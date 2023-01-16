ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

connect-bridgeport.com

Broadway Musical "ON YOUR FEET!" Coming to Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in April

The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County and the Barbara B. Highland Fund for the Arts, in partnership with The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, are bringing the national tour of the Broadway musical ON YOUR FEET! to downtown Clarksburg on Monday, April 10, 2023, at the historic Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, located at 444 W. Pike St. in Clarksburg.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Lootpress

2023 WV Chocolate, Wine, and Shine Festival is February 11

MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Chocolate, Wine, & Shine Festival is near. The WV Chocolate, Wine & Shine Festival showcases chocolatiers, confectionaries, specialty foods, West Virginia wineries, legal moonshine distilleries, and many artisan vendors at the Hazel & J.W. Ruby Community Center in Morgantown WV. The festival...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend

Morgantown has a lot of art-inspired events taking place downtown that offer a great break from studying. This weekend, The Daily Athenaeum recommends a WVU Ceramic's event, a mac & cheese cook off and a wood burning workshop to explore your creative side!. 1. WVU Ceramics Empty Bowls Throw-a-Thon. WVU...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist holds MLK celebration service

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mt. Zion missionary Baptist church in Fairmont held its Martin Luther King Day service. The service was to honor the Lord along with Dr. Martin Luther King and all he accomplished. The church sang songs and invited kids from the center of hope after-school academic program to worship along.
FAIRMONT, WV
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
NEBO, WV
WBOY 12 News

$5,000 reward posted for info on bald eagle shooter

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A $5,000 reward was posted for information regarding the shooting of a bald eagle in Randolph county that resulted in the partial amputation of the bird’s wing. The money for the reward was put up by a North Carolina non-profit organization called Help Asheville Bears (HAB), which routinely posts rewards for […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
gehsspartanshield.org

The Trans- Allegheny Lunatic Asylum

The trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum was built in 1864 and served as a hospital for the mentally insane until 1994. The hospital had been built to help people who had any mental illness it was designed to have open space and plenty of sunlight. This was to help the patients recover and allow them to have a comfortable living space. It was rated one of the best hospitals for the mentally ill in America at the time. In the beginning, things were going really well but that would soon change.
WESTON, WV
WDTV

New restaurant opens in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new restaurant in Bridgeport is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Roasted Ice Café is located on Route 50 right across the road from Wilson Martino Dental in the DePolo Plaza. The menu features hot and iced coffees, sweet treats like cinnamon rolls, and...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Warmer temperatures begin the new week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a brisk day today and a cold morning tomorrow, temperatures will climb to above average and remain there until the end of the week. A few rounds of rain showers are to be expected as well. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Metro News

Former WVU guard Casey Mitchell declared innocent of rape charges in Greece

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former Mountaineer guard Casey Mitchell has been declared innocent of all charges stemming from an alleged rape in Rethymnon, Greece in 2011. Mitchell’s attorney, Konstantinos Sfyridakis, confirmed to MetroNews Tuesday morning that Mitchell was found innocent of all charges unanimously by both the court and the jury. A mixed court of three judges and four people for the jury heard the case.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

Fairmont man charged in Gypsy shooting

GYPSY, W.Va. A Fairmont man has been accused of breaking into a home in Gypsy and shooting the owner Monday. Harrison County sheriff’s deputies initially responded to a report of a burglary around 3:15 p.m. at a home on First Street. The victim told deputies that Crayton Elza, 27,...
GYPSY, WV

