also birthed legends such as Steve Kerr and others... not to diminish anyone legacy but tbh Russ vs embiid I like the matchup for Russ but because Russ is one dimensional has never quite developed his game to me... I never see Russ pro hop, or jelly layup like he use too...he doesn't ever really do a floater or like spin move... it's almost frustrating because I'm like Russ once you do your one or two move it's the same consistent dash straight to the basket which he has gotten the bucket usually...but if he ever just learned to change gears going downhill kinda like rose omg prime rose use to do it automatically like
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Brad Pitt sells the mansion where he lived with Angelina Jolie and his childrenEntertainment | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
Famed Television Star Running For CongressNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
Comments / 19