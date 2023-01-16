Read full article on original website
connect-bridgeport.com
Broadway Musical "ON YOUR FEET!" Coming to Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in April
The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County and the Barbara B. Highland Fund for the Arts, in partnership with The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, are bringing the national tour of the Broadway musical ON YOUR FEET! to downtown Clarksburg on Monday, April 10, 2023, at the historic Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, located at 444 W. Pike St. in Clarksburg.
2023 WV Chocolate, Wine, and Shine Festival is February 11
MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Chocolate, Wine, & Shine Festival is near. The WV Chocolate, Wine & Shine Festival showcases chocolatiers, confectionaries, specialty foods, West Virginia wineries, legal moonshine distilleries, and many artisan vendors at the Hazel & J.W. Ruby Community Center in Morgantown WV. The festival...
Daily Athenaeum
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend
Morgantown has a lot of art-inspired events taking place downtown that offer a great break from studying. This weekend, The Daily Athenaeum recommends a WVU Ceramic's event, a mac & cheese cook off and a wood burning workshop to explore your creative side!. 1. WVU Ceramics Empty Bowls Throw-a-Thon. WVU...
connect-bridgeport.com
Cultural Foundation of Harrison County to Award 2023 Grants at Annual Meeting Sunday
The Cultural Foundation to Award Grants at Annual Meeting. The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County will announce the recipients of the 2023 Community Arts Project Grant Awards at its annual meeting at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Waldomore in Clarksburg. The Cultural Foundation provides funding for local arts groups through...
WDTV
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist holds MLK celebration service
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mt. Zion missionary Baptist church in Fairmont held its Martin Luther King Day service. The service was to honor the Lord along with Dr. Martin Luther King and all he accomplished. The church sang songs and invited kids from the center of hope after-school academic program to worship along.
connect-bridgeport.com
City Man, Business Owner, Veteran, Shriner, Member of VIPS, and More, Robert "Bob" Conrad, Passes
Robert Ramon (Bob) Conrad, 94, of Bridgeport passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport after a brief illness. Bob was born in Keyser, WV, on March 27, 1928, the son of the late Edith Wolfe Conrad. Bob is survived by his wife of 70...
WDTV
Bridgeport Farmers Market announces opening day for outdoor season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Opening day for the outdoor season of the Bridgeport Farmers Market is just a few months away. It was recently announced that opening day will be Sunday, May 21. The market will then be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every proceeding Sunday until October...
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Man who was Veteran, Owned Area Business and Bar, Joseph R. Toothman, Passes at 70
Joseph R. Toothman Jr. — (12/16/52-1/13/23), 70, went to take his place in Heaven with the Lord following an extended illness. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was born to the late Joseph R. Toothman Sr. and Mary Goodrich-Toothman in Phoenix Hollow, WV. He is survived by...
connect-bridgeport.com
Photos: BHS Wrestlers Compete in Winner's Choice Tournament in Fairmont
The Bridgeport High School wrestling team took part in the annual Winner's Choice Tournament at the Fairmont Armory and finished 14th overall. More details on how the Indians fared can be found HERE. Photos of the event available in a gallery by Joe LaRocca below.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Woman, Former Harrison County Educator among 28 Indicted by Taylor County Grand Jury
A Bridgeport woman and former Harrison County educator among 28 individuals indicted by the Taylor County Grand Jury’s January session, according to information provided by Prosecuting Attorney Rich Bord. Julie Ann Bargo is the local woman in question. The 47-year-old is charged with one count of felony child abuse.
Inaugural Country Roads Fire Conference held in central West Virginia
On Saturday, the inaugural County Roads Fire Conference came to the state of West Virginia with guest speakers from all across the United States.
$5,000 reward posted for info on bald eagle shooter
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A $5,000 reward was posted for information regarding the shooting of a bald eagle in Randolph county that resulted in the partial amputation of the bird’s wing. The money for the reward was put up by a North Carolina non-profit organization called Help Asheville Bears (HAB), which routinely posts rewards for […]
gehsspartanshield.org
The Trans- Allegheny Lunatic Asylum
The trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum was built in 1864 and served as a hospital for the mentally insane until 1994. The hospital had been built to help people who had any mental illness it was designed to have open space and plenty of sunlight. This was to help the patients recover and allow them to have a comfortable living space. It was rated one of the best hospitals for the mentally ill in America at the time. In the beginning, things were going really well but that would soon change.
WDTV
New restaurant opens in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new restaurant in Bridgeport is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Roasted Ice Café is located on Route 50 right across the road from Wilson Martino Dental in the DePolo Plaza. The menu features hot and iced coffees, sweet treats like cinnamon rolls, and...
Expressway from Morgantown to Pittsburgh is expanding
The Mon/Fayette Expressway, which connects the Morgantown of West Virginia to just south of Pittsburgh, is expanding, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced.
WDTV
Warmer temperatures begin the new week
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a brisk day today and a cold morning tomorrow, temperatures will climb to above average and remain there until the end of the week. A few rounds of rain showers are to be expected as well. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
Metro News
Former WVU guard Casey Mitchell declared innocent of rape charges in Greece
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former Mountaineer guard Casey Mitchell has been declared innocent of all charges stemming from an alleged rape in Rethymnon, Greece in 2011. Mitchell’s attorney, Konstantinos Sfyridakis, confirmed to MetroNews Tuesday morning that Mitchell was found innocent of all charges unanimously by both the court and the jury. A mixed court of three judges and four people for the jury heard the case.
West Virginia plant has contractors evacuated, Route 2 back open
UPDATE: Route 2 is back open in both directions. A local plant in West Virginia had contractors evacuated on Wednesday. Officials say contractors were evacuated, per their normal protocol, at the Blue Racer Midstream in Marshall County, located at 14786 Energy Highway in Proctor. A hot oil line ruptured inside the plant and created steam […]
wajr.com
Fairmont man charged in Gypsy shooting
GYPSY, W.Va. A Fairmont man has been accused of breaking into a home in Gypsy and shooting the owner Monday. Harrison County sheriff’s deputies initially responded to a report of a burglary around 3:15 p.m. at a home on First Street. The victim told deputies that Crayton Elza, 27,...
