Brigitte player solves Widowmaker issue with their own hands in Overwatch

Ever met Moira DPS players in your Overwatch 2 ranked games? There’s worse: Brigitte flankers. While it doesn’t work out in most cases, they can sometimes save a round. This gameplay clip posted on Reddit proves it can be efficient in some circumstances. In a Blizzard World game,...
One League bot lane duo continues to dominate in League Patch 13.1

The first League of Legends update of the year is here, bringing the much-anticipated 2023 ranked season along with it. And while it introduced a series of nerfs and buffs across the board, in the bottom lane, one duo is still the best. Samira and Rell are still the best...
Overwatch 2 players take aim at Blizzard after surprise change to paid voice lines that makes them worse

Overwatch 2 has been the subject of chops and changes, spicing up the meta with new maps, character changes, and new game modes. With each patch, notes are shared throughout the community to show whose main’s been ruined beyond repair, and what character will become burdened with the hatred of every player in the OW2 scene. Some changes aren’t mentioned, and one quiet change, in particular, has the community split this time around.
2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups: How to watch, scores, brackets, results

The competitive season of tier-one CS:GO in 2023 will kick off with the $177,500 BLAST Premier Spring Groups from Jan. 19 to 29. The tournament will feature all 12 CS:GO teams partnered with BLAST, including some of the best in the world like FaZe Clan, Heroic, G2, Liquid, and Natus Vincere. The event is essentially a competition that will see six squads advance directly to the $425,000 BLAST Premier Spring Finals, while the bottom half will have to attend the Spring Showdown alongside non-partnered teams from all over the world.
The CoD and gaming communities react to Scump’s surprise retirement with a consensus: He is a king and the G.O.A.T.

The Call of Duty community was shocked this afternoon by the surprising midseason retirement of Scump, the face of CoD esports for the past decade-plus. Scump revealed last year that the 2023 Call of Duty League season would be his final as a competitor, but plans changed in recent weeks, and the King decided that now was the right time to step away from competing and into full-time content creation.
Female streamer teases Warzone players with voice changer

One of the best parts of playing multiplayer games is the fact that you can be anyone you want to be when using voice chat. Whether you use a modifier or alter your actual voice, there are a wealth of pranks on the internet where people use voice chat to fool unsuspecting players. And in a clip that’s going around on Twitter today, players are able to see one streamer bewilder a teammate with her regular voice.
How does Apex Legends matchmaking work?

Apex Legends is one of the hottest battle royales, allowing players to take on the role of an ever-expanding list of champions. The game has gone on to inspire an esports league and has drawn millions of players since its release. However, as with all multiplayer games, some players would...
These 2 League tanks have reigned supreme in the mid lane in Patch 13.1

Mid lane is usually home to mages and assassins in League of Legends, but lately, two tanks have dominated the position. Singed and Zac have the highest win rate in the role in Platinum+ rankings, with the pair boasting 55.13 and 54.17 percent win rates, respectively, according to U.GG. Both...
Riot commits to battle against rising complaints of botting in League

Over the course of the last few years, botting has become an increased issue for League of Legends players due to the number of people looking to sell accounts once they hit a certain level in the game. Riot Games has been battling against these sellers for quite some time, but now, the developers are stepping up their game in the fight against bots.

