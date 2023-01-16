Read full article on original website
Tigers Ranked No. 3 In AP Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball moved up to No. 3 in Monday’s AP Poll as the Tigers continued their unbeaten start to the season with two wins over the past week at Missouri and against Auburn. It has been a historic 18-0 (6-0 SEC) start...
Greensboro women uphold Wednesday afternoon book club tradition
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As she looks through a metal safety box that holds dozens of programs of a club from the past, Chris Garton says the club has always been a small group. The title on another box holding the programs, photos and newspaper clippings is labeled “Wednesday Afternoon Book Club“. In it, you’ll […]
LSU Falls to No. 16 Auburn At Home, 67-49
BATON ROUGE – KJ Williams and Trae Hannibal each scored 16 points as the LSU Tigers fell to the Auburn Tigers, 67-49, Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU next hosts No. 9 Tennessee Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. in the Maravich Center. Tickets are on sale at LSUTix.net.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In 1947, Peggie Jumper was 16 living in East Bend, North Carolina. Enos Jumper was 18, living in South Carolina and just got out of the Marine Corps. Enos was friends with Peggie’s brother and went to East Bend with him for a visit. “I...
No. 13 Gymnastics Scores Season High in Home Opener
BATON ROUGE – The No. 13 LSU Gymnastics recorded a season high score of 197.450 against No. 1 Oklahoma in the team’s home opener on Monday afternoon in the PMAC. The top-20 ranked matchup between LSU and Oklahoma was a battle throughout all four events. The Tigers put up a good fight in front of an electric crowd in the PMAC but ultimately fell 197.450-197.600 to the defending national champions.
Greensboro’s 30 highest-rated restaurants for special occasions ranked
Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant […]
North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area
Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
Fire in Greensboro closes Hobbs Road between Northline Avenue, Hobbs Landing Court
GREENSBORO, NC (January 17, 2023) – Hobbs Road in Greensboro is closed between Northline Avenue and Hobbs Landing Court due to a structure fire. The roads will be closed for an undetermined amount of time, according to the Greensboro Police Department. No injuries have been reported at this time. Drivers are asked to use caution […]
Tigers Participate in MLK Day of Service
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU student-athletes and staff on Monday participated in an MLK Day of Service, honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community service is one of the primary components of LSU’s Tiger Life program, which encourages all LSU teams to be proactive and positive contributors to society.
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby tree
A North Carolina witness at Winston-Salem reported watching and photographing a circle-shaped light a few feet above a nearby tree at 7:36 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Winston-Salem State University officials, Winston-Salem officers investigate reports of shots fired near campus
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem State University was on lockdown in response to a report of shots being fired near campus on Wednesday. FOX8 is told WSSU officials have not yet determined whether shots were fired on or off campus. Around 6:21 p.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to the campus of WSSU when they were told […]
Forsyth County trailblazer Annie Brown Kennedy dies at 98
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Annie Brown Kennedy is a name you've likely heard of when it came to legal matters in Forsyth County. Kennedy was the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina's House of Representatives. She also was the first Black female lawyer in Forsyth County and the...
Braydin Sik
Braydin Sik joined the LSU Athletics Department as an Assistant Communications Director in January of 2023, overseeing communications and public relations efforts for the Tigers’ track & field and men’s golf programs. Prior to arriving at LSU, Sik spent a year and a half as an athletic communications...
NC substation shot at, Statesville-based energy company confirms
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after a Statesville-based energy company said one of its substations was shot at, Energy United representatives confirmed Tuesday. The incident occurred Tuesday morning in Thomasville in Randolph County at the Pleasant Hill substation after an alarm was triggered, according to a release. Damage from an […]
Lockdown lifted for Winston-Salem State, campus police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University is no longer under lockdown Wednesday evening, university police said. Police are investigating reports of shots fired. There is no currently no evidence of shots fired on campus. No injuries were reported. At 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Winston-Salem State University Police told people to...
Winston-Salem employees volunteered in honor of MLK Day
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem city employees volunteered in the community in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This is part of the city's annual Martin Luther King "Helping Hands" Day of Service. A dozen employees volunteered across 12 organizations in Winston-Salem. "I volunteer because I love the camaraderie,...
Highway 52 crash in Winston-Salem created major northbound delays
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update:This crash has cleared. Original story: Delays are growing on Highway 52 after a morning crash Tuesday. It happened around 7:10 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Salem Parkway. Authorities have not said if anyone was injured or the cause of the crash. According to the...
